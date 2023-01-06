There was a discussion this morning about when you realize you started to turn into your parents. For me, it was when I started making sure any unnecessary light was turned off in my house. My dad hated lights that were left on in rooms no one was using when I was growing up. I remember hearing the question "what are we lighting up this room that we're not using for?" and somehow it's stuck with me.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO