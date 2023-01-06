Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Summary of Jan. 9 Reparations Commission Meeting
The Community Reparations Commission is empowered to make short, medium, and long-term recommendations that will make significant progress toward repairing the damage caused by public and private systemic racism. The task of the Reparations Commission is to issue a report in a timely manner for consideration by the City, County, and other participating community groups for incorporation into their respective short-term and long-term priorities and plans.
Mountain Xpress
From AVL Watchdog: Information about holiday water failures is trickling out, as Asheville officials meet in private
Asheville’s water may be restored, but the spigot of information from city officials is still clogged. Last week, as the public clamored for detail on the holiday outage that left as many as 38,500 customers without water and likely cost businesses millions of dollars in lost revenues, the city held private meetings with City Council members and did not make the staffers closest to the water outage, City Manager Debra Campbell and Water Department Director David Melton, available for interviews.
power98fm.com
North Carolina City One of the Best Cheap Romantic Getaways
We know February is right around the corner. With that being said, Valentine’s Day is approaching us slowly. If you have not begun the planning for your significant other, then you may want to get on it. Some people want to be a bit cost-conscious when it comes to Valentine’s Day, but you can still keep it romantic. A quick, weekend getaway can be one of the best things to get into with your partner.
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Reimagined Tastee Diner celebrates official ribbon-cutting
Driving down Haywood Road in West Asheville, it’s hard to not notice the new paint job on the exterior of Tastee Diner. Inside, some additional changes are apparent as well. Local art is now available for sale on the diner’s walls. Also hanging is a gilded framed portrait of French chef and restaurateur Auguste Escoffier. Meanwhile, animal skulls line the service counter.
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Literary series will focus on trees, nature in Jewish poetry
Jewish poetry has been at the heart of Western culture for thousands of years, says Asheville poet Richard Chess. “Think of the psalms and the work of the prophets.”. But the UNC Asheville English professor emeritus believes society has not done a good job supporting the work of Jewish poets for a variety of reasons, including antisemitism.
WLOS.com
Asiana Grand Buffet announces plans to close
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After 18 years of business, Asiana Grand Buffet says it will permanently close at the end of the month. The well-known restaurant and buffet, located on Hendersonville Road in Asheville, said in a Facebook post that it will close its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: Mark Meadows Skates on Voter Fraud Charge. Yes, It Stinks
I’m going to take a wild guess here and surmise you haven’t heard about former western North Carolina Congressman and Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows getting a free pass on his voter fraud case. You know, the one where Meadows claimed, for voting purposes, that his primary residence was a rusted mobile home in Macon County.
Mountain Xpress
Rotary Club of Asheville announces Teachers of Excellence Awards Program
The Rotary Club of Asheville is proud to announce its inaugural Teachers of Excellence Awards Program. An awards luncheon will be held at Noon on January 26 at Trinity Episcopal Church. Five teachers will receive a cash award of $2,000. The following teachers have each been recognized for their outstanding...
FOX Carolina
Asheville man wins $496,995 in Fast Play jackpot
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Asheville man won the $496,995 jackpot after he bought a lottery ticket the day after New Year’s Day. Stephen Hinson purchased the Big Bucks Bingo ticket on January 2 at Sav-More on Patton Avenue in Asheville and collected his prize on Monday. The...
Mountain Xpress
Wellness roundup: Detention center distributes hygiene products upon release
People who leave the Buncombe County Detention Facility now receive care kits containing toiletries and personal items upon their departure. The kits include a comb, HotHands hand warmers, sanitizing wipes, a toothbrush, toothpaste, socks, sunscreen and lip balm, and come in a reusable bag. The kit also includes contact information for food pantries and health care support.
This North Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in North Carolina.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Historic Mill Purchased With Plans For Affordable Housing
The historic Clinchfield Mill in McDowell County has been purchased with plans to turn it into affordable housing. Givens Communities, an Asheville non-profit, purchased the Mill, located at 56 Branch Street in Marion, on December 21st after receiving a $3 million grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. In late December,...
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Asheville man hits Fast Play jackpot after buying $10 ticket
An Asheville man has won a $496,995 jackpot after buying a 10$ Fast Play ticket.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday 1/10/23
Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday, 1/10/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and 31° F, respectively. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Archives: Billy Borne’s 1923 cartoons
At this point, it’s fair to say Xpress has established an annual tradition — at the start of each year, we look back 100 years to see what issues inspired local cartoonist Billy Borne. For over two decades, beginning in 1907, the illustrator’s works regularly appeared in The Asheville Citizen, offering commentary on current events.
Mountain Xpress
Land of Sky Regional Council receives $3.9+ million grant
“This grant required a multi-state approach for intermediary organizations like Land of Sky Regional Council so we are partnering with the East Tennessee Development District for this project. We will be serving at-risk youth in the two highest poverty census tracts in the City of Asheville and in East Tennessee” — Nathan Ramsey, Executive Director at Land of Sky Regional Council.
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in North Carolina.
FBI investigating into healthcare facility in Greenville Co.
The FBI responded to a healthcare facility in Greenville County on Tuesday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Folks from near and far flock to home of 'Chicken Man' for prized poultry
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — Along a black paved road in one Henderson County neighborhood sits a home with im-‘peck’-able character. From the front, it might not look like much, but when people take a step in the back yard – they’ll see, or hear, what’s happening.
Comments / 3