Good Hope, GA

Monroe Local News

Obituary: Maggie Palmer, 91, of Walton County

Maggie Vernelle Palmer went to be with Jesus and those family and friends that had gone before her on New Year’s Eve 2022. She was 91 years young. She left us peacefully after a rapid decline over a very short time. Maggie was the daughter of the late William...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Leslie Dorton, 68, of Monroe

Leslie Dorton, age 68 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Ted Lindman will officiate. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service from 10 AM till 11 AM.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Rodney Dale Wilson, 51, of Loganville

Rodney Dale Wilson, age 51 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 9, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Briscoe officiating. Music will be provided by his friend and musician, Derek Jones.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and Funeral Service: Mary Joanna Wilson Herring, 93, of Loganville

Mary Joanna Wilson Herring age 93 of Loganville, GA., passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Carlton Herring; and brother, Thurston Adger Wilson, Jr. Joanna is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Gould of Loganville, GA; sister, Lu Rose and her husband Carl of Durham, NC; grandchildren, Sarah Symons and her husband Dan of Dacula, GA., and Daniel Gould and his wife Olivia of Windermere, FL; she is also survived by 5 great grandchildren, Caroline and Luke Symons, Henry, Charlie and Theo Gould.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

City of Loganville to consider donation of Forty & Eight train from American Legion Post 233

LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan. 8, 2022) – Anybody who has ever been to a Loganville Christmas or July 4th parade, a Christmas Tree Lighting or a Ride for America from the American Legion Barrett-Davis-Watson Post 233 has very likely seen the Forty & Eight train. The engine could be seen leading members of Post 233 in a parade, taking excited children and families for a ride around the block at a Christmas Tree lighting or parked at Post 233 as riders prepare to head out on Highway 78 for the annual Ride for America.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Piedmont congratulates local Dean’s Scholars

DEMOREST, GA (01/05/2023)– Piedmont University congratulates the almost 260 students who were named Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester. Students earning the Dean’s Scholar designation finished the semester with a 4.0 GPA. Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester include:. Meghan Lee of Monroe, GA.
DEMOREST, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County Animal Control to host a free Pet Community Clinic on Saturday, Jan. 14

Free vaccinations, microchips and spay/neuter assistance. Walton County Animal Control is hosting a Pet Community Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the Walton County Agriculture Center at 1208 Criswell Road, Monroe, GA 30655. Walton County pet owners, with proof of residency, will have access to spay/neuter assistance, vaccinations, and microchips.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton Teacher of Year: ‘I Love What I Do…’

Celest Tobler has spent 25 years in education, teaching math to fifth graders for 10 years in Rockdale County, then moving to Walton County where she taught both upper elementary grades and gifted courses at Bay Creek Elementary School. For the past four years, however, whenever she’s stepped into a...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

City of Walnut Grove seeks public works maintenance employee

The city of Walnut Grove is currently accepting applications for worker and supervisory. positions for the Public Works Department. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: This job posting was found on the City of Walnut Grove career website on Jan. 9,...
WALNUT GROVE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Emergency Department at Hillandale Hospital ‘remains open’ after incident

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials for Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia say the emergency department “remains open” after a car slammed into the emergency room and injured two people on Monday afternoon. Fire officials said a car crashed into the emergency room at Hillandale Hospital. According...
LITHONIA, GA
Monroe Local News

City of Monroe is hiring

The City of Monroe has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Jan. 9, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Area residents make Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University

AMERICUS, GA (01/06/2023)– The following local residents made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 596 students recognized for scholastic achievement. Elizabeth Haire of Loganville , GA. Brooklyn Liebert of Social Circle , GA. William McDonel of Monroe , GA. Katie Plummer...
AMERICUS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

