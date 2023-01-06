Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral services: Hazel Christine Williams Moon, 91, of Monroe
Hazel Christine Williams Moon, age 91, of Monroe, Georgia formerly of Snellville, Georgia passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. She passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 59 years, George W. Moon on June 2, 2009.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Maggie Palmer, 91, of Walton County
Maggie Vernelle Palmer went to be with Jesus and those family and friends that had gone before her on New Year’s Eve 2022. She was 91 years young. She left us peacefully after a rapid decline over a very short time. Maggie was the daughter of the late William...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Leslie Dorton, 68, of Monroe
Leslie Dorton, age 68 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Ted Lindman will officiate. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service from 10 AM till 11 AM.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: John David Sparks, Sr., 76, of Monroe
John David Sparks, Sr., age 76 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Restoration Church, 1250 Tom Miller Road, Bethlehem, GA, with Pastor Travis Rutland and Pastor Fred Shumba officiating. Entombment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, 490 Edmondson Road, Monroe, GA. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Rodney Dale Wilson, 51, of Loganville
Rodney Dale Wilson, age 51 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 9, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Briscoe officiating. Music will be provided by his friend and musician, Derek Jones.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Blanche Harrison Copeland, 100, of Loganville
Blanche Harrison Copeland, age 100 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Morse officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, January 16, 2023, at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, GA.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and Funeral Service: Mary Joanna Wilson Herring, 93, of Loganville
Mary Joanna Wilson Herring age 93 of Loganville, GA., passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Carlton Herring; and brother, Thurston Adger Wilson, Jr. Joanna is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Gould of Loganville, GA; sister, Lu Rose and her husband Carl of Durham, NC; grandchildren, Sarah Symons and her husband Dan of Dacula, GA., and Daniel Gould and his wife Olivia of Windermere, FL; she is also survived by 5 great grandchildren, Caroline and Luke Symons, Henry, Charlie and Theo Gould.
Monroe Local News
City of Loganville to consider donation of Forty & Eight train from American Legion Post 233
LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan. 8, 2022) – Anybody who has ever been to a Loganville Christmas or July 4th parade, a Christmas Tree Lighting or a Ride for America from the American Legion Barrett-Davis-Watson Post 233 has very likely seen the Forty & Eight train. The engine could be seen leading members of Post 233 in a parade, taking excited children and families for a ride around the block at a Christmas Tree lighting or parked at Post 233 as riders prepare to head out on Highway 78 for the annual Ride for America.
Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons dead, reps confirm
ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died, his reps confirm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Lemons’ website Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began gospel singing in 1996 and created a small gospel group, known as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.
Monroe Local News
Piedmont congratulates local Dean’s Scholars
DEMOREST, GA (01/05/2023)– Piedmont University congratulates the almost 260 students who were named Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester. Students earning the Dean’s Scholar designation finished the semester with a 4.0 GPA. Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester include:. Meghan Lee of Monroe, GA.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Monroe man killed in crash on Covington Bypass
COVINGTON — A Monroe man died in a two-vehicle crash Jan. 5 after he apparently ran a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The crash, which took place at the intersection of Lower River Road and Covington Bypass, resulted in the death of Jimmie C. Norwood, 67.
Gwinnett County teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County teacher will appear on 'Jeopardy!' Monday night. Kelly Mraz, or as her students know her, “Mrs. Mraz,” will represent Gwinnett County Public Schools with her appearance on the show, according to a Facebook post from R.D. Head Elementary.
Monroe Local News
Walton County Animal Control to host a free Pet Community Clinic on Saturday, Jan. 14
Free vaccinations, microchips and spay/neuter assistance. Walton County Animal Control is hosting a Pet Community Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the Walton County Agriculture Center at 1208 Criswell Road, Monroe, GA 30655. Walton County pet owners, with proof of residency, will have access to spay/neuter assistance, vaccinations, and microchips.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
14-year-old disappears on her way to school, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police asked the public to help find a teenager who disappeared on her way to school. Authorities said 14-year-old Kaleigh Gibbs left for school on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. from her home on Centerra Drive in Hampton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Monroe Local News
Walton County BOC to have its first meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 10
At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the Walton County Board of Commissioners will have its first meeting of the new year. The meeting will take place in the Historic Walton County Courthouse, 111 South Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.
Monroe Local News
City of Monroe is hiring
The City of Monroe has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Jan. 9, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Grady ‘diversion center’ to provide care for homeless picked up by police as alternative to jail
ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta, Fulton County and Grady Health System have joined forces to help the homeless. The Atlanta Diversion Center is set up to open at Atlanta Detention Center later this year, the city announced on Tuesday. The Atlanta City Council approved legislation allowing Atlanta Mayor...
Monroe Local News
City of Walnut Grove seeks public works maintenance employee
The city of Walnut Grove is currently accepting applications for worker and supervisory. positions for the Public Works Department. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: This job posting was found on the City of Walnut Grove career website on Jan. 9,...
Monroe Local News
Area residents make Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University
AMERICUS, GA (01/06/2023)– The following local residents made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 596 students recognized for scholastic achievement. Elizabeth Haire of Loganville , GA. Brooklyn Liebert of Social Circle , GA. William McDonel of Monroe , GA. Katie Plummer...
Comments / 0