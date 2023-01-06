ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavericks waive 4-time All-Star G Kemba Walker

The Dallas Mavericks waived four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker in a cost-cutting move on Friday.

His salary would have become guaranteed for the rest of the season on Saturday.

Walker, 32, averaged 8.0 points, 2.1 assists and 16.0 minutes in nine games (one start) with Dallas this season.

He signed a one-year deal with the Mavericks on Nov. 29 for the veterans’ minimum salary.

Walker has career averages of 19.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 750 games (697 starts) with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets (2011-19), Boston Celtics (2019-21), New York Knicks (2021-22) and Mavericks.

He played in four consecutive All-Star Games from 2017-20 and made the All-NBA third team in 2018-19.

–Field Level Media



 

