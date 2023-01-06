ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte

By Mike Andrews
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K8Eqm_0k5uDspW00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd.

🚗 Track issues along your commute with the QCN Traffic Interactive Map

Officials said drivers should find alternate routes and expect significant delays in the area.

Queen City News has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
charlottemagazine.com

Why Charlotte’s Snow Days Are Probably Gone

At midday on Feb. 26, 2004, snow began to fall in the Charlotte region. It snowed throughout the day, stopped, then picked up again overnight. When it was over, 13.2 inches had fallen at the airport, even more elsewhere—the third-largest snowfall in the city’s history. Work and school were canceled, an anomaly in the pre-COVID era. Drivers bottomed out their cars. The city had to use its four snowplows to try to clear roads throughout the city. It was a mess. Brad Panovich loved every second of it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

30-year-old bicyclist struck and killed by The Plaza intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 30-year-old woman was struck and killed while riding her bicycle by an intersection near The Plaza, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 p.m. last Thursday near 1400 The Plaza. A bicyclist, identified as Kristie Crowder, 30, was found suffering from injuries […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Woman wielding a knife struck and killed on The Plaza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman who was wielding a knife was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning on The Plaza, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding a deadly weapon assault around 7 a.m. near 6308 The Plaza by a Shell gas station and convenience store. Officers found a […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

The Most ‘Eccentric’ Town in North Carolina Is Closer Than You Think

Chances are, you have been here! The most eccentric town in North Carolina is about fifteen minutes from Charlotte. It is not hard to love Huntersville, North Carolina recently crowned the most eccentric because of all the unusual and fun experiences you can have there. Only in Our State, names a few things that should definitely be done when visiting.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
SALISBURY, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular Sandwich Shop Opens New Location In Ballantyne North Carolina

I really enjoy a good Banh Mi sandwich. In fact, I just wrote a story recently about food trends for the new year. And, one of the trending items was pickled foods. The pickled veggies are one of my favorite parts of the Banh Mi. Now, a popular sandwich shop opens a new location in Ballantyne Village. Crispy Banh Mi has three other locations in and around Charlotte. The family owned business first opened in 2016. And, according to The Charlotte Observer, Banh Mi connoisseurs have eleven varieties to choose from at Crispy Banh Mi. The Crispy’s Favorite has ham, pork roll, head cheese and grilled chicken. Plus, there’s also grilled pork or chicken. Furthermore, there’s even an option for vegetarians. All the sandwiches feature carrots, daikon, cucumbers, cilantro and jalapeno. Additions include avocado, fried egg or added meat at an upcharge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Earnhardt Jr., Harvick part of new ownership group buying late-model racing series CARS Tour

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A group of notable NASCAR drivers and team owners have joined forces to purchase the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, a late-model racing series. NASCAR Hall of Famer and JR Motorsports co-founder Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick, former driver Jeff Burton, and Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks announced their acquisition of the series on Monday.
MOORESVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why

I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

71K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy