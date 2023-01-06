ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

mynbc5.com

UVM lab test collection sites hours changing this week

BURLINGTON, Vt. — For patients at the University of Vermont Medical Center, hours for lab test collection sites are changing this week. The change goes into effect starting today. Here’s the adjustment:. -UVM Medical Center second floor collection site: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. -7:00 a.m. to...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center adds three new members to advisory board

The Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center(link is external) in Randolph Center has elected two new members — Melissa Bounty, assistant director at Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation in Montpelier, and Cristin O’Donnell, director of training and development at Cabot Creamery Cooperative/Agri-Mark in Waitsfield — to two-year terms on its advisory board. Parwinder Grewal, the inaugural president of Vermont State University, was designated as an ex-officio member.
RANDOLPH, VT
vermontbiz.com

Howard Center welcomes new board member, elects officers

Amanda Peden, a financial planner at Commonwealth Financial Group in Burlington, has been elected to a three-year term on the Howard Center(link is external) Board of Trustees. "Amanda brings a wealth of industry experience and a passion for helping others to her role on the Howard Center Board of Trustees,”...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Community Bank donates $5,000 to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge

Vermont Business Magazine Community Bank(link is external)’s Vermont branches recently donated $5,000 to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Burlington, Vermont, which provides free, temporary lodging for caregivers and people with cancer who must receive treatment away from home. The Hope Lodge program reduces financial strain, makes...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

Where to board your dogs in central Vermont

Going out of town and need a place for your dog to stay? While options directly in The Valley are limited, there are several places that board dogs throughout central Vermont. Locally, there’s Lucky Dog Daycare and Boarding Facility in Warren and nearby Ripanco Kennels in Waterbury, which provides boarding, day care and grooming. Green Mountain Dog Camp doggie day care/training facility in Roxbury now also offers 24/7 boarding services for established clients only. In Barre, there is Holli-Day Care, which does both day care and boarding, and Four Paws Inn, which offers day care, boarding and grooming. There’s Riverbend Homestead in Berlin, which offers day care and boarding, Country Canine in East Orange, and Random Rescue and Central Vermont Dog Boarding in Chelsea. Additionally Valley Animal Hospital in Waitsfield and Mad River Veterinary Service in Fayston offer boarding.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Burlington Mayor Weinberger releases 2023 legislative priorities

Mayor calls for urgent state action to help Burlington and other Vermont cities address the many post-pandemic crises we are facing. Vermont Business Magazine Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger released the Administration’s Legislative Priorities for the 2023 Legislative Session. The Mayor’s priorities include funding for the city’s new high school and technical center, public safety, gun safety, initiatives to support housing creation and end homelessness, new support for substance misuse and mental health, climate action, and more.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Burlington City Arts announces Elevation Grant recipients

Burlington City Arts(link is external) has announced the recipients of its 2022 Elevation Grants that provide financial support to artists whose other funding sources are soon to expire. The awards, of up to $5,000, may be tailored to recipients' needs at any stage of the artmaking process to help them reach their creative goals.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Parishes, individuals can ‘Walk with Moms in Need’

This fall, Vermonters voted to amend the Vermont Constitution by passing Article 22, which, among other things, enshrines into the state constitution the right to unrestricted abortion at any time during a pregnancy. Though abortion may now be considered inviolable by the state, it does not have to be an inevitable choice for a pregnant mother. She can still choose life for her baby.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Nedde Real Estate reports recent transactions

Vermont Business Magazine Nedde Real Estate, based in Burlington has released a list of recent commercial real estate transactions. Nedde Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 46-72 Heineberg Drive, Colchester, VT, two apartment buildings. Jaeger Nedde and Fernando Cresta represented the sellers William Metro and Sally A. Stockwell. Linda Letourneau of V/T Commercial represented the buyer Sisters and Brothers Investment Group LLP in this transaction.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington City Council frustration grows in retail cannabis approval process

BURLINGTON, Vt. — As the cannabis industry continues to expand across the state, some local Cannabis Control Commissions are beginning to question their role in the approval process. Over the summer, the city of Burlington unanimously approved creating a Local Cannabis Control Commission, which made city councilors responsible for...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Leunig’s Le Marché Café Brings Pastries and Picnic Staples to Shelburne

Is there anything more dazzling than a pastry case full of fruit-topped tarts, chocolate-coated cakes and multicolored macarons?. While many forego such sweets in the name of New Year's resolutions, the Seven Days food team continues its January tradition of celebrating them. We welcomed 2021 with a story on doughnuts and 2022 with one on croissants and kouign amanns. This year, we're dedicating a whole month's worth of stories to bakeries.
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Person bit by rabid fox in Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — New York officials are reminding the public to keep pets indoors when they are not being supervised after a person was bit by a rabid fox in Ticonderoga on Thursday. The Essex County Health Department said a person was attacked and bitten by a grey fox...
TICONDEROGA, NY

