Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
UVM lab test collection sites hours changing this week
BURLINGTON, Vt. — For patients at the University of Vermont Medical Center, hours for lab test collection sites are changing this week. The change goes into effect starting today. Here’s the adjustment:. -UVM Medical Center second floor collection site: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. -7:00 a.m. to...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center adds three new members to advisory board
The Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center(link is external) in Randolph Center has elected two new members — Melissa Bounty, assistant director at Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation in Montpelier, and Cristin O’Donnell, director of training and development at Cabot Creamery Cooperative/Agri-Mark in Waitsfield — to two-year terms on its advisory board. Parwinder Grewal, the inaugural president of Vermont State University, was designated as an ex-officio member.
vermontbiz.com
Howard Center welcomes new board member, elects officers
Amanda Peden, a financial planner at Commonwealth Financial Group in Burlington, has been elected to a three-year term on the Howard Center(link is external) Board of Trustees. "Amanda brings a wealth of industry experience and a passion for helping others to her role on the Howard Center Board of Trustees,”...
vermontbiz.com
Community Bank donates $5,000 to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge
Vermont Business Magazine Community Bank(link is external)’s Vermont branches recently donated $5,000 to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Burlington, Vermont, which provides free, temporary lodging for caregivers and people with cancer who must receive treatment away from home. The Hope Lodge program reduces financial strain, makes...
The Valley Reporter
Where to board your dogs in central Vermont
Going out of town and need a place for your dog to stay? While options directly in The Valley are limited, there are several places that board dogs throughout central Vermont. Locally, there’s Lucky Dog Daycare and Boarding Facility in Warren and nearby Ripanco Kennels in Waterbury, which provides boarding, day care and grooming. Green Mountain Dog Camp doggie day care/training facility in Roxbury now also offers 24/7 boarding services for established clients only. In Barre, there is Holli-Day Care, which does both day care and boarding, and Four Paws Inn, which offers day care, boarding and grooming. There’s Riverbend Homestead in Berlin, which offers day care and boarding, Country Canine in East Orange, and Random Rescue and Central Vermont Dog Boarding in Chelsea. Additionally Valley Animal Hospital in Waitsfield and Mad River Veterinary Service in Fayston offer boarding.
vermontbiz.com
Burlington Mayor Weinberger releases 2023 legislative priorities
Mayor calls for urgent state action to help Burlington and other Vermont cities address the many post-pandemic crises we are facing. Vermont Business Magazine Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger released the Administration’s Legislative Priorities for the 2023 Legislative Session. The Mayor’s priorities include funding for the city’s new high school and technical center, public safety, gun safety, initiatives to support housing creation and end homelessness, new support for substance misuse and mental health, climate action, and more.
NHPR
A Vt. company plans to process industrial hemp. Their first challenge? Convincing farmers to grow it
Over the past year, a pair of cousins bought two vacant industrial properties in two Vermont towns that have seen better economic days — a former grain mill in St. Johnsbury and a former marble factory in Proctor. The pair believe they have the right business to bring new life to the two properties: Processing industrial hemp.
vermontbiz.com
Burlington City Arts announces Elevation Grant recipients
Burlington City Arts(link is external) has announced the recipients of its 2022 Elevation Grants that provide financial support to artists whose other funding sources are soon to expire. The awards, of up to $5,000, may be tailored to recipients' needs at any stage of the artmaking process to help them reach their creative goals.
International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay
Robin Doyle, owner and director of the Colchester-based sailing school, said the news that its lease wouldn’t be renewed was a “bombshell.” Read the story on VTDigger here: International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay.
vermontcatholic.org
Parishes, individuals can ‘Walk with Moms in Need’
This fall, Vermonters voted to amend the Vermont Constitution by passing Article 22, which, among other things, enshrines into the state constitution the right to unrestricted abortion at any time during a pregnancy. Though abortion may now be considered inviolable by the state, it does not have to be an inevitable choice for a pregnant mother. She can still choose life for her baby.
vermontbiz.com
Nedde Real Estate reports recent transactions
Vermont Business Magazine Nedde Real Estate, based in Burlington has released a list of recent commercial real estate transactions. Nedde Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 46-72 Heineberg Drive, Colchester, VT, two apartment buildings. Jaeger Nedde and Fernando Cresta represented the sellers William Metro and Sally A. Stockwell. Linda Letourneau of V/T Commercial represented the buyer Sisters and Brothers Investment Group LLP in this transaction.
mynbc5.com
Burlington City Council frustration grows in retail cannabis approval process
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As the cannabis industry continues to expand across the state, some local Cannabis Control Commissions are beginning to question their role in the approval process. Over the summer, the city of Burlington unanimously approved creating a Local Cannabis Control Commission, which made city councilors responsible for...
Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort
Original plans called for eight municipalities to join, but Colchester’s departure brings the number of participating communities down to four. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort.
Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps
“No one can say, well, we don't have this problem in Vermont,” said Sen. Phil Baruth, D/P-Chittenden, “because Slate Ridge has been a problem for a while now.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps.
VSP: Vermonter breaks into house with owner inside
A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford on Monday.
WCAX
Old Hinesburg church could have new future as community gathering space
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Hinesburg officials say their town needs a community gathering space. Now, one local group is on a mission to make that happen. To many in Hinesburg, one old building just looks like an abandoned structure in the middle of town. But a small community group is trying to change that.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
Leunig’s Le Marché Café Brings Pastries and Picnic Staples to Shelburne
Is there anything more dazzling than a pastry case full of fruit-topped tarts, chocolate-coated cakes and multicolored macarons?. While many forego such sweets in the name of New Year's resolutions, the Seven Days food team continues its January tradition of celebrating them. We welcomed 2021 with a story on doughnuts and 2022 with one on croissants and kouign amanns. This year, we're dedicating a whole month's worth of stories to bakeries.
WCAX
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
mynbc5.com
Person bit by rabid fox in Ticonderoga
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — New York officials are reminding the public to keep pets indoors when they are not being supervised after a person was bit by a rabid fox in Ticonderoga on Thursday. The Essex County Health Department said a person was attacked and bitten by a grey fox...
Comments / 0