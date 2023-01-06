The Ather 450X is considered by many as the scooter that sparked the electric revolution in the Indian market. Back when it hit the market in 2020, the 450X was well ahead of its time, and paved the way for the introduction of many popular electric scooter models in the years to follow. Now, for the 2023 model-year, Ather has updated the 450X with a slew of modest changes that make the scooter much easier to live with.

