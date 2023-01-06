Read full article on original website
Pierer Mobility Group Posts Another Record Sales Year In 2022
Pierer Mobility Group had an eventful 2022. The company’s Spanish subsidiary GASGAS not only won its first Dakar Rally in January but also established its own MotoGP team in August. By year’s end, KTM struck distribution deals with MV Agusta and CFMoto while Husqvarna introduced its new Heritage off-road lineup. Sure, Pierer Mobility remained in the headlines throughout 2022, but the company’s brands didn’t slow down in the showroom either.
Yadea Debuts Electric Motorbike, Scooter, And E-Bike Lineup At CES
Shanghai-based electric mobility brand Yadea has taken the EV market by storm. Ranking as one of the top sellers in the ever-growing electric space, Yadea already enjoys an impressive market share in Asia. The company plans to expand its customer base by making inroads into Europe and the United States...
'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500
Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
Is Royal Enfield Releasing Major Updates To Its 650 Range For 2024?
Ever since their debut back in 2018, the Continental 650 and Interceptor 650 pretty much propelled Royal Enfield to the global spotlight. Prior to the launch of these bikes, the brand had a decent footprint in Europe and Asia, with its retro-style machines being a favorite among classic aficionados. While the 650 Twins are well and truly classic in nature, they brought fairly modern performance technology to the equation.
Scientists Test A Potentially More Stable EV Battery Solution
In 2023, electric vehicle batteries live with certain constraints, due to a variety of reasons. Reliable energy densities that achieve the ranges customers expect require batteries of certain sizes—and of course, certain weights. Battery degradation over charge cycles is also a major concern, both from an engineering standpoint, and also from a vehicle owner standpoint—because buying replacement batteries isn’t cheap.
Honda Rolls Out The New ADV 160 In The Asian Market
When Honda introduced the X-ADV in 2016, it pretty much invented the adventure-scooter segment. Combining the long-distance capabilities of a maxi-scooter with the supposed off-road performance of an adventure bike, seeing the X-ADV tackle light trails alongside full-blown ADV machines isn’t an uncommon sight. Naturally, the demand for a...
Yamaha Unveils New Colors For The XSR155 In Indonesia
The XSR155, Yamaha's wildly popular neo-retro model, has made its Indonesian debut for 2023. The Yamaha XSR155 has established itself as one of the most well-liked models in Yamaha's premium small-displacement class in the Asian market. It combines the usability of a commuter with the good looks and road presence of the larger XSR family members.
Digital Artist Dreams Up Honda CL750 Scrambler Based On 755cc Twin
Japanese media outlet Autoby fired up the rumor mill when it released a rendering of a potential Honda GB750 on January 5, 2023. Following Team Red’s CB750 Hornet and XL Transalp debut, murmurs out of Europe pointed to the all-new Unicam, 755cc parallel twin powering a retro roadster as well. Drawing on the firm’s vaunted CB/GB lineup, digital artist Shinji Miyakubo recaptured Honda’s historic cosmetics and charm.
Benelli Introduces The Entry-Level BKX 250 Adventure Bike
In recent years, adventure bikes have undergone a styling renaissance transitioning from bulky and pointy to rally and enduro-inspired machines. Bikes like Yamaha’s Ténéré 700 and Aprilia’s Tuareg 660 are proof of this. Now, across the board, adventure bikes are beginning to resemble their rally-bred counterparts more and more.
India's Ather Presents The 2023 450X Electric Scooter
The Ather 450X is considered by many as the scooter that sparked the electric revolution in the Indian market. Back when it hit the market in 2020, the 450X was well ahead of its time, and paved the way for the introduction of many popular electric scooter models in the years to follow. Now, for the 2023 model-year, Ather has updated the 450X with a slew of modest changes that make the scooter much easier to live with.
Historic French Marque Dollar To Be Showcased In 2023 Retromobile Show
Many motorcyclists of today, myself included, will surely be unfamiliar with the motorcycle manufacturer that went by the name of Dollar. Indeed, after spending quite a bit of time researching about the now-defunct brand, I’ve found that very little information, if at all, is available. What I was able...
Wunderlich Introduces Highway Foot Pegs For Harley Pan America 1250
When most people hear ‘Harley-Davidson', they immediately envision a wayward traveler with their knees in the breeze. Straddling a big-bore V-twin, our nomadic friend howls down the Interstate with a rebellious spirit and a sense of adventure. When the Motor Company’s first full-sized ADV, the Pan America 1250, comes...
SWM Bestows Modest Updates To Enduro And Street Lineup For 2023
Italian motorcycle manufacturer SWM has introduced updates to most of its models for the 2023 model year. Across the board, bikes from the SM supermoto range, RS enduro lineup, and Six6 neo-retro model range receive modest updates in terms of styling and technology. Let's take a closer look at what SWM has to offer.
