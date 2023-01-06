Read full article on original website
Senator Moran releases statement on passing of former Attorney General Stephan
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran on Wednesday released a statement following the passing of former Kansas Attorney General and Wichita native Robert Stephan.
WIBW
Kansas leaders move to block endangered listing of lesser prairie chicken
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders in both Kansas and Oklahoma have moved to block the listing of the lesser prairie chicken on the Endangered Species Act. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says that he and Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), James Inhofe (R-Okla.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) along with U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann (R-KS), Jake LaTurner (R-KS), Ron Estes (R-KS), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Frank Lucas (R-OK) and Stephanie Bice (R-OK), joined together to officially introduce a Congressional Review Act joint resolution of disapproval to strike down the recent listing of the lesser-prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
‘That’s not the end’: Sedgwick County DA reacts to SCOTUS decision on Carr brothers
After the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) declined to hear a second appeal for Jonathan and Reginald Carr on Monday, the case is making its way back to Sedgwick County. The two brothers were convicted on four counts of capital murder after killing five people in 2000.
On Capitol attack anniversary, challenge of Senate seat announced
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two years to the day since U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the U.S. Capitol, a Marine veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2022 announced Friday that he'll try to unseat Hawley in 2024. Lucas Kunce, 40, served 13 years...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern. “My father always told me,...
House speaker's election now longest since before Civil War
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rest easy, America ... we got this. What others see as dysfunction and chaos, many of Rep. Kevin McCarthy's opponents see as democracy at work. It's the longest fight for control of the House gavel since 1855 when it dragged on for two months, with 133 ballots, during the run-up to the Civil War.
Trains, mass transit for most-populated counties should be looked into, Kansas lawmakers say
TOPEKA — Lawmakers say it may be time to get on board with trains and other mass transit options as ways of attracting young professionals to the state. During a Friday legislative budget committee meeting, the last before the start of the legislative session next week, Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill, recommended that the Kansas […] The post Trains, mass transit for most-populated counties should be looked into, Kansas lawmakers say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
