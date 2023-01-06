ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Rangers’ aren’t doing themselves any favors by limiting Filip Chytil

There has been a suitable amount of angst expended on the ice time that has been awarded to the Rangers’ pingpong-ball twins, Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko, both lodged in support roles without significant power-play work through their young careers. But obscured to a large degree is that Filip Chytil, the erstwhile Kid Line component who has taken the greatest strides and has produced the most this season, has been straitjacketed into a third-line slot in which his ice time has been unjustly limited. I get the concept of competing interests, that this team’s and this coach’s mission is to make the...
FOX Sports

Carlos Correa to re-sign with Minnesota Twins on six-year deal

Carlos Correa has agreed to a deal with his third team of the MLB offseason, as ESPN reported on Tuesday that the All-Star shortstop will re-sign with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million deal. The contract has a maximum value of $270 million. The Athletic reported on Monday...
