There has been a suitable amount of angst expended on the ice time that has been awarded to the Rangers’ pingpong-ball twins, Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko, both lodged in support roles without significant power-play work through their young careers. But obscured to a large degree is that Filip Chytil, the erstwhile Kid Line component who has taken the greatest strides and has produced the most this season, has been straitjacketed into a third-line slot in which his ice time has been unjustly limited. I get the concept of competing interests, that this team’s and this coach’s mission is to make the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO