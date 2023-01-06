Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
Rapidly improving 2024 big man Derik Queen gives thoughts on IU basketball, overall recruitment
LAPORTE, Ind. — A year ago Derik Queen was toiling behind the scenes as a sophomore, not seeing the floor much for the prestigious Montverde Academy basketball program after transferring in from Baltimore, Md. Although he is a 5-star prospect, that first year wasn’t altogether surprising at the national...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis featured on BTN’s “The Journey”
Watch as Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was profiled on the Big Ten Network’s series “The Journey.”. Jackson-Davis discusses his return to IU, he’s shown coaching at a fantasy camp, and Mike Woodson shares his thoughts on the senior forward. The feature also includes footage from Indiana’s win...
thedailyhoosier.com
Mike Woodson says he spoke with Big Ten Commissioner regarding Fran McCaffery
Things got out of hand at Iowa City last Thursday, and Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again. With less than a minute remaining in the game, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery came across midcourt and into the Indiana bench area as official Paul Szelc was having a discussion with IU assistant coach Yasir Rosemond.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men’s basketball falls out of AP top-25, women hold at No. 6
For the first time this season, the IU men’s basketball program is unranked. After appearing in the AP preseason top-25 in the No. 13 spot and moving anywhere from No. 10 to 18 over the next eight weeks, the Hoosiers slid to the other teams receiving votes category in Monday’s updated poll.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Northwestern at Indiana — The Report Card
Once a preseason Big Ten darling, Indiana appears to be a team on the ropes after a fifth loss in eight games. The Wildcats jumped out to a 34-17 lead before a 13-1 IU run helped bring the Hoosiers back in the first half. Northwestern led 41-34 at the break, and extended the lead back to 16 points with 12:15 left in the second. That proved to be a hill too big to climb for IU.
thedailyhoosier.com
Mike Woodson radio show: On a frustrating week, and looking ahead to Penn State
Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson joined legendary radio voice Don Fischer for their Inside IU basketball show. The pair looked back at Indiana’s losses to Iowa and Northwestern, and previewed a game against Penn State. Team physician Larry Rink joined Fischer in the final segment. Indiana...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Woodson, Jackson-Davis, Hood-Schifino discuss loss to Northwestern
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media following an 84-83 loss to Northwestern on Sunday afternoon. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were IU players Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Indiana (10-5, 1-3) will travel to Penn State on Wednesday. Videos provided by IU Athletics.
thedailyhoosier.com
Jordan Geronimo will get first career start vs. Northwestern
Junior forward Jordan Geronimo will get his first career start on Sunday when IU hosts Northwestern. Geronimo is filling in for Race Thompson, who is out indefinitely with a knee injury. Thompson was at the Northwestern game in sweatpants. He was walking around on the court pre-game without crutches. The...
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana basketball’s effort against Northwestern was not good enough
The scoreboard at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall may have said that IU lost to Northwestern by one point, but the game was not really that close. It required a ridiculous Trey Galloway moonshot buzzer-beater to get the final score to 84-83, and IU closed the game on a 13-5 run during the last minute.
thedailyhoosier.com
Grace Berger returns for Indiana women’s basketball
Indiana women’s basketball standout Grace Berger is back. The senior is starting for the Hoosiers on Sunday at Northwestern after an injury cost her more than a month of game action. The game tips off at 3 p.m. ET on BTN+. The All-American missed eight games after suffering a...
