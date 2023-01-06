ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Mike Woodson says he spoke with Big Ten Commissioner regarding Fran McCaffery

Things got out of hand at Iowa City last Thursday, and Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again. With less than a minute remaining in the game, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery came across midcourt and into the Indiana bench area as official Paul Szelc was having a discussion with IU assistant coach Yasir Rosemond.
IU men’s basketball falls out of AP top-25, women hold at No. 6

For the first time this season, the IU men’s basketball program is unranked. After appearing in the AP preseason top-25 in the No. 13 spot and moving anywhere from No. 10 to 18 over the next eight weeks, the Hoosiers slid to the other teams receiving votes category in Monday’s updated poll.
IU basketball: Northwestern at Indiana — The Report Card

Once a preseason Big Ten darling, Indiana appears to be a team on the ropes after a fifth loss in eight games. The Wildcats jumped out to a 34-17 lead before a 13-1 IU run helped bring the Hoosiers back in the first half. Northwestern led 41-34 at the break, and extended the lead back to 16 points with 12:15 left in the second. That proved to be a hill too big to climb for IU.
Watch: Woodson, Jackson-Davis, Hood-Schifino discuss loss to Northwestern

Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media following an 84-83 loss to Northwestern on Sunday afternoon. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were IU players Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Indiana (10-5, 1-3) will travel to Penn State on Wednesday. Videos provided by IU Athletics.
Jordan Geronimo will get first career start vs. Northwestern

Junior forward Jordan Geronimo will get his first career start on Sunday when IU hosts Northwestern. Geronimo is filling in for Race Thompson, who is out indefinitely with a knee injury. Thompson was at the Northwestern game in sweatpants. He was walking around on the court pre-game without crutches. The...
Indiana basketball’s effort against Northwestern was not good enough

The scoreboard at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall may have said that IU lost to Northwestern by one point, but the game was not really that close. It required a ridiculous Trey Galloway moonshot buzzer-beater to get the final score to 84-83, and IU closed the game on a 13-5 run during the last minute.
Grace Berger returns for Indiana women’s basketball

Indiana women’s basketball standout Grace Berger is back. The senior is starting for the Hoosiers on Sunday at Northwestern after an injury cost her more than a month of game action. The game tips off at 3 p.m. ET on BTN+. The All-American missed eight games after suffering a...
