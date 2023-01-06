Once a preseason Big Ten darling, Indiana appears to be a team on the ropes after a fifth loss in eight games. The Wildcats jumped out to a 34-17 lead before a 13-1 IU run helped bring the Hoosiers back in the first half. Northwestern led 41-34 at the break, and extended the lead back to 16 points with 12:15 left in the second. That proved to be a hill too big to climb for IU.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO