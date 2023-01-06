Read full article on original website
Obituary and Funeral Service: Mary Joanna Wilson Herring, 93, of Loganville
Mary Joanna Wilson Herring age 93 of Loganville, GA., passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Carlton Herring; and brother, Thurston Adger Wilson, Jr. Joanna is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Gould of Loganville, GA; sister, Lu Rose and her husband Carl of Durham, NC; grandchildren, Sarah Symons and her husband Dan of Dacula, GA., and Daniel Gould and his wife Olivia of Windermere, FL; she is also survived by 5 great grandchildren, Caroline and Luke Symons, Henry, Charlie and Theo Gould.
Obituary and funeral service: Rodney Dale Wilson, 51, of Loganville
Rodney Dale Wilson, age 51 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 9, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Briscoe officiating. Music will be provided by his friend and musician, Derek Jones.
Obituary and funeral services: Hazel Christine Williams Moon, 91, of Monroe
Hazel Christine Williams Moon, age 91, of Monroe, Georgia formerly of Snellville, Georgia passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. She passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 59 years, George W. Moon on June 2, 2009.
Obituary and funeral service: John David Sparks, Sr., 76, of Monroe
John David Sparks, Sr., age 76 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Restoration Church, 1250 Tom Miller Road, Bethlehem, GA, with Pastor Travis Rutland and Pastor Fred Shumba officiating. Entombment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, 490 Edmondson Road, Monroe, GA. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville.
Obituary and funeral service: Leslie Dorton, 68, of Monroe
Leslie Dorton, age 68 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Ted Lindman will officiate. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service from 10 AM till 11 AM.
Piedmont congratulates local Dean’s Scholars
DEMOREST, GA (01/05/2023)– Piedmont University congratulates the almost 260 students who were named Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester. Students earning the Dean’s Scholar designation finished the semester with a 4.0 GPA. Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester include:. Meghan Lee of Monroe, GA.
Area residents make Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University
AMERICUS, GA (01/06/2023)– The following local residents made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 596 students recognized for scholastic achievement. Elizabeth Haire of Loganville , GA. Brooklyn Liebert of Social Circle , GA. William McDonel of Monroe , GA. Katie Plummer...
North Forsyth County getting a new sandwich shop next week
(Forsyth County, GA) Families living in the Browns Bridge area of Forsyth County won’t have to travel far to satisfy their sub sandwich cravings. That’s because a new location of the popular Jimmy John’s franchise will be opening off of 369 and 400 next Wednesday, January 11.
Cause of Heirloom fire ‘undetermined’
This week, Coweta County Fire Marshal Enrico Dean said that the department’s investigation labeled the cause of the September fire at Heirloom Market Company and Bakeshop as undetermined. “There are several different factors,” Dean said. “We did not come up with an exact cause.”. But he stressed...
Update: Arrest made in last month’s murder of 34-year-old Snellville woman
(GWINNETT COUNTY, GA., Jan 9, 2023) The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit has identified and charged Wesley Vickers (23-year-old male from Lilburn, Ga) with Aggravated Assault, Felony Murder and Malice Murder in connection with the death of Courtney Owens (34-year-old female from Snellville, Ga). He was arrested and taken into custody with the assistance of the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center. (Editor’s Note: Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.)
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Cops: 2 dead in head-on collision in DeKalb
Two people died in a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
City of Monroe is hiring
The City of Monroe has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Jan. 9, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Police: Driver runs over man lying on I-75 South in Atlanta, killing him
A man who was laying on the interstate was fatally struck by a driver late Monday, authorities said.
Walton County BOC to have its first meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 10
At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the Walton County Board of Commissioners will have its first meeting of the new year. The meeting will take place in the Historic Walton County Courthouse, 111 South Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.
City of Loganville to consider donation of Forty & Eight train from American Legion Post 233
LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan. 8, 2022) – Anybody who has ever been to a Loganville Christmas or July 4th parade, a Christmas Tree Lighting or a Ride for America from the American Legion Barrett-Davis-Watson Post 233 has very likely seen the Forty & Eight train. The engine could be seen leading members of Post 233 in a parade, taking excited children and families for a ride around the block at a Christmas Tree lighting or parked at Post 233 as riders prepare to head out on Highway 78 for the annual Ride for America.
Walton County Animal Control to host a free Pet Community Clinic on Saturday, Jan. 14
Free vaccinations, microchips and spay/neuter assistance. Walton County Animal Control is hosting a Pet Community Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the Walton County Agriculture Center at 1208 Criswell Road, Monroe, GA 30655. Walton County pet owners, with proof of residency, will have access to spay/neuter assistance, vaccinations, and microchips.
Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
Man shot and beaten after attempting to enter Snellville home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot and beaten after mistakenly trying to get into his old home. Police responded to a burglary call near Rockdale Circle before 9 a.m. Jan. 5. Officers found one man beating another on the side of the road and found the man had also been shot.
MPD Reports: DUI crashes; pursuit; celebratory gunfire causes concerns
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle...
