Amarillo, TX

96.9 KISS FM

Can We Talk About The “Modernization” Of Amarillo?

Not too long ago, I saw a thought-provoking question asked by the admin of a well-established Facebook group that serves as a place to share memories of Amarillo's days gone by. At first, the answer seems pretty obvious, right?. Amarillo's trying to modernize, keep up with the changing times, and...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Structure Fire

Amarillo firefighters came to a fire early this morning at 6:00 a.m. at 3rd and Madison Streets this morning. Few details are available at this time and will be given out when they do become available.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the Tiger euthanized

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger. The 19-year-old Bengal tiger battled arthritis and kidney disease since 2021. She came to the Amarillo Zoo in 2010 and was a favorite of staff and visitors. “Savannah held such a...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Community of Tulia Mourns After Devastating Accident

The community of Tulia, Texas is in mourning after a wreck involving multiple teenagers. On Sunday, January 8th at 4 am, emergency services were called out to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 86. Four teenagers were involved in the wreck. Two 16-year-olds, a 19-year-old, and a 15-year-old died from injuries after being transported to a local hospital. The other 3 were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
TULIA, TX
Mix 94.1

VIDEO: Amarillo Gym Owner Talks About Weird Arrests

You may recall a curious incident last year wherein a local man was arrested for his YouTube videos. To be more specific, he was arrested for offenses documented in over 20 videos that showed him to be engaged in street racing--at times in excess of 100mph. Kevin Patrick Van Voris,...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

NE 24th & Osage closed due to grass fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with Amarillo Fire Department released information on a grass fire that occurred on Tuesday afternoon and impacted traffic in the area of NE 24th and Osage. According to officials, NE 24th and Osage was closed as of 1:20 p.m. due to AFD working on a grass fire in the area. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials continue investigation of May 2022 shooting on Lazy Two Road, increase reward

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An increased reward has been offered by the Amarillo Crime Stoppers for information related to a Randall County shooting that occurred in May 2022, in which a 15-year-old was injured. According to officials, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 12000 block of Lazy Two […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Diversity in law enforcement: APD encourages more women to join the force

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement agencies across the country, including Amarillo Police Department, are working to build diversity in law enforcement by adding more women to the force. The National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE) co-founded the effort to increase the number of women in law enforcement...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Potter County crews working to contain grass fire

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews are working to contain a grass fire in Potter County. The fire is located in a field behind the area of North Osage and NE 24th Avenue. NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene, and we will provide more information as it...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Moore County Crime Stoppers asking for information on two elementary school burglaries

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers are asking for information on two burglaries at two elementary schools that are believed to be connected. According to the release, over the past weekend a suspect or suspects stole an enclosed trailer and several power tools from two different Moore County elementary school properties in Dumas and Cactus.
MOORE COUNTY, TX

