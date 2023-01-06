Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Duggar: Jim Bob Was Afraid of His Daughter's "Demonic" Dolls, Is Still a Paranoid Loser!
Amy Duggar has been speaking out against her family for years now, and it seems she’s in no danger of running out of material. In fact, Amy’s latest content is exposing layers of weirdness and insanity that outsiders never even suspected. And naturally, most of it has to...
The Hollywood Gossip
Robyn Brown Defends Kody, Tells Sister Wives: He Loved You Even When You Were Fat!
On Sunday night’s special one-on-one episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown got REALLY mad when the show’s host dared to ask whether or not Robyn was his favorite spouse. This, of course, has been assumed by fans of the TLC series for years now. It’s also been spoken...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown Makes Desperate Plea to Estranged Sons, Says He's "Very Sad"
We already know that Kody Brown is an inattentive and selfish spouse who has lost three-quarters of his sister wives due to his attitude and behavior. The TLC personality is also an inattentive and selfish father who has no relationship with at least two of his children due to his attitude and behavior.
The Hollywood Gossip
Prince Harry Finally Addresses Rumors That King Charles Is Not His Real Father
As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Prince Harry’s long-awaited memoir, Spare, has been making nonstop headlines this week. Fans who were disappointed by the lack of scathing allegations and high-stakes drama in Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent Netflix series have no doubt been placated by the abundance of both in Harry’s literary debut.
The Hollywood Gossip
Why Did Janelle Leave Kody Brown? The Answer is a Little Complex ...
With increasing creativity, Kody Brown blames Janelle leaving him on anyone and anything but himself. The embattled Sister Wives star seems unwilling to face the truth. Which is a shame, because he would only need a mirror to find the culprit. But that doesn’t mean that Janelle’s departure was a...
The Hollywood Gossip
Little People, Big World: The Future is Unknown, "Shaky," Source Says
Little People. Big World. In the wake of this very long-running reality show wrapping up its latest season, speculation has started to increase that the TLC program may not return in 2023 with new episodes. Or in 2024. Or in 2025. Or, in case the point isn’t obvious by now,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meri Brown: Don't Trash Talk Kody, I'm Totally Cool with My Ex!
Meri Brown is finally done with Kody Brown. But the long-time Sister Wives star doesn’t want her fans and/or supporters to start going off on her ex. On Tuesday, Meri and Kody released a joint statement that ended their romantic entanglement once and for all. “After more than a...
Comments / 0