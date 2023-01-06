Man arrested for poisoning neighbors' pets with antifreeze

Dunnellon, FL - A Dunnellon man was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he poisoned his neighbors' pets with antifreeze.

Marion County deputies arrested Jeremy Stromwall on four counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Since October, several cats and a dog in Stromwall's Dunnellon neighborhood had died from similar symptoms, including ethylene glycol poisoning.

Investigators discovered a bowl of tuna mixed with antifreeze near Stromwall's home and received tips that he had made statements about harming cats in the neighborhood.

A search of Stromwall's residence revealed three containers of antifreeze, tuna, and fish-flavored rat poison.

Stromwall remains in custody at Marion County Jail.

Antifreeze is a sweet-tasting, odorless liquid that is toxic to animals and can cause staggering, seizures, depression, excessive water drinking, and vomiting.

If ingested, it is important to seek immediate veterinary care for the animal.