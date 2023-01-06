ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Office Blotter

The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of several people for various infractions, all of which involve firearms. The sheriff's office says deputies responded to Leekville Road in Glen Aubrey, Town of Nanticoke on January 6th for a domestic incident involving a firearm. They say a male inside the...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Traffic stop in Newfield leads to fugitive of justice arrest

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a fugitive from justice arrest in Newfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a car driving without a front license plate in the Town of Newfield around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but driver pulled into a gas station. 41-year-old Nicole Manwaring, of Elmira, was found in the bathroom. She was taken into custody and issued numerous traffic citations and infractions including operating without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle, no seat belt, illegal window tints, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. She was also charged with misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Manwaring was held in custody as she was also found to have an extraditable warrant out of the state of Pennsylvania.
NEWFIELD, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Man arrested for DWI after discovered in parked running vehicle

A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) early Sunday morning after he was found “unconscious” in a running vehicle while parked in traffic, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the area of Fisher Avenue...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland plans to collect trash on MLK Day

The City of Cortland plans to collect trash and recycling on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, the city announced. City residents will have its regular-scheduled trash and recycling pickup as well next week. For more information on trash and recycling pickup in Cortland, go to cortland.org.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Three charged for shoplifting at Ithaca Mall

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three Syracuse women will face felony charges in Lansing Town Court. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall on Wednesday, January 4th. Authorities were able to intercept the suspects without incident as they attempted to leave the parking lot. Stolen merchandise valued at over $3,000 was recovered. 19-year-old Oriana Fulton, 19-year-old Zareaha Felder, and 21-year-old Shariel Montes-Rivera are each charged with felony grand larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Late night fire in Ithaca damages home

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Invalid inspection sticker leads to drug possession charge in Enfield

ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – An expired inspection sticker leads to a drug charge in Enfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sheffield Road near Bostwick Road around 11:22 a.m. Sunday after observing the non-valid sticker. With assistance from a Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office narcotics canine, authorities conducted a vehicle search and allegedly located 4.9 ounces of methamphetamine, a small amount of crack cocaine, pills, and drug paraphernalia. 35-year-old Amanda Freelove, of Ithaca, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Tompkins County Deputies Make Narcotics Arrest

Tompkins County Sheriff Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sheffield Road in the town of Enfield on January 8 after observing a vehicle operating without a valid inspection. In the process of questioning the driver during the stop, deputies were assisted by the Schuyler County Sheriffs Office and their narcotics canine. The questioning escalated to a search of the vehicle. During the search deputies found “approximately 4.9 ounces of crystal like substance.”
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Homeless Man Arrested, Charged with Public Lewdness

The Johnson City Police Department says a homeless man was arrested after he was observed performing an act of lewdness in public. Matthew Baxter was arrested after he was observed performing the lewd act in the family restroom of a store in Johnson City for 50 minutes before police were notified, according to the department.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner

Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Car Accident in Hanover Square Leaves Woman with Minor Injuries

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - A car accident in Hanover Square near the First National Bank Building in Horseheads on Thursday sent a woman to the hospital for injuries. The car suffered side damage with the airbag deployed. The car also knocked over a park bench and crews were working to remove the debris from the accident.
HORSEHEADS, NY

