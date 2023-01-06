ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Fire Country’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yCye1_0k5uCzl800

Fire Country ” has been renewed for Season 2 at CBS .

The show originally premiered on CBS on Oct. 7 and has aired eight episodes to date, with the ninth scheduled to air Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It was given a full season order less than two weeks after it debuted.

Per CBS, the series is averaging over 10 million viewers per episode in Live+35 day multiplatform viewing. The show will continue to air on Fridays while also airing a special episode on Jan. 29 immediately following the AFC Championship game before returning to its regular schedule. It is also available to stream on Paramount+.

“It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “’Fire Country’ has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small town charm, mystery and romance, and a family franchise at its core. We’re blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast.”

The series stars Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer.

Thieriot stars as Bode Donovan, described as “a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son – until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.”

Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Thieriot created the series. All three serve as executive producers along with Tia Napolitano, who also serves as showrunner. Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer Television also executive produce. CBS Studios produces.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Doctor Who’: Jemma Redgrave Returns, ‘Peaky Blinders’ Actor Aneurin Barnard Joins Cast of New Season

Jemma Redgrave will reprise her role and Aneurin Barnard will join the cast of long-running and ever-popular BBC series “Doctor Who.” “UNIT returns! Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, and UNIT, the long-running organisation set on defending the Earth, returns in the next series of #DoctorWho. Aneurin Barnard also joins the series as the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam,” said a tweet from the official Doctor Who handle. The BBC said that no further detail is being issued at this stage, when contacted by Variety. Redgrave has a recurring role in “Doctor Who” as Kate Stewart, head of scientific research at UNIT....
Variety

‘The Traitors’: BBC In Talks to Buy U.S. Edition of Reality Hit (EXCLUSIVE)

The BBC is in discussions to acquire the U.S. adaptation of hit format “The Traitors” following its runaway success in the U.K., Variety has learned. Sources indicate that BBC executives have been keen to get their hands on the Alan Cumming-hosted reality show — which launches on NBC-owned streaming service Peacock on Thursday (Jan. 12) — though a deal is not yet concluded. There’s no doubt, of course, that the public broadcaster will be eager to grab audiences again with the buzzy format given the show’s runaway success in Britain over the holidays. Sources indicate it’s likely the show will land...
Variety

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ to End With Season 8 at AMC

“Fear the Walking Dead” will end with its upcoming Season 8. AMC made the announcement as part of its presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. In addition, AMC also announced that the final season of the “Walking Dead” companion series would consist of 12 episodes that will roll out in two six-episode blocks. The first block will premiere May 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. The second block will premiere later this year. The announcement that “Fear the Walking Dead” will end was part of a larger announcement related to the “Walking Dead” universe,...
Variety

‘Koala Man’ Showrunners Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit Sign New Deal With 20th TV Animation and Expand into Live-Action at ABC Signature

As their new adult animation comedy “Koala Man” premieres today on Hulu, showrunners Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit have expanded their relationship with Disney. The duo have reupped with 20th Television Animation, where they’ve sealed a new multi-year deal that now also now includes developing live-action projects with ABC Signature. Under the deal, Hernandez and Samit will create new animated and live-action series under their shingle Hermit House for all platforms. “Dan and Benji are wildly talented writers with a truly unique sensibility and a hilarious voice,” 20th TV Animation exec VP Marci Proietto and ABC Signature president Jonnie Davis said in...
Variety

‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)

Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “Carnival Row” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures. The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven. “If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer. The three-time Emmy-nominated series...
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Variety

Quinn Redeker, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor and Oscar-Nommed Screenwriter, Dies at 86

Quinn Redeker, the actor who was best known for his role on NBC’s “Days of Our Lives,” died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles. He was 86. Redeker was a guest star staple on American television for more than three decades from the 1960s through the 1980s, best known for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on “Days of Our Lives” from 1979 to 1987. He also played Rex Sterling on more than 200 episodes of CBS’s “The Young and Restless.” He also appeared in shows like “Starsky & Hutch,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Cannon,” “Kojak,” “Mannix,” “Sea Hunt,” “That Girl,”and “Barnaby...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Elizabeth Vargas Joins NewsNation for Evening Newscast

Elizabeth Vargas, the longtime “20/20” anchor for ABC News, is gearing up for a daily evening-news program for upstart network NewsNation that she hopes will offer viewers a deep dive into the biggest stories of the day. “I’m not there to provide my opinion,” Vargas tells Variety. She intends to go over “the big stories of the day, with in-depth, tough interviews.” Vargas is the latest anchor to join NewsNation, the news service being built by Nexstar Media. She joins anchors including Dan Abrams, Leland Vittert and Chris Cuomo in a lineup that seeks to avoid partisan delivery and focus instead on...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Stephanie McMahon Resigns as Co-CEO of WWE

Stephanie McMahon has announced she is resigning from WWE. McMahon announced her resignation via a statement posted on her official social media. She began by reminding fans that she had taken a leave of absence from WWE in mid-2022 that was cut short when she was asked to serve as co-CEO and chairwoman of the board of directors after her father, Vince McMahon, was put under investigation for sexual misconduct. Vince eventually retired from the company in July but returned less than a week ago by installing himself as executive chairman of the board using his authority as the majority...
Variety

Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30 Million Debut, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stays No. 1

Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. There’s a new scream queen in town… M3GAN. Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” — short for Model 3 Generative Android — made a killing in its opening weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $30.2 million from 3,509 North American theaters. Internationally, the film has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. Heading into the weekend the PG-13 film was projected to open to $17 million to $20 million in North America, but stellar word-of-mouth and audiences’ enduring love for horror were key in significantly outperforming expectations. It’s a killer...
Variety

Michelle Yeoh Celebrates History-Making Win, Steven Spielberg Gets Standing Ovation at National Board of Review Gala

Awards season can be long and arduous to those on the quest for glory, but the novelty of recognition from Hollywood hasn’t been lost on Michelle Yeoh, who was honored at the National Board of Review Awards as best actress for A24’s indie blockbuster “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” “I feel like I’ve entered my own metaverse,” Yeoh said to thunderous applause at Sunday night’s gala, held at Cipriani 42nd in midtown Manhattan. “Usually when someone accepts one of these awards, they get up and say, ‘I can’t tell you how much this award means to me.’ But tonight I want...
ARIZONA STATE
Variety

Hear Hakeem Jeffries’ Speech to Congress Set to the Music of Nas’ Jay-Z Diss Track ‘Ether’

After a humiliating week-long standoff that saw a far-right Republican faction delay work of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy was finally confirmed as House leader in the wee hours of Saturday. As part of the transfer of power from the previously Democratic leadership, incoming minority leader Hakeem Jeffries gave a powerful speech that was frequently interrupted by catcalls from that far-right faction, which seemed to encapsulate their goal of disrupting government by calling attention to themselves without presenting any practical solutions. Part of Jeffries’ speech was what is being called the “ABCs of American Values,” a slightly hokey but forcefully worded...
Variety

Guillermo del Toro Explains Why ‘Pinocchio’ Is Not a Kids Movie But Still Enjoyable For Families

You might think the story of “Pinocchio” is familiar, but it isn’t. There have been at least 60 film adaptations for film and TV, including of course Disney’s 1940 animated version. In “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” the filmmaker and his team don’t follow the plot too closely, but it’s more faithful than most in retaining the darkness, tenderness and humor of Carlo Collodi’s 1881 novel. The Netflix movie was written by Patrick McHale and del Toro, who shares director credit with Mark Gustafson. It’s not a children’s movie, but it is. “Patrick and I were writing for an audience that could include children,”...
Variety

How ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’ Author Mark Manson Prepared for His Close-Up in New Documentary

In the five years since author Mark Manson published “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,” the self-help book has sold more than 15 million copies, spent 279 weeks on the NY Times Bestsellers list and crossed over in the pop culture sphere. “It’s honestly just a pleasant surprise,” Manson tells Variety over Zoom in late December, reflecting on the success of the book, which pairs historical anecdotes with his personal tales of teenage apathy and mid-twenties mistakes to illustrate the best way to live a contented life. “I’ve been hearing prominent people from all over the world — like Aaron...
Variety

U2 Set to Release ‘Songs of Surrender’ Album in March, With 40 Remakes of Older Songs

Musical artists covering themselves is hardly an unknown concept these days, but U2 is still going about it in an unusual way, having recut 40 of the band’s catalog songs for a new album due in March, titled “Songs of Surrender.” They’re not subtitling the album “U2’s Versions,” and the band isn’t involved in any contractual dispute that’s caused them to record soundalike tracks. Instead, the Edge is saying, the four members wanted to “bring these songs back with us to the present day and give them the benefit, or otherwise, of a 21st century re-imagining.” U2 hasn’t announced the project...
Variety

Dr. Dre Slams ‘Divisive, Hateful’ Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using ‘Still D.R.E.’ in Self-Promotional Video

Dr. Dre has made his feelings known about Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) using his song “Still D.R.E.” as the soundtrack for a new video in which she celebrates her part in helping get Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) finally elected as speaker of the House — and, not surprisingly, he didn’t mince words. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” the superstar producer told TMZ Monday morning. Greene’s self-promotional video immediately became the subject of derision when she posted it earlier Monday morning, with the political website Mediaite calling it “bizarre” and saying it “left...
Variety

Gadi Schwartz To Anchor Streaming 8PM Hour for ‘NBC News Now’

Gadi Schwartz, best known for NBC News’ Snapchat show, is getting a streaming 8 p.m. hour all his own. Schwartz will anchor an 8 p.m. newscast from Los Angeles. on the free, ad-supported NBC News Now streaming service, according to a memo issued Monday by Janelle Rodriguez, the NBC News senior vice president who oversees the emerging news outlet. Schwartz has expanded his profile by co-anchoring “Stay Tuned” on Snapchat over the past five years, making him “a familiar draw for a new generation of viewers,” Rodriguez said. “Since joining NBC News in 2016 as a correspondent, Gadi has covered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Johnny Depp Attorney Camille Vasquez Joins NBC News in Legal Analyst Role

Camille Vasquez, an attorney who worked for actor Johnny Depp during his recent defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, is now working with NBC News in a legal-analyst role Vasquez made her first appearance as a contributor Monday on “Today.” She discussed the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the much-scrutinized stabbing of four University of Idaho students. Vasquez works as a partner in the litigation & arbitration practice group at Brown Rudnick and is also co-chair of the firm’s brand & reputation management group. She and colleague Benjamin Chew served as lead attorneys for Depp in a case that...
Variety

‘The Last of Us’ Cast on Video-Game Adaptation Challenges and Why a TV Series Was Better Than a Film

Los Angeles’ pouring rain and red carpet flooding leaned into the post-apocalyptic ambiance of HBO’s “The Last of Us” series at the Regency Village Theater premiere on Monday night. The show is based on the hit PlayStation video game that deals with the crippling effects of a zombie apocalypse that turns humans brain-dead and into fungus monsters that drastically spread the disease throughout the United States. Though “The Last of Us” is looking to change things up, the repeated failures of video-game adaptations were on the minds of the creators and cast. “The hardest part of getting it right is all of it, is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

95K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy