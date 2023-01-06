Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monroe Local News
City of Monroe is hiring
The City of Monroe has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Jan. 9, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Monroe Local News
City of Walnut Grove seeks public works maintenance employee
The city of Walnut Grove is currently accepting applications for worker and supervisory. positions for the Public Works Department. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: This job posting was found on the City of Walnut Grove career website on Jan. 9,...
DeKalb Burger King fails health inspection with 56 after inspectors find dead roach, outdated food
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A DeKalb County Burger King failed a health inspection for things like outdated food and a dead roach. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited Burger King on North Druid Hills Road this week, where they failed their most recent inspection with a score of 56.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
Monroe Local News
City of Loganville to consider donation of Forty & Eight train from American Legion Post 233
LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan. 8, 2022) – Anybody who has ever been to a Loganville Christmas or July 4th parade, a Christmas Tree Lighting or a Ride for America from the American Legion Barrett-Davis-Watson Post 233 has very likely seen the Forty & Eight train. The engine could be seen leading members of Post 233 in a parade, taking excited children and families for a ride around the block at a Christmas Tree lighting or parked at Post 233 as riders prepare to head out on Highway 78 for the annual Ride for America.
Monroe Local News
Walton County Animal Control to host a free Pet Community Clinic on Saturday, Jan. 14
Free vaccinations, microchips and spay/neuter assistance. Walton County Animal Control is hosting a Pet Community Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the Walton County Agriculture Center at 1208 Criswell Road, Monroe, GA 30655. Walton County pet owners, with proof of residency, will have access to spay/neuter assistance, vaccinations, and microchips.
Monroe Local News
Walton County BOC to have its first meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 10
At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the Walton County Board of Commissioners will have its first meeting of the new year. The meeting will take place in the Historic Walton County Courthouse, 111 South Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.
Chick-fil-A customers upset about ‘suspicious’ and ‘fraudulent’ activity on the restaurant’s app
ATLANTA — Many customers of Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A are demanding answers. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with customers who say their Chick-fil-A accounts were seemingly broken into this week, allowing apparent hackers to take hundreds of dollars from their bank accounts. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and Funeral Service: Mary Joanna Wilson Herring, 93, of Loganville
Mary Joanna Wilson Herring age 93 of Loganville, GA., passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Carlton Herring; and brother, Thurston Adger Wilson, Jr. Joanna is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Gould of Loganville, GA; sister, Lu Rose and her husband Carl of Durham, NC; grandchildren, Sarah Symons and her husband Dan of Dacula, GA., and Daniel Gould and his wife Olivia of Windermere, FL; she is also survived by 5 great grandchildren, Caroline and Luke Symons, Henry, Charlie and Theo Gould.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: 911 caller who reported cutting himself with scissors asks if police will shoot him when responding
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report will be split into four parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Fraud – SSMHP...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot and beaten after attempting to enter Snellville home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot and beaten after mistakenly trying to get into his old home. Police responded to a burglary call near Rockdale Circle before 9 a.m. Jan. 5. Officers found one man beating another on the side of the road and found the man had also been shot.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Blanche Harrison Copeland, 100, of Loganville
Blanche Harrison Copeland, age 100 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Morse officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, January 16, 2023, at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, GA.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: DUI crashes; pursuit; celebratory gunfire causes concerns
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle...
Monroe Local News
Piedmont congratulates local Dean’s Scholars
DEMOREST, GA (01/05/2023)– Piedmont University congratulates the almost 260 students who were named Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester. Students earning the Dean’s Scholar designation finished the semester with a 4.0 GPA. Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester include:. Meghan Lee of Monroe, GA.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Gainesville apartments sell for $9.1 million
Atlanta-based Zavala Capital sold the Cielo at Lanier Apartments in Gainesville to another local investor, Banyan Investment Group, for $9.1 million. The 66-unit, garden-style community, was built in 1985 and is located at 3656 Browns Bridge Road. Banyan plans to continue interior renovations of the one- and two-bedroom units. The...
Monroe Local News
LIHEAP funds for energy assistance for residents in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties
Also water bill assistance for residents from Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton County. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills.
Monroe Local News
Monroe to vote on anti-tethering law similar to Walton County’s new Animal Ordinance
MONROE, GA (Jan. 7, 2023). In November last year, Walton County unanimously approved a new Animal Ordinance that effectively bans the tethering an unattended animal. This month, Monroe looks to follow suit. The first reading on an amended Animal Ordinance is on the agenda for Monroe’s January 10, 2023 City...
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Maggie Palmer, 91, of Walton County
Maggie Vernelle Palmer went to be with Jesus and those family and friends that had gone before her on New Year’s Eve 2022. She was 91 years young. She left us peacefully after a rapid decline over a very short time. Maggie was the daughter of the late William...
wrwh.com
Missing Cleveland Woman Located
(Cleveland)- The search is over for a Cleveland woman who went missing two days before Christmas. The White County Sheriff’s Office has updated its lookout for Malinda Simons saying “she has been located.”. Authorities issued a lookout for the 42-year-old Simons five days after she was last seen...
