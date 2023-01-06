Also water bill assistance for residents from Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton County. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills.

WALTON COUNTY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO