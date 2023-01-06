ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

ProSieben’s Studio71 Pacts with Oracle Moat for Digital Advertising Analytics

By William Earl
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Studio71 , a TV and digital content production company and the publisher behind more than 1,800 creator channels, has teamed with Oracle Moat Measurement for a study to gauge the effectiveness of advertising across its portfolio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzHFR_0k5uCvEE00
Matt Crowley, co-CEO of Studio71

Studio71, owned by Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media, offers production services for TV series, short-form digital, podcasters and other content creators. The company also produces original series of its own, including Facebook Watch’s “The Real Bros of Simi Valley,” A&E’s “The Toe Bro” and Hulu’s “Plus One.”

The company also works with a host of digital creators to help produce and sell advertising for their channels distributed via YouTube, Snap, Amazon Music and Facebook Watch, including “Keepin’ It Real with Keke Palmer” and “Adulting with Emma Chamberlain.”

“We are committed to delivering video content that is highly engaging and entertaining, packaged with video metrics that exceed industry benchmarks,” said Matt Crowley, co-CEO at Studio71. “That’s why we chose Oracle Moat to further support us in driving the best results for our clients and the marketplace.”

Studio71’s push for deeper analytics on its content reflects the reaction among publishers to marketers’ concerns about the unpredictability of content on digital platforms. The company touts its proprietary Context technology that allows for “thoughtful” media placements that ensure brand safety for marketers and partenrssystem as ensuring brand safety.

“Oracle Moat has been helping sell-side clients for a decade now to understand and leverage our attention and engagement metrics to optimize performance results and drive better outcomes for brands,” said Irina Dzyubinsky, head of product management for Oracle Moat. “Studio71 knows first-hand the value our measurement delivers in telling a comprehensive story for their advertisers when it comes to exceptional ad performance.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Quinn Redeker, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor and Oscar-Nommed Screenwriter, Dies at 86

Quinn Redeker, the actor who was best known for his role on NBC’s “Days of Our Lives,” died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles. He was 86. Redeker was a guest star staple on American television for more than three decades from the 1960s through the 1980s, best known for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on “Days of Our Lives” from 1979 to 1987. He also played Rex Sterling on more than 200 episodes of CBS’s “The Young and Restless.” He also appeared in shows like “Starsky & Hutch,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Cannon,” “Kojak,” “Mannix,” “Sea Hunt,” “That Girl,”and “Barnaby...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Stephanie McMahon Resigns as Co-CEO of WWE

Stephanie McMahon has announced she is resigning from WWE. McMahon announced her resignation via a statement posted on her official social media. She began by reminding fans that she had taken a leave of absence from WWE in mid-2022 that was cut short when she was asked to serve as co-CEO and chairwoman of the board of directors after her father, Vince McMahon, was put under investigation for sexual misconduct. Vince eventually retired from the company in July but returned less than a week ago by installing himself as executive chairman of the board using his authority as the majority...
Variety

Elizabeth Vargas Joins NewsNation for Evening Newscast

Elizabeth Vargas, the longtime “20/20” anchor for ABC News, is gearing up for a daily evening-news program for upstart network NewsNation that she hopes will offer viewers a deep dive into the biggest stories of the day. “I’m not there to provide my opinion,” Vargas tells Variety. She intends to go over “the big stories of the day, with in-depth, tough interviews.” Vargas is the latest anchor to join NewsNation, the news service being built by Nexstar Media. She joins anchors including Dan Abrams, Leland Vittert and Chris Cuomo in a lineup that seeks to avoid partisan delivery and focus instead on...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Hear Hakeem Jeffries’ Speech to Congress Set to the Music of Nas’ Jay-Z Diss Track ‘Ether’

After a humiliating week-long standoff that saw a far-right Republican faction delay work of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy was finally confirmed as House leader in the wee hours of Saturday. As part of the transfer of power from the previously Democratic leadership, incoming minority leader Hakeem Jeffries gave a powerful speech that was frequently interrupted by catcalls from that far-right faction, which seemed to encapsulate their goal of disrupting government by calling attention to themselves without presenting any practical solutions. Part of Jeffries’ speech was what is being called the “ABCs of American Values,” a slightly hokey but forcefully worded...
Variety

Hugh Jackman Denies Ever Taking Steroids to Become Wolverine: ‘I Was Told the Side Effects…I Don’t Love My Job That Much’

Hugh Jackman is famous for packing on pounds of muscle to play Wolverine in various “X-Men” movies, but he told Chris Wallace during a recent interview on HBO’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” that he’s never resorted to steroids in order to transform into the character. “Over the years people have wondered, did he juice?” Wallace asked. “Did he take steroids?” “No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine,” Jackman said. “I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love...
Variety

Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30 Million Debut, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stays No. 1

Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. There’s a new scream queen in town… M3GAN. Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” — short for Model 3 Generative Android — made a killing in its opening weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $30.2 million from 3,509 North American theaters. Internationally, the film has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. Heading into the weekend the PG-13 film was projected to open to $17 million to $20 million in North America, but stellar word-of-mouth and audiences’ enduring love for horror were key in significantly outperforming expectations. It’s a killer...
Variety

Michelle Yeoh Celebrates History-Making Win, Steven Spielberg Gets Standing Ovation at National Board of Review Gala

Awards season can be long and arduous to those on the quest for glory, but the novelty of recognition from Hollywood hasn’t been lost on Michelle Yeoh, who was honored at the National Board of Review Awards as best actress for A24’s indie blockbuster “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” “I feel like I’ve entered my own metaverse,” Yeoh said to thunderous applause at Sunday night’s gala, held at Cipriani 42nd in midtown Manhattan. “Usually when someone accepts one of these awards, they get up and say, ‘I can’t tell you how much this award means to me.’ But tonight I want...
ARIZONA STATE
Variety

How ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’ Author Mark Manson Prepared for His Close-Up in New Documentary

In the five years since author Mark Manson published “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,” the self-help book has sold more than 15 million copies, spent 279 weeks on the NY Times Bestsellers list and crossed over in the pop culture sphere. “It’s honestly just a pleasant surprise,” Manson tells Variety over Zoom in late December, reflecting on the success of the book, which pairs historical anecdotes with his personal tales of teenage apathy and mid-twenties mistakes to illustrate the best way to live a contented life. “I’ve been hearing prominent people from all over the world — like Aaron...
Variety

Mediawan CEO Pierre-Antoine Capton Talks Talent-Driven Strategy, Plan B Acquisition

Pierre-Antoine Capton, the CEO of Mediawan who recently engineered the company’s high profile acquisition of Brad Pitt’s Plan B, said both companies have already started working together on some projects. “We are working on our first development and co-production projects between Plan B and our French companies, and these are happening organically,” said Capton on stage at the day-long conference organized by French TV and film promotion org Unifrance. “It’s very interesting for everyone, and producers (from Mediawan) who now have access to Plan B’s teams are raving about the level of standards that a company like Plan B has,...
Variety

Guillermo del Toro Explains Why ‘Pinocchio’ Is Not a Kids Movie But Still Enjoyable For Families

You might think the story of “Pinocchio” is familiar, but it isn’t. There have been at least 60 film adaptations for film and TV, including of course Disney’s 1940 animated version. In “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” the filmmaker and his team don’t follow the plot too closely, but it’s more faithful than most in retaining the darkness, tenderness and humor of Carlo Collodi’s 1881 novel. The Netflix movie was written by Patrick McHale and del Toro, who shares director credit with Mark Gustafson. It’s not a children’s movie, but it is. “Patrick and I were writing for an audience that could include children,”...
Variety

‘The Traitors’: BBC In Talks to Buy U.S. Edition of Reality Hit (EXCLUSIVE)

The BBC is in discussions to acquire the U.S. adaptation of hit format “The Traitors” following its runaway success in the U.K., Variety has learned. Sources indicate that BBC executives have been keen to get their hands on the Alan Cumming-hosted reality show — which launches on NBC-owned streaming service Peacock on Thursday (Jan. 12) — though a deal is not yet concluded. There’s no doubt, of course, that the public broadcaster will be eager to grab audiences again with the buzzy format given the show’s runaway success in Britain over the holidays. Sources indicate it’s likely the show will land...
Variety

Dr. Dre Slams ‘Divisive, Hateful’ Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using ‘Still D.R.E.’ in Self-Promotional Video

Dr. Dre has made his feelings known about Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) using his song “Still D.R.E.” as the soundtrack for a new video in which she celebrates her part in helping get Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) finally elected as speaker of the House — and, not surprisingly, he didn’t mince words. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” the superstar producer told TMZ Monday morning. Greene’s self-promotional video immediately became the subject of derision when she posted it earlier Monday morning, with the political website Mediaite calling it “bizarre” and saying it “left...
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Shares Climb 5% on Goldman Sachs Analyst’s ‘Favorite Media Stock’ Label

It’s a fiery start to the new year on Wall Street for Warner Bros. Discovery, which has seen its shares jump 25% over the past five days and climb nearly 5% since the market opened Tuesday morning, following two top media analysts’ very positive 2023 outlooks for WBD. Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman went so far as to call the David Zaslav-run company, which this time last year was just Discovery, ahead of its April acquisition of WarnerMedia from AT&T, their “favorite media stock” in a research note published at 5:09 a.m. ET. He’s set his 12-month price target for WBD...
Variety

Johnny Depp Attorney Camille Vasquez Joins NBC News in Legal Analyst Role

Camille Vasquez, an attorney who worked for actor Johnny Depp during his recent defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, is now working with NBC News in a legal-analyst role Vasquez made her first appearance as a contributor Monday on “Today.” She discussed the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the much-scrutinized stabbing of four University of Idaho students. Vasquez works as a partner in the litigation & arbitration practice group at Brown Rudnick and is also co-chair of the firm’s brand & reputation management group. She and colleague Benjamin Chew served as lead attorneys for Depp in a case that...
Variety

‘Doctor Who’: Jemma Redgrave Returns, ‘Peaky Blinders’ Actor Aneurin Barnard Joins Cast of New Season

Jemma Redgrave will reprise her role and Aneurin Barnard will join the cast of long-running and ever-popular BBC series “Doctor Who.” “UNIT returns! Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, and UNIT, the long-running organisation set on defending the Earth, returns in the next series of #DoctorWho. Aneurin Barnard also joins the series as the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam,” said a tweet from the official Doctor Who handle. The BBC said that no further detail is being issued at this stage, when contacted by Variety. Redgrave has a recurring role in “Doctor Who” as Kate Stewart, head of scientific research at UNIT....
Variety

Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati Hospital, Is ‘Neurologically Completely Intact’

Damar Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and has returned home to Buffalo after spending a week under intensive care. Hamlin has been transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center, where he will continue his recovery, per his doctors. Physicians at the UC Medical Center made the announcement Monday, saying Hamlin began walking again on Friday and “appears to be neurologically completely intact.” Hamlin posted an update on Twitter, writing, “Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same...
BUFFALO, NY
Variety

G/O Media Taps Veteran Journalist Merrill Brown as Editorial Director Overseeing Gizmodo, Deadspin, The Onion and Other Sites (EXCLUSIVE)

Digital publisher G/O Media has finally found an editorial director — filling a role had been vacant for a year and half — hiring veteran journalist and media exec Merrill Brown for the job. As editorial director, Brown will oversee the newsrooms and coverage of all G/O Media properties, which include Gizmodo, The Onion, The A.V. Club, Jezebel and Deadspin. Brown reports directly to CEO Jim Spanfeller. In 2019, Spanfeller and private-equity firm Great Hill Partners acquired Gizmodo Media Group (previously part of Gawker Media) and The Onion from Univision. After a mass resignation of Deadspin’s staff in protest of the new...
Variety

CNN Plans Major Daytime Overhaul With ‘Newsroom Headquarters’ Concept (EXCLUSIVE)

CNN anchors may want to start going to the gym, because they could have a new workout in store. The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed news outlet intends to roll out a new, kinetic on-air format that will take many of its personnel out of the usual position of sitting behind desks and instead aim to generate more energy on camera by having some of the network’s real-time newsgathering on full display. The new presentation will be utilized during many of the network’s daytime hours, says Chris Licht, CNN’s chairman and CEO, who indicated in an interview that he plans to unveil a...
Variety

42 Taps Former Netflix, Tiger Aspect Executive Ben Cavey as Head of Comedy and Entertainment

Los Angeles and London-based management and production company 42 (“The Silent Twins”) has appointed former Netflix and Tiger Aspect Productions executive Ben Cavey (“Bad Education”) to the newly created role of head of comedy and entertainment. Based in 42’s Los Angeles office, Cavey will spearhead the company’s expansion into the two genres, producing projects and managing talent across unscripted and scripted television and film. Cavey will also focus on developing projects under 42’s existing three-way production venture with management and production company 3 Arts Entertainment and Lionsgate Television, which includes a first-look deal with Lionsgate Television for the U.S. market. Cavey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Sony Music and Alamo Records CEO Todd Moscowitz Launch Santa Anna, New Artist and Label Services Company

Sony Music Entertainment and Alamo Records founder Todd Moscowitz have announced the launch of a new artist and label services company called Santa Anna. Based in New York, the new company will be led by former Geffen Records GM Lee L’Heureux, who will also hold the newly created role of Alamo Records president, reporting to Moscowitz and working alongside Alamo COO Juliette Jones. Prior to his role at Geffen, L’Heureux was senior VP of rhythm, urban and hip-hop promotion at Warner Records. According to the announcement, the new company will “support entrepreneurs and assist artists in maximizing their creative potential and build...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Variety

95K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy