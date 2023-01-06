ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

California architect Scott Johnson buys grand NYC pad for $3.16M

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQzMJ_0k5uCrhK00

Famed architect Scott Johnson, founding design partner of LA-based firm Johnson Fain, and his wife, Dr. Margaret Bates, have bought a ninth-floor unit at 145 Central Park North in Harlem.

The three-bedroom, two-bath spread, which comes with picturesque views of the park and a private balcony, was asking $3.44 million. The purchase price: $3.16 million.

Johnson’s work includes the Malibu home where Laura Dern’s character, Renata Klein, lived in “Big Little Lies” (where it’s fictionally set up north in Monterey). He’s also known for designing Fox Plaza, which starred in “Die Hard;” the Creative Artists Agency’s headquarters in Century City, Calif.; and the recently completed First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City.

At 1,685 square feet, this uptown unit features white-oak floors, floor-to-ceiling windows with white-oak frames and motorized shades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKHJK_0k5uCrhK00
Say yes to sprawling views of the city skyline.
Redundant Pixel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmKJX_0k5uCrhK00
Units inside get natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows.
Redundant Pixel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0bs5_0k5uCrhK00
A view of the open layout.
Redundant Pixel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEKT2_0k5uCrhK00
Bedrooms are also blessed with large windows.
Redundant Pixel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rl6fS_0k5uCrhK00
A home office.
Redundant Pixel

A foyer opens into an open living/dining room overlooking Central Park, while the open chef’s kitchen comes with a breakfast bar. There’s a main bedroom with a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath — while one of the other bedrooms opens to a private balcony. Building amenities include a children’s playroom, a gym, a lounge and a common roof deck with views of the park and the city skyline.

The listing broker for the New York home was Mike Fabbri of Nest Seekers.

Last September, the couple also listed their Ojai Valley retreat , at 1090 Shokat Drive, for $10.5 million. It sold the following month for $10.25 million, with Aaron Kirman and Danelle Lavin of Compass as the listing brokers.

Known as Wall House, that magical residence, which sits on 11 acres, has been published in multiple shelter magazines. Completed in 2016, it boasts a 300-foot-long Corten steel wall with narrow slits for windows, and a floor-to-ceiling glass wall — which opens the home to the rear yard to bring the light in.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

‘Tons’ of food gets tossed daily by NYC hotel because migrants won’t eat it

Nearly a ton of taxpayer-provided food gets tossed in the trash every day at a massive Manhattan hotel being used to house migrants — because they’d rather secretly cook their own meals on dangerous hot plates, a whistleblowing worker has revealed. Disturbing photos show garbage bags full of sandwiches and bagels awaiting disposal at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square, where the city pays a daily rate as high as $500 per room, hotel employee Felipe Rodriguez told The Post. “It’s a crime to be throwing out so much food,” he said. Other images show a hotel room littered with empty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Biden administration gas stove ban idea leaves NYC restaurants feeling burned

During a Friday night dinner rush, executive chef Peter Petti will have stainless steel pots of pasta water boiling while searing salmon and steaks, all 12 burners ignited on the gas stoves at Sojourn, a New American restaurant on the Upper East Side. Nearly everything on his menu  – from a 30-day, dry-aged NY strip to a chocolate flambeed dessert – is cooked on the range. “Some dishes require two or three pans on the burners,” said Petti, 45, who’s been cooking with gas since the beginning of his culinary career in the early 2000s, when he started as a line...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Park Slope shop owners terrorized by uptick in ‘brazen’ crimes

Sunday’s $2 million smash-and-grab heist at a Park Slope jewelry store is just the latest audacious attack in the once-quiet, upscale Brooklyn enclave, The Post has learned. Two other shops have been targeted by crooks in recent months, including Glitz Jewelers on 7th Avenue in August and an AT&T outlet — next to Facets Jewelry, which was ransacked this past weekend — on New Year’s Day. “The criminals are brazen,” said Eddie Khanimov, owner of Glitz Jewelers, where sledgehammer-wielding robbers made off with a third of his store’s inventory — $200,000 in gold and diamonds — in less than 10...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC grocers want to stick a fork in serial supermarket shoplifters

The Big Apple’s food merchants are fed up with the way serial shoplifters treat their stores as a free-for-all buffet. Getting busted on petty larceny charges no longer serves as a deterrent to stealing from supermarkets, fumed Dominick Albergo, who’s in charge of security for the Gristedes grocery chain. “We had one shoplifter arrested three times in one day and he kept returning to the store. They were all desk appearance tickets,” said Albergo, an ex-NYPD cop. Gristedes owner John Catsimatidis — who last year offered a $10,000 reward after one of his stores was robbed at gunpoint — also said there...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Relatives of Belgian tourist slain in NYC bike path attack describe hellish scene at trial

Members of a Belgian family whose relative was one of eight people killed when an ISIS-loving terrorist rammed into them on a bike path in 2017 described in Manhattan federal court Tuesday how their idyllic ride off the West Side Highway turned into a nightmarish, bloody scene. The tourists — Lieve Wyseur and her daughters Friedel Decadt, Justine Decadt and slain Ann-Laure Decadt — were biking from Central Park to Lower Manhattan on that warm and clear Halloween day when Sayfullo Saipov allegedly launched his murderous truck attack. As Saipov, 34, sped down the path in a rented Home Depot truck, he...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Gov. Kathy Hochul excludes money for Eric Adams to combat migrant crisis in State of State address

Mayor Eric Adams didn’t get a penny toward the city’s $1 billion migrant crisis from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State address delivered Tuesday. His now months-long appeal for state dollars that would help fund shelter, food and other migrant-related costs appeared to fall on deaf ears in Albany, as Hochul failed to even mention support for the tens of thousands of migrants in her 47-minute long speech.  The governor did bury a two sentence section on the 198-page of her 277-page briefing book promising funding for the state-run “Enhanced Services to Refugees Program” that helps out with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Times columnist Blake Hounshell dead at 44 after ‘battle with depression’

New York Times political columnist Blake Hounshell died after a “battle with depression,” the paper revealed Tuesday. He was 44. New York Times editor-in-chief Joe Kahn and managing editor Carolyn Ryan informed staff via email that Hounshell, who joined the newspaper in 2021, “tragically passed away” from an apparent suicide. “Blake was a dedicated journalist who quickly distinguished himself as our lead politics newsletter writer. He became an indispensible and always insightful voice in the report during a busy election cycle,” the editors wrote. “We’ve lost a valuable colleague and this is a heartbreaking loss to our team.” The Times shared a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama

New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC apartment that looks stuck in the 1960s lists for $1.79M

House hunters nostalgic for a bygone era of Manhattan might find it in this heavily wood-paneled apartment.  A stuck-in-time home has hit the market in the Greenwich Village. The unit — a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 60 W. 13th St. — is listed for $1.79 million with Corcoran’s Fred Cargian. In addition to giving an air of it still being in the 1960s, the paneling also makes the 1,135-square-foot abode feel more spacious, Cargian told The Post. They also give it more character than your typical new-construction dwelling.  “The maple wall coverings are a nice change from the typical white box apartments,” Cargian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

East Village hotspot Pinky’s Space sues NYC for $615K for tearing down outdoor dining shed

An East Village hotspot is suing the city for tearing down its $90,000 artsy outdoor dining shed “without any warning” — driving it into financial ruin, new court papers allege. Pinky’s Space — through its parent company Cherry Velvet Inc. — says the city Department of Transportation on Oct. 27, without notice, demolished the 30-foot outdoor dining shed built during the pandemic under the city’s Open Restaurant Program, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday charged.The suit is seeking $615,000. Pinky’s — a self-described “food art-space” on East First Street and First Avenue that opened in 2017 — says it invested...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings

Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Alleged anti-Asian bigot shoves woman to the ground in NYC’s Herald Square

A woman was pushed to the ground by a stranger who called her a “stupid Asian b—h” near Herald Square, cops said Tuesday while releasing photos of the suspected bigot. The hateful creep approached the 56-year-old victim from behind at West 33rd Street and Sixth Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Dec. 31 and shoved her “without any prior conversation or provocation,” according to police. “Stupid Asian b—h,” the attacker muttered. “Do you want another one?” The maniac then fled in an unknown direction, cops said. The woman suffered a minor injury to her arm but refused medical attention. The attacker was described as an adult...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Radicalized Maine teen Trevor Bickford hit with federal charges for attacking NYPD cops

A radicalized Maine teenager Trevor Bickford was hit with federal charges on Tuesday for allegedly attacking three NYPD officers on New Year’s Eve, the Justice Department said. Bickford, 19, was charged with three counts of attempted murder of officers and employees of the US government and persons assisting them after he lunged at the three cops with a machete in a bid wage jihad in the Times Square attack, federal prosecutors said. The federal indictment comes on top of the avalanche of local charges Bickford faces after he was indicted Friday on 18 criminal counts including three first-degree attempted murder charges. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New Rochelle student revived with Narcan after possible fentanyl overdose

A Westchester County high school student needed to be revived with Narcan after the teen used a vape possibly laced with deadly fentanyl. The student at New Rochelle High School was smoking a vape believed to be marijuana and went unconscious on Monday. Nurses rushed into action to administer Narcan — a treatment that can reverse the effects of a known or suspected overdose, officials said. Superintendent Jonathan Raymond called the incident an“ominous milestone” for the district. “The vape almost cost that student their life. I implore you to speak with your children immediately about the dangers of vaping. It is...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
TheDailyBeast

New York Cop Suspended for Repeatedly Punching Young Girl on Video

A New York police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a young girl on the head during an altercation involving several cops and more than a dozen others has been suspended. While it’s unclear what led to the Staten Island scuffle, the officers allegedly approached the students, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who condemned the officers’ actions. “I was not pleased with what I saw,” Mr. Adams said in a news conference Wednesday. The police department didn’t reveal the name of the suspended officer or provide further details, but will be analyzing the video and body camera footage, according to Adams.Read it at The New York Times
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
152K+
Followers
72K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy