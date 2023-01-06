ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

People who haven't had COVID will likely catch XBB.1.5 – and many will get reinfected, experts say

By Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY
AOL Corp
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 108

mark antlfinger
4d ago

Too our mainstream media. You've beat a dead dog. This isn't going to work again. Please move on to your new scare tactic!

Reply(2)
74
Destinie Faulkner
3d ago

the devil is a liar ... trying to control the masses of people using lies and fear ...you don't need no shots...you only need natural remedies and vitamins....Satan, the Lord rebuke you

Reply(3)
18
Jose Ornelas
2d ago

give it up, the director of the CDC screwed up and told the truth came out and said 70%of the people who died from covid had 4 or more underlying conditions in other words they weren't well people, and that's a quote,u can look it up

Reply
7
Related
PennLive.com

Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant

If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

How long does Covid last and what stages do sufferers go through?

The emergence of a highly transmissible new Covid-19 subvariant, XBB.1.5, has revived concern about the spread of the virus in the UK this January.A relative of Omicron, XBB.1.5 was first detected in the state of New York in October 2022, already accounts for more than 40 per cent of American cases and is said to be spreading more than twice as fast as BQ.1.1, one of the most common variations in the UK, according to The Guardian.The variant has been detected in the UK and is thought to constitute at least 4 per cent of Covid viruses being sequenced.There...
dayton247now.com

Blood pressure medication recalled over potential cancer risk

A blood pressure medication has been recalled due to an increase in the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts. Lupin Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday recalled four lots of Quinapril tablets. The release by the FDA said the medication had too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. The medication was...
TheDailyBeast

This New Variant Could Make You Pay for Skipping the Booster

Dr. Marie Curie, arguably the greatest early 20th century scientist alongside Albert Einstein, famously said, “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood.”Such is the case with the new XBB.1.5 subvariant now ascending in the United States. The strain is no harbinger of a new pandemic abyss, but does pose a greater threat than a slew of variants that preceded it. It also may prove to be the variant that comes back to bite Americans who have failed to get their bivalent (or omicron-specific) booster shots.For the week ending Dec. 31, the CDC estimated that...
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
Gizmodo

A Common Diabetes Drug May Reduce Long Covid Risk, Trial Data Finds

Preliminary data from a randomized clinical trial may point to a potential way to prevent long covid. The trial found that covid-19 patients who took metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, were noticeably less likely to be diagnosed with long covid up to 10 months later than people in the control group. More research will be needed to confirm the implications of this study, however.

Comments / 0

Community Policy