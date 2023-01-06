People who haven't had COVID will likely catch XBB.1.5 – and many will get reinfected, experts say

Read full article on original website
mark antlfinger
4d ago
Too our mainstream media. You've beat a dead dog. This isn't going to work again. Please move on to your new scare tactic!
Reply(2)
74
Destinie Faulkner
3d ago
the devil is a liar ... trying to control the masses of people using lies and fear ...you don't need no shots...you only need natural remedies and vitamins....Satan, the Lord rebuke you
Reply(3)
18
Jose Ornelas
2d ago
give it up, the director of the CDC screwed up and told the truth came out and said 70%of the people who died from covid had 4 or more underlying conditions in other words they weren't well people, and that's a quote,u can look it up
Reply
7
Comments / 108