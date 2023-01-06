ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

US to max out on debt soon, setting up political fight

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The federal government is on track to max out on its $31.4 trillion borrowing authority as soon as this month, starting the clock on an expected standoff between President Joe Biden and the new House Republican majority that will test both parties' ability to navigate a divided Washington, with the fragile global economy at stake.
LOUISIANA STATE
AOL Corp

DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered...
WASHINGTON, DC
AOL Corp

Biden documents: How the discovery of classified materials differs from Trump

The White House on Monday disclosed that lawyers for President Biden discovered what they called a “small number” of classified documents in November in an office Biden had used between his time serving as vice president and president. The documents were turned over the next day to the...
AOL Corp

Biden angers both left and right with new immigration policy

WASHINGTON — The reviews were in, and they were harsh: President Biden’s plan to provide “parole” to some asylum seekers, critics said, was an abdication of executive responsibility and an affront to American ideals. Only there was a twist to the usual Washington partisanship. This time,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

How 2023 Recession Will Differ From 2008 and How You Should Prepare Differently

The hyperinflation of the early 1980s provided a blueprint for the Fed’s action today. To cool an overheated economy, the Fed raises interest rates and tightens the money supply. That causes economic contraction, which finally breaks the back of inflation at the cost of a recession. That’s how it...
The Hill

On The Money — Lawmakers fear debt ceiling crisis

House Republicans are pledging to play hardball with the debt ceiling to secure spending cuts, raising fears about a national default. We’ll also look at the messaging battle over Medicare and Social Security cuts, Jamie Dimon’s take on the interest rate hikes, and more.  But first, see how many House members voted for a bipartisan…
AOL Corp

Ukrainian troops to train on Patriot system in Oklahoma

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 100 Ukrainian troops will head to Oklahoma's Fort Sill as soon as next week to begin training on the Patriot missile defense system, the Pentagon announced Tuesday. Ukraine has long sought the Patriot surface-to-air guided missile defense system because it can target aircraft, cruise missiles...
FORT SILL, OK
WSB Radio

Unity is new tone for often-divided Democrats in Washington

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The infighting was so intense a year ago that Democrats who controlled both the White House and Congress couldn't win support for a sweeping social spending package that was the party's top legislative priority. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, was viewed skeptically enough that some of his fellow Democrats questioned the wisdom of him seeking reelection.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

CES 2023: ERANGTEK Signs MOU on Technology Cooperation and Production to Enter India's 5G Market With 5G Multiplexer Cavity Filter

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- ERANGTEK Co., Ltd. (CEO Lee Jae Bok) announced that it will enter the Indian 5G market in earnest with 5G Multiplexer Cavity Filter by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s VVDN Technologies for development and production cooperation at CES 2023, the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition in Las Vegas on the 6th (local time). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005025/en/ ERANGTEK Co., Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s VVDN Technologies for development and production cooperation on the 6th (local time) at CES 2023, the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition in Las Vegas. (From left) Puneet Agarwal, CEO of VVDN, Lee Jae Bok, ERANGTEK CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)
CBS New York

N.Y. Republicans credited with helping end House stalemate

WASHINGTON -- The 118th Congress is now in session after the historic vote for Kevin McCarthy overnight.It took five days and 15 rounds of voting for him to seize the gavel just past midnight. Early Saturday morning, the sign marking McCarthy's House speaker role was installed on Capitol Hill.Republicans from the Tri-State Area are being credited with helping end the stalemate."My father always told me, it's not how you start, it's how you finish, and now we need to finish strong for the American people," McCarthy said.It almost didn't happen. The prior session ended with tensions boiled over as Alabama's...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CarBuzz.com

YangWang Launches 1,100 HP Quad-Motor Defender Rival

The Chinese EV company BYD has launched a new luxury brand, YangWang, and its halo SUV is a 1,100 horsepower off-road ready SUV, the U8. It follows hot on the heels of the U9 supercar, which made its debut a few days ago. The quad-motor YangWang U8 mixes sophisticated technology...

Comments / 0

Community Policy