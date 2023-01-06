WASHINGTON -- The 118th Congress is now in session after the historic vote for Kevin McCarthy overnight.It took five days and 15 rounds of voting for him to seize the gavel just past midnight. Early Saturday morning, the sign marking McCarthy's House speaker role was installed on Capitol Hill.Republicans from the Tri-State Area are being credited with helping end the stalemate."My father always told me, it's not how you start, it's how you finish, and now we need to finish strong for the American people," McCarthy said.It almost didn't happen. The prior session ended with tensions boiled over as Alabama's...

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO