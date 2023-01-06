Read full article on original website
Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas dismisses Republican calls to resign over the border
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday rebuffed calls from leading Republicans to step aside -- or risk impeachment -- and underscored the critical nature of managing migration challenges "gripping" the Western Hemisphere. In an interview with ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, Mayorkas said he has no plans of...
US to max out on debt soon, setting up political fight
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The federal government is on track to max out on its $31.4 trillion borrowing authority as soon as this month, starting the clock on an expected standoff between President Joe Biden and the new House Republican majority that will test both parties' ability to navigate a divided Washington, with the fragile global economy at stake.
DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered...
Biden says he was 'surprised' to learn government docs were found at his former office
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday addressed the controversy over classified documents found at a former office of his in Washington, saying that he was "surprised" when he learned of their existence and that his attorneys have been "cooperating fully" with the government's review of the records. "People...
Biden documents: How the discovery of classified materials differs from Trump
The White House on Monday disclosed that lawyers for President Biden discovered what they called a “small number” of classified documents in November in an office Biden had used between his time serving as vice president and president. The documents were turned over the next day to the...
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Russian TV Hears Call To Prepare Children To Fight: 'This Is World War III'
'"We have to prepare our population in schools and everywhere else," a guest said on Russian state TV.
Colombia, Venezuela presidents discuss investment, trade
CARACAS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro discussed binational investment and trade at a meeting in Caracas on Saturday, the Colombian government said.
Biden angers both left and right with new immigration policy
WASHINGTON — The reviews were in, and they were harsh: President Biden’s plan to provide “parole” to some asylum seekers, critics said, was an abdication of executive responsibility and an affront to American ideals. Only there was a twist to the usual Washington partisanship. This time,...
How 2023 Recession Will Differ From 2008 and How You Should Prepare Differently
The hyperinflation of the early 1980s provided a blueprint for the Fed’s action today. To cool an overheated economy, the Fed raises interest rates and tightens the money supply. That causes economic contraction, which finally breaks the back of inflation at the cost of a recession. That’s how it...
Pfizer gives $1 million to Republican Party of Kentucky to expand its headquarters
In what may be the largest political contribution ever given to a political party in Kentucky, the drug maker Pfizer Inc. gave $1 million last month to the building fund of the Republican Party of Kentucky. A report filed by Republican Party of Kentucky Building Fund last week with the...
On The Money — Lawmakers fear debt ceiling crisis
House Republicans are pledging to play hardball with the debt ceiling to secure spending cuts, raising fears about a national default. We’ll also look at the messaging battle over Medicare and Social Security cuts, Jamie Dimon’s take on the interest rate hikes, and more. But first, see how many House members voted for a bipartisan…
Biden condemns 'assault on democracy' in Brazil
WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday condemned "the assault on democracy" in Brazil after supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.
Ukrainian troops to train on Patriot system in Oklahoma
WASHINGTON (AP) — About 100 Ukrainian troops will head to Oklahoma's Fort Sill as soon as next week to begin training on the Patriot missile defense system, the Pentagon announced Tuesday. Ukraine has long sought the Patriot surface-to-air guided missile defense system because it can target aircraft, cruise missiles...
Student Loans: DOJ Says Overruling Biden’s Forgiveness Could Lead to Lawsuits Over ‘Virtually All Federal Action’
While the fate of borrowers’ loan repayments remains in limbo until the end of February, experts are waiting with apprehension of what an upheld Supreme Court ruling will mean, not only for federal student loan cancellation, but for future legal arguments on federal policy. Can Unpaid Student Loans Affect...
Unity is new tone for often-divided Democrats in Washington
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The infighting was so intense a year ago that Democrats who controlled both the White House and Congress couldn't win support for a sweeping social spending package that was the party's top legislative priority. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, was viewed skeptically enough that some of his fellow Democrats questioned the wisdom of him seeking reelection.
CES 2023: ERANGTEK Signs MOU on Technology Cooperation and Production to Enter India's 5G Market With 5G Multiplexer Cavity Filter
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- ERANGTEK Co., Ltd. (CEO Lee Jae Bok) announced that it will enter the Indian 5G market in earnest with 5G Multiplexer Cavity Filter by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s VVDN Technologies for development and production cooperation at CES 2023, the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition in Las Vegas on the 6th (local time). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005025/en/ ERANGTEK Co., Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s VVDN Technologies for development and production cooperation on the 6th (local time) at CES 2023, the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition in Las Vegas. (From left) Puneet Agarwal, CEO of VVDN, Lee Jae Bok, ERANGTEK CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)
N.Y. Republicans credited with helping end House stalemate
WASHINGTON -- The 118th Congress is now in session after the historic vote for Kevin McCarthy overnight.It took five days and 15 rounds of voting for him to seize the gavel just past midnight. Early Saturday morning, the sign marking McCarthy's House speaker role was installed on Capitol Hill.Republicans from the Tri-State Area are being credited with helping end the stalemate."My father always told me, it's not how you start, it's how you finish, and now we need to finish strong for the American people," McCarthy said.It almost didn't happen. The prior session ended with tensions boiled over as Alabama's...
YangWang Launches 1,100 HP Quad-Motor Defender Rival
The Chinese EV company BYD has launched a new luxury brand, YangWang, and its halo SUV is a 1,100 horsepower off-road ready SUV, the U8. It follows hot on the heels of the U9 supercar, which made its debut a few days ago. The quad-motor YangWang U8 mixes sophisticated technology...
Asian companies see earnings upgrades by analysts over the past month
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Analysts raised 2023 earnings estimates for Asian companies over the past month, contrasting with the raft of earnings downgrades in the last year, as China's reopening and slowing inflationary pressures boost optimism.
