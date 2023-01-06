ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Former Norfolk daycare operator pleads guilty to child neglect

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbWis_0k5uCZ0M00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former Norfolk daycare operator pleaded guilty to child neglect Friday after a child she watched was seriously injured in 2018.

Jessica Cherry pleaded guilty to a lesser child abuse charge. She was previously charged with the more serious Class 4 child neglect. Class 4 means the neglect resulted in serious injury or death. She ultimately pleaded guilty to Class 6 child neglect. Class 6 is less serious, but still means the defendant showed a “reckless disregard for life.”

Cherry was accused of injuring a one-year-old girl at the daycare she ran out of her Norfolk apartment.

In February 2022, a mistrial was declared after a jury couldn’t decide whether to convict Cherry on the charges.

PREVIOUS: Mistrial declared in Norfolk daycare owner’s child neglect case

In the trial, Prosecutor Andrew Kolp said the little girl had a severe bruise on her head and a skull fracture. The prosecutor told 10 On Your Side the jury in last year’s trial had concerns regarding the evidence in the case.

Some of the evidence included testimony from a child abuse pediatrics specialist that reviewed the file but didn’t examine the child in person. She testified the child’s injuries were caused by blunt force trauma.

Kolp said the testimony is conflicting. In court Friday, he said the specialist previously indicated the injuries to the head could be caused by a fall greater than three feet.

The Commonwealth ultimately revised her charges, allowing Cherry to plead guilty to the lesser felony child neglect charge.

Also, Friday morning, the Commonwealth dismissed a felony child abuse charge against her related to the death of 1-year-old Benjamin Gates. Cherry wasn’t accused of killing the little boy but was charged with injuring him.

Kolp said to the judge the medical examiner was unable to find a manner or cause of death. He said the little boy’s injuries couldn’t be “tailored” to Cherry. The prosecutor also said there were no marks on the child.

Aside from the guilty plea, Cherry was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after a jury trial in August.

Cherry was convicted in the death of 2-year-old Kaylee Thomas. The little girl was found unresponsive in a playpen at Cherry’s home.

Cherry’s sentencing is set for March 17. During the court hearing, she will be sentenced on the child neglect charge and involuntary manslaughter charge.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 8

Alacazula
4d ago

2 babies also died in her care and she is facing charges and time for those. She should not have been given a plea agreement

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police looking for man in connection to homicide of 5-year-old

Portsmouth Police looking for man in connection to …. Although the young age of the suspected shooter at Richneck Elementary School represents a rarity in the data, David Riedman, founder of the K-12 School Shooting Database, said gun violence on school campuses is escalating. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CG9ny6. Democrat Rouse defeats...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run

Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run Audit of Portsmouth federal money finds no missing …. After months of discussion about a supposed $80,000 of missing federal money, Portsmouth councilmembers were told Tuesday night there were no missing American Rescue Fund gift cards -- and that there would be no further discussion.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Get better fast Ms. Z’: Road to recovery for injured NN teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Richneck Elementary students, parents and teachers were allowed to stop by the school to grab their bookbags following the traumatic scene last week. Early Tuesday morning, 10 On Your Side crews reported a few teachers placing hearts along the walkway and positive heart-shaped messages...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

ShotSpotter contributes to New Year’s arrest, firearm charges in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A North Chesterfield man was arrested and faces firearm charges following an early New Year’s Day incident in Virginia Beach, police said. Da’Mon Beach, 30, was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in connection to an incident in the area of Maximus Square and North Birdneck Road, Virginia Beach Police said.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing, endangered VB man last seen Monday found safe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a missing, endangered man last seen Monday was found safe According to police, 22-year-old Jacob Dean Walmon was last seen Monday leaving a home in the 4700 block of Windermere Court. Police say he poses a potential threat to his own safety. Jacob is described as […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian Review

Lawmaker: Laptop of 2019 mass shooter is found

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — In the three-plus years since a city engineer killed 12 people at a Virginia Beach municipal building, investigators say they never recovered a personal computer that belonged to him and could possibly shed light on his motives. But this week, a state lawmaker said in a statement that she was given a laptop found recently at the home of DeWayne Craddock, whom police killed during the 2019 rampage, as his condo was prepared for sale. Virginia Beach police said in a statement Tuesday that they asked Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler to turn over the computer so they can “determine...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy