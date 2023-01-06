ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Pictures of the week: The Elvis Express train, a goat in a coat and Epiphany celebrations

By Charlotte Hodges
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y49zS_0k5uCVTS00

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world .

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news , politics , sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxAUn_0k5uCVTS00

Skopje’s valley surrounded by fog. Citizens of the North Macedonian capital, especially those living in houses, use wood to heat up during the winter, as the country has no reliable supply of natural gas. According to IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, over the last ten days, it was three times ranked among most polluted cities in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKzBQ_0k5uCVTS00

Robert Lewandowski plays with a ball during Barcelona’s open training session at Camp Nou.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n85YP_0k5uCVTS00

Faithful queue to enter St.Peter’s Basilica to pay homage to former Pope Benedict at the Vatican.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uurCG_0k5uCVTS00

A rescuer tries to put out a fire of a private building after a Russian shelling in the Ivanivka village near Bakhmut of the Donetsk area, Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ezRLu_0k5uCVTS00

A goat wearing a jacket on a farm, on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eAwa8_0k5uCVTS00

Andreas Wellinger soars through the air during the third stage of the 71th Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Innsbruck, Austria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0da1rO_0k5uCVTS00

Squirrel monkeys climb on an abacus during a photocall to illustrate the annual stocktake at London Zoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDwl9_0k5uCVTS00

Frances Tiafoe serves during a warm up session of the men’s singles match against Oscar Otte on day six of the United Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILiHZ_0k5uCVTS00

The coffin of football legend Pele , draped in a Brazilian and Santos FC flags, is transported from Vila Belmiro stadium, where he laid in state, to the cemetery during his funeral procession in Santos, Brazil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJT8s_0k5uCVTS00

A woman walks past a decoration made of reflective balls outside a shopping mall in Bangkok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ex5o_0k5uCVTS00

A delivery worker adjusts his face mask as he rides on his bike loaded with customers’ online order groceries on a street in Beijing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxNqN_0k5uCVTS00

A ski track with only a few patches of snow on Bjelasnica mountain near Sarajevo, Bosnia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BIWA_0k5uCVTS00

A cornfield featuring an image of soccer player Lionel Messi in Cordoba, Argentina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tb4aJ_0k5uCVTS00

Republican Representative from California Kevin McCarthy, right, speaks with a colleague as the US House of Representatives continues voting for new speaker at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cAf5_0k5uCVTS00

Cardinals and Bishops attend the funeral mass of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St Peter’s square in the Vatican.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041LSt_0k5uCVTS00

An Elvis Presley impersonator leans against the Elvis Express train at Sydney Central Railway Station before departing for the Parkes Elvis Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ByX3S_0k5uCVTS00

Participants show their work during the annual New Year calligraphy contest at Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iUHlb_0k5uCVTS00

People slide down in an ice slide at the Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, China.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzLGQ_0k5uCVTS00

A Kashmiri boatman makes his way through partially frozen surface on the waters of Dal Lake as sun rises on a cold morning in Srinagar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQTVs_0k5uCVTS00

A Siberian tiger roars at the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, China.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWaOh_0k5uCVTS00

Rui Goncalves drives during stage 6 of the Dakar rally in Saudi Arabia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sq3xu_0k5uCVTS00

A drag queen poses during RuPaul’s DragCon Drag Queen convention at the ExCeL centre in east London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TOLU_0k5uCVTS00

Hindu devotees warm themselves around bonfires after bathing in the Shali river during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MxMsb_0k5uCVTS00

A man rides a horse during Epiphany celebrations in the village of Pietrosani, Romania.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War

Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
The Independent

Voices: Harry and Meghan are starting to look as out of touch as the House of Windsor

Prince Harry says his family “has been briefing the press for over a decade”. He means briefing against him, his wife and his family. For their own selfish – even jealous – purposes, according to Harry; Charles, Camilla, William and Kate and their respective staffs have all variously been “complicit” with the British tabloid press in creating a damaging family divide. He proclaims, often, how much he loves his family, and how much he wants them back, but the “dysfunctional” family doesn’t seem to want him, or Meghan and the kids. Quotes, leaks and planted stories attributed to Buckingham...
The Independent

Prince Harry fallout ‘could mark beginning of the end’ of monarchy, says King Charles biographer

Prince Harry’s memoir and the continuous toxicity of the royal family rupture could “mark the beginning of the end of the monarchy”, a biographer of King Charles has suggested.The book’s release is “not just a celebrity knockabout story”, Catherine Mayer warned, arguing that “the status of a significant institution of state” is ultimately at stake – its peril exacerbated by the “layers of secrecy and obfuscation” surrounding the royals.A wave of leaked extracts of the Duke of Sussex’s book Spare days ahead of its publication, fuelled by its accidental early release in Spain, crashed over Buckingham Palace this week,...
The Independent

Tyler Perry offered the Sussexes his LA home because his mother ‘loved’ Diana

The Duke of Sussex has said that Tyler Perry offered him his Los Angeles house to stay in because his own mother had “loved” Diana, Princess of Wales.Harry said that the US actor and comedian had made the “generous” offer as he and Meghan sought to travel to America from Canada amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.Perry, who is known for multiple US television shows, revealed that after Diana’s famous visit to Harlem, New York in 1989, she could “do no wrong” in the eyes of his own mother.During her visit at the time of the US Aids...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Harry: I told Meghan not to take photo in front of Taj Mahal

The Duke of Sussex told his wife not to take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal as he did not want people to think she was mimicking his mother.In 1992, Diana, Princess of Wales was pictured sitting alone at the famous landmark on a tour of India, in an image considered symbolic of the state of her relationship with Charles.Writing in his memoir Spare, Harry says he and Meghan laughed about the advice he gave her ahead of a trip she was taking to India.Meg had never heard of this photo, and found the whole thing baffling, and...
The Independent

London bookstores deserted on morning of Spare release despite book topping bestseller lists

Book stores in London were quiet this morning as Prince Harry's memoir hit shelves, despite the tell-all book topping best-seller lists. The Duke of Sussex’s explosive book Spare has been named the fastest-selling non-fiction book after going on sale on Tuesday. The book had made headlines worldwide in recent days, with copies on sale early in Spain revealing jaw-dropping secrets about the royals.Despite the rapid sales and the memoir leading multiple best-seller lists, it seemed business as usual on Tuesday in London bookshops. The Independent visited three Waterstones bookstores, which were seemingly empty with copies of the book neatly stacked...
The Independent

Carla Bruni sparks backlash after posting edited photo of Harry and Meghan

France’s former first lady, Carla Bruni has sparked a backlash for an edited photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, ahead of the realease of the Duke of Sussex’s new memoir, Spare. On Monday, the 55-year-old model shared a picture of the pair that was taken in 2018, ahead of their royal wedding. However, Bruni –who is married to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy – made some changes to the image, as she replaced the Duchess of Sussex’s face with Yoko Ono. Bruni’s caption of her post also featured lines from The Beatles’ 1967 song, “All You Need Is Love”.“All...
The Independent

Harry recounts ‘horrible reaction from my family’ after queen died

Prince Harry has reflected on the “horrible reaction” he alleges he recieved from the royal family when he was reunited with them after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Duke of Sussex made the comments during his interview with ITV host Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), ahead of the release of his memoir Spare. The ghostwritten book contains several startling claims, including that William physically attacked Harry during a confrontation at the latter’s London home in 2019. He also reportedly wrote about a row between the brothers over Harry and wife Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey....
The Independent

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show ‘mischief-making’ slammed by Tory ex-minister

A Tory former foreign minister has lambasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary in which the Commonwealth was branded “Empire 2.0”.Conservative peer Lord Swire used his debut speech in the upper chamber to argue the accusation levelled at the family of nation’s in Harry and Meghan’s show, broadcast last month, was either “deliberate mischief-making or displayed astonishing ignorance”.His criticism came as Harry gave a series of bombshell interviews to promote his controversial memoirs.Lord Swire, whose ministerial portfolio when in Government included the Commonwealth, said the claim in the docuseries Harry & Meghan, which was made by the couple’s...
The Independent

‘There needs to be some accountability’: Harry explains two main criticisms of father King Charles

Prince Harry discussed his difficulty communicating with his father, King Charles, during his highly anticipated ITV interview with Tom Bradby. The sit-down took place ahead of the official release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, parts of which have leaked ahead of the publication date.In the interview, Bradby suggested that Harry has two main criticisms of his father surrounding “intimacy and communication problems”. “He’d always given an air of not being quite ready for parenthood: the responsibilities, the patience, the time,” Harry responded. “Even he, though a proud man, would have admitted as much. But single parenthood? Pa...
The Independent

China carries out new major combat drills around Taiwan as German delegation visits island

The Chinese military has conducted large-scale combat drills, sending warplanes and navy vessels toward Taiwan in Beijing’s latest show of force directed towards the island.Taiwan's defence ministry said at least 57 Chinese planes and four warships were deployed in the war games in 24 hours between 6am Sunday to 6am Monday. At least 28 aircraft, including 12 J-16s, two Sukhoi Su-30s, six J-11s and two J-10s – all fighter jets – and one KJ-500 surveillance and early warning aircraft, crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which acts as an unofficial boundary between both sides. The ministry said it...
The Independent

‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack

Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, months-long battle.“Everything is completely destroyed, there is almost no life left,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday of the scene around Bakhmut and the nearby town of Soledar.“The whole land near Soledar is covered with the corpses of the occupiers and scars from the strikes,” Zelenskyy said. “This is what madness looks like.”Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Russia has thrown “a large number of storm groups” into the...
The Independent

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare snoozes the city that never sleeps

The Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, has finally hit bookshelves around the world. But for Americans, it was just another day.Across the pond, some bookstores opened at midnight to meet the demand for Prince Harry’s new book, which was released on Tuesday 10 January. At Waterstones, booksellers opened their London locations early on Tuesday in expectation of high customer demand. Over at WHSmith, the store’s Euston, Victoria, Heathrow and Gatwick branches all extended their opening times.Just hours after its release, Spare has already been named the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever – according to its publisher, Penguin Random House...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Iran protesters told they are ‘bringing down the patriarchy’

Comedian Omid Djalili told Iranian protesters that they are “bringing down the patriarchy” at a protest in London.Thousands of protesters gathered at Marble Arch before marching through central London to Trafalgar Square for the Iran Solidarity Rally, which marked 115 days of protests.Organisers, including human rights organisation Amnesty International, set up a stage beside Nelson’s Column, from which the British-Iranian comedian addressed the crowd.Mr Djalili told them that they are “changing the axis of the world”.“When British women scream and shout for the women and girls in Iran, they are not just shouting for them, they are shouting for themselves,”...
The Independent

Prince Harry recalls emotional moment laying wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with Obama

Prince Harry recalled the emotional moment during which he laid a wreath at the historic Tomb of the Unknown Soldier monument, while he was with Barack Obama.In his newest memoir, Spare, which was released on 10 January, Harry wrote that in March 2013, the Palace asked him to do a “royal tour” through America. According to Harry, “Palace courtiers assured” him that the occasion was “strictly a goodwill tour, to promote the rehabilitation of wounded British and American soldiers”.Harry, who served in the military for 10 years, then noted that in May 2013, he took a trip to Washington...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Ukraine cannot win back territory without Western tanks, say officials

Ukraine will not be able to take back significant territory from Russia without an increase in fighting power – including tanks and other heavy armour, Western officials have warned.Officials said the two sides were currently too closely matched for the Ukrainians to be able to mount a successful offensive.The warning comes as the UK Government is considering whether to become the first Western power to supply the Ukrainians with main battle tanks in the form of British Army Challenger 2s.The chairman of the Commons Defence Committee Tobias Ellwood urged ministers to give the plan the green light, saying the West...
The Independent

Demi Lovato UK poster ‘likely to cause serious offence to Christians’ – ASA

A poster promoting US singer Demi Lovato’s new album in the UK was likely to cause serious offence for linking sexuality to the crucifix and crucifixion, the advertising regulator has ruled.The poster, seen in multiple sites across London in August, featured an image of the album cover showing Lovato bound in a bondage-style outfit while lying on a large, cushioned crucifix.The headline stated ‘DEMI LOVATO’ and ‘HOLY FVCK’ – the name of the album.The poster attracted four complaints that it was likely to cause serious or widespread offence and was irresponsibly placed where children could see it.Defending the poster, Polydor...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak and Japanese PM to agree closer defence links at Tower of London

Rishi Sunak and the Japanese prime minister will sign what the UK Government said will be the most significant defence agreement between the two nations in more than a century.The Prime Minister and his counterpart Fumio Kishida will sign a defence agreement at the Tower of London on Wednesday which will allow the UK and Japan to deploy forces in one another’s countries.It will make the UK the first European country to have a reciprocal access agreement with Japan, with No 10 calling it the most important defence treaty between London and Tokyo since 1902.The pact is part of the...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy