ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Uncle Murda Challenged To Boxing Match By Swindled Brooklyn Pastor

By Armon Sadler
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcEuo_0k5uCRwY00

Uncle Murda is the living embodiment of “anybody can get it” when it comes to his annual “Rap Up” records. The latest edition now has Bishop Lamor Whitehead , the Brooklyn pastor who went viral in 2022 for allegedly being robbed of $1 million, ready to throw hands with the 42-year-old in a boxing ring.

“Let me just say this ya’ll, me and Uncle Murda ain’t got no beef, me and 50 ain’t got no beef…it’s all love,” the pastor said on his Instagram story on Wednesday (Jan. 4). “They rap, they do what they gotta do, however when I listened to the ‘Rap Up,’ I said, ‘Dang Uncle. Dang man, Uncle Murda man, I ain’t really like that.’ I’m from Brooklyn; if you’re friends with somebody and y’all have a disagreement, you put on the boxing gloves.”

More from VIBE.com

He continued, “I love Uncle Murda, man, he’s always been cool. I just don’t like the ‘Rap Up.’ Let’s get in the ring, man. Let’s get in the ring.” His insistence on fisticuffs stems not only from Murda mentioning the infamous situation, but calling the pastor a “scammer.”

“Man, ni**as ran up in the church like it’s a stickup/ It was only eight people in there when they robbed the Bishop,” the New York rapper began. “When I heard about it, real talk, I burst out laughing / God don’t like ugly, that’s why he let that sh*t happen / He was out here scamming people in the name of God / Feds came and locked him up, I know he was a fraud / He be dressing like a rapper that sh*t ain’t even funny / He be buying Louis and Gucci with them people money.”

Bishop Whitehead wasn’t the only person with a response for Uncle Murda. “ Rap Up 2022 ” also threw shots at Freddie Gibbs for being robbed and beat up in Buffalo in the midst of his beef with Benny The Butcher . Gibbs didn’t echo the Brooklyn pastor’s sentiment of wanting to fight but rather referred to his past interactions with the G-Unit artist.

“Uncle Murda be friendly as a box of puppies every time I see him,” the $oul $old $eparately rapper tweeted on Monday (Jan. 2).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Keith Murray Says Biggie Would Be Alive If He Listened To His Advice

Keith Murray says he warned The Notorious B.I.G. to leave Los Angeles hours prior to his death and believes the late rap icon would still be alive had he heeded his advice. According to the New York native, he was hanging out with Biggie in L.A. on the day of his passing and had advised him to flee the city in light of the tension brewing following the passing of Tupac Shakur the year prior. More from VIBE.comStyles P Breaks Down Why The Notorious B.I.G. Remains The Greatest Of All TimeThe Notorious B.I.G's Legacy Honored With Brooklyn Bridge StatueMeta Announces...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Soulja Boy Blasts Rap Community For Not Supporting Megan Thee Stallion

Soulja Boy is taking a stand for Megan Thee Stallion after seeing the Houston rapper not be supported by the rap community. The 32-year-old artist took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the Grammy winner and her alleged shooter, Tory Lanez, who was found guilty on all charges back in December.More from VIBE.comTony Yayo Believes Tory Lanez Will Be A Target In PrisonX-Rays Of Megan Thee Stallion's Feet After Shooting SurfaceUncle Murda Returns For Yearly No Holds Barred Celebrity Filled "Rap Up 2022" “Yall ni**as out here shooting bi**hes and ain’t nobody gone say nothing? I’m the only ni**a...
Vibe

Sonya Eddy, Beloved Actress, Dead At 55

Sonya Eddy, best known for roles on General Hospital, Those Who Can’t, Coach Carter, and more has died at the age of 55. The tragic news was confirmed by her dear friend, Octavia Spencer, via Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 20). “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” wrote the Ma actress alongside Eddy’s headshot. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her [broken heart and dove emojis].” More from VIBE.comDonald Glover To Star In 'Spider-Man' Spin-OffStephen "DJ tWITCH" Boss Dead At 40Here's Your First Look At 'Harlem' Season 2 A cause of death has not...
RadarOnline

Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Died On Sidewalk Outside 911 Caller's Home, Autopsy Scheduled

Tina Turner made headlines last week when it was revealed she lost another son. RadarOnline.com has learned that Ronnie Turner tragically passed away on the sidewalk outside of the person who called 911's home on December 8. According to The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office, the autopsy for Tina's 62-year-old son has been scheduled to determine his official cause of death. The medical examiner listed his place of death as "sidewalk," and we know a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s Son Apologizes For Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Slater Vance, the son of Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett, has issued a public apology for participating in a viral TikTok challenge in which he lied to his parents about Michael B. Jordan suddenly passing away. “I apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine,” the 16-year-old said in a statement on his Instagram account. “Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don’t wish any bad ramifications upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash.”More from VIBE.comVan Lathan...
Popculture

A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
thesource.com

Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
AOL Corp

Autopsy confirms cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner

An autopsy of Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner shows he died of complications related to late-stage cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease, officials said Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office revealed the primary cause of death as complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, which is when the cancer has spread to other organs. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, in which a buildup of fats and cholesterol obstructs blood flow, was given as a significant condition that contributed to his death.
Vibe

The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Outfit For Diddy’s Twins’ Sweet 16

On Sunday (Dec. 18), The Game found himself going from admiring his daughter California “Cali” Lynn Dream Taylor’s growth, to defending her outfit choice for Diddy’s twin daughters’ sweet 16 party. The father of three posted a photo of his 12-year-old in her fashionable outfit for twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs’ coming-of-age party. Cali wore a silver/iridescent corset mini-dress, white plush coat and Rick Owens Drkshdw sneakers. She also wore a little makeup for the event with her hair straightened. More from VIBE.comDiddy Throws Twin Daughters Sweet 16 Birthday Bash, Gifts Them With New Range Rovers'MTV's Family Legacy' To Explore...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Tony Yayo Says 50 Cent Treats His Artists Better Than Jay-Z

Tony Yayo has produced some hilarious moments over social media in 2022, but he’s also got some takes on rappers and how they conduct business. The 44-year-old stated that 50 Cent treats his artists better than Jay-Z earlier this week. The “So Seductive” rapper appeared on ThisIs50 on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and spoke with Uncle Murda about both of their careers. The two-time Platinum rapper revealed that he is still able to tour and perform overseas at this stage of his life, despite not being as active as he was during G-Unit’s prime, due to the label’s leader breaking bread. More...
hotnewhiphop.com

Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: Report

RIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time. Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

Vibe

33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy