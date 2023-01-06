Uncle Murda Challenged To Boxing Match By Swindled Brooklyn Pastor

Uncle Murda is the living embodiment of “anybody can get it” when it comes to his annual “Rap Up” records. The latest edition now has Bishop Lamor Whitehead , the Brooklyn pastor who went viral in 2022 for allegedly being robbed of $1 million, ready to throw hands with the 42-year-old in a boxing ring.

“Let me just say this ya’ll, me and Uncle Murda ain’t got no beef, me and 50 ain’t got no beef…it’s all love,” the pastor said on his Instagram story on Wednesday (Jan. 4). “They rap, they do what they gotta do, however when I listened to the ‘Rap Up,’ I said, ‘Dang Uncle. Dang man, Uncle Murda man, I ain’t really like that.’ I’m from Brooklyn; if you’re friends with somebody and y’all have a disagreement, you put on the boxing gloves.”

He continued, “I love Uncle Murda, man, he’s always been cool. I just don’t like the ‘Rap Up.’ Let’s get in the ring, man. Let’s get in the ring.” His insistence on fisticuffs stems not only from Murda mentioning the infamous situation, but calling the pastor a “scammer.”

“Man, ni**as ran up in the church like it’s a stickup/ It was only eight people in there when they robbed the Bishop,” the New York rapper began. “When I heard about it, real talk, I burst out laughing / God don’t like ugly, that’s why he let that sh*t happen / He was out here scamming people in the name of God / Feds came and locked him up, I know he was a fraud / He be dressing like a rapper that sh*t ain’t even funny / He be buying Louis and Gucci with them people money.”

Bishop Whitehead wasn’t the only person with a response for Uncle Murda. “ Rap Up 2022 ” also threw shots at Freddie Gibbs for being robbed and beat up in Buffalo in the midst of his beef with Benny The Butcher . Gibbs didn’t echo the Brooklyn pastor’s sentiment of wanting to fight but rather referred to his past interactions with the G-Unit artist.

“Uncle Murda be friendly as a box of puppies every time I see him,” the $oul $old $eparately rapper tweeted on Monday (Jan. 2).