The Associated Press

Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday. The wife, Tausha Haight, told her extended family that her husband, Mike Haight, took the guns from the family’s home this week, just two weeks after she had filed for divorce, sister-in-law Jennie Earl told The Associated Press. She said she did not know how Tausha Haight felt about the removal but said it “left the family vulnerable,” noting that both Tausha and her mother, Gail Earl, were trained in gun safety and personal protection. Jennie Earl’s comments came after the Earl family issued a statement lamenting the tragedy and revealing that guns had been removed. “Protective arms were purposely removed from the home prior to the incident because all adults were properly trained to protect human life,” the Earl family said in a statement. “This is the type of loss that will continue to occur in families, communities and this nation when protective arms are no longer accessible.”
Idaho State Journal

8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

kslnewsradio.com

Wreckage of missing aircraft found in southern Utah, one person dead

NEW HARMONY, Utah — Washington County emergency personnel on Thursday found the wreckage of a small-engine aircraft that had gone missing a day earlier north of New Harmony. Emergency crews also found the body of the lone occupant on the plane. According to a news release, Washington County Dispatch...
KSLTV

At least one dead in St. George crash; traffic seriously impacted

ST. GEORGE, Utah — At least one person has died Thursday in a crash at a St. George intersection. The incident took place at 850 N. 3050 East. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said in a video posted to Facebook that “a lot of things (are) being impacted in this area” due to the crash.
Gephardt Daily

Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts

ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
ABC 4

Friends and Neighbors React to Enoch City Tragedy

Friends and Neighbors React to Enoch City Tragedy
Gephardt Daily

St. George PD investigating fatal crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police were warning motorists away from a fatal crash here Thursday, even posting a video on social media to amplify the request. The crash occurred at 850 N. 3050 East, a major intersection in a busy commercial district with a...
ABC 4

Heavy mountain snow and valley rain forecast for Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! I hope you enjoyed the quieter weather over the weekend as we have another round of active weather ahead. A very moist and sub-tropical originated storm will begin moving into the Great Basin throughout the day Monday. This will be the first of two troughs that will bring ample moisture into the Beehive State.
890kdxu.com

Fun Events in St George Area for January and February

Just down the road in Mesquite NV, it’s the Mesquite Motor Mania car show at the Nevada Welcome Center at 460 N. Sandhill Blvd Jan 13-15 Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Jan 27-29 at 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. There will be a nightly balloon glow in the Casa Blanca parking lot.
Gephardt Daily

White House issues statement on shooting deaths in Enoch murder-suicide, Biden’s efforts to lessen gun violence

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The White House has issued a statement on the apparent murder-suicide discovered on Wednesday in Enoch, Utah. Enoch City officials have announced they believe family members were killed by Michael Haight, who then fatally shot himself. Those killed included his wife, Tausha Haight, their five children, and his mother-in-law. Tausha had filed for divorce on Dec. 21 of last year, Enoch City officials said.
890kdxu.com

Hydration: What Are We Really Supposed To Drink?

Get those eight glasses a day. Or is it one ounce per every two pounds of your body weight? Tote that water bottle with you everywhere. Don't you know, if you have yellow urine, you are dehydrated. It needs to be clear!. Oh, and soda and juice are empty calories,...
