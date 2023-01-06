SAN FRANCISCO -- As the Bay Area tries to recover from the latest round of heavy rain, the threat of thunderstorms moves into the region late Monday night into early Tuesday. More precipitation is the last thing the Bay Area needs, but the intense rainfall associated with thunderstorms is exactly what's in the forecast. On top of the rain that fell in the region over the last 24 hours – an inch of rain in San Jose, almost an inch and a half in San Francisco and exactly that amount in Fremont, more than two inches in Dublin and over four...

1 DAY AGO