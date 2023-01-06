Read full article on original website
Update: Death toll rises to 14; Lightning rumbles through San Francisco, East Bay
SAN FRANCISCO --An active jet stream continued to be an atmospheric river expressway, slamming yet another weather front into the Bay Area early Tuesday with damaging winds, lightning strikes, tornado warnings and intense downpours.Tuesday's system was embedded with potent storm cells carrying pea-sized hail, lightning and thunder. A cell that moved over San Francisco and the East Bay around noon triggered 5-10 lightning strikes every 5 minutes. The death toll from the storms that began last week climbed from 12 to 14 on Monday, after two people including a homeless person were killed by falling trees, state officials said. The...
PVUSD closes all schools in advance of storm
WATSONVILLE—Pajaro Valley Unified School District has closed all of its schools in advance of the storms expected to begin Sunday night, last through Tuesday and bring possible flooding throughout the District. PVUSD Superintendent Michelle Rodriguez made the announcement Sunday afternoon. District officials will assess the storm conditions on Tuesday...
Many in San Jose left without power in storms
In San Jose's Willow Glen, a power pole fell onto a liquor store, for example, 5,000 customers were in the dark. James Torrez reports.
Roads, Parks Flooded in Morgan Hill
In Morgan Hill Monday, roads and parks were flooded, and the city was warning people to stay away from the area west of Monterey Highway. The city said Little Llagas and Fisher creeks were experiencing flooding. There was also flooding at a park next to Nordstrom Elementary School. The water...
San Jose homicide suspect arrested in Idaho
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect wanted in connection to a November homicide in San Jose has been arrested in Caldwell, Idaho, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department. On Nov. 18, 2022 officers responded to an address on Dougherty Avenue in San Jose on a report of a shooting. […]
Best Snow Tubing for Kids Near San Jose
Get the adrenaline pumping as kids fly down a snow-covered slope and enjoy exhilarating rides at the best snow tubing destinations near San Jose!. Playing in the snow is fun for the whole family. And one of the kid’s favorite things to do during winter is snow tubing! There’s just something magical about riding down a snow-covered hill on a tube, heading back up to the top on a magic carpet lift, and doing it all over again. Now that winter is here, start finding the best spots for snow tubing near San Jose and plan a family weekend getaway with the kids for some snowy adventure!
Flooding devastates Belmont mobile home community
This latest round of rain has kept one Belmont community inundated with water since New Year's Eve. A mobile home park near Highway 101 has seen all 80-plus homes damaged.
There Was a Punk Show on BART Friday Night
If you live in the Bay Area, you've undoubtedly seen some unexpected entertainment on BART in your time. Dancers, magicians, those dudes that hang upside down from poles, drunk people. What you've probably never seen is a car packed to the gills with punks there to see a two-band show.
Two strong storms are on their way to the Bay Area
Multiple rounds of storms are headed toward the Bay Area. The first storm will pick up on Saturday and taper off into Sunday. The second storm will pick up Sunday night and last until Tuesday. Rosemary Orozco breaks down when the heaviest rain and wind will hit.
Rains reach Bay Area Sunday night
The Bay Area starts Sunday in between storms as the region gets a brief chance to dry out and clean up after an overnight windstorm. But the respite ends Sunday night when more precipitation is forecast to fall.
Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink
GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
Major storm causes massive flooding in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Gilroy which is known for its dry conditions took a beating from the storms. Tuesday morning, many areas were under evacuation warnings as Monday’s rain — coupled with more rain Tuesday — could have people leaving their homes. Monday, many parts of Gilroy, including Christmas Hill Park — the area where […]
Flooding Washes Out Bridge Near Watsonville
Monday’s rain took out an entire bridge near Watsonville, briefly leaving nearly 50 homeowners stranded. Residents in Santa Cruz County have relied on the bridge in Corralitos for years and now, it’s sitting in the Browns Valley Creek. “It sounded like a giant thud,” said Naomi Parrilla, of...
Video: San Lorenzo River overflows into Felton neighborhood
FELTON -- The rain swollen San Lorenzo River surged into a neighborhood in the Santa Cruz Mountain community of Felton Monday morning, triggering water rescues by local firefighters.Despite the deadly nature of storms, which have killed at least a dozen people, residents of tiny, flooded Felton remained calm and upbeat.Christine Patracuola, the owner of Rocky's Cafe for 25 years, handed out free coffee to customers whose homes lacked power Monday. Her staff couldn't come in because of closed roads, including a bridge over the San Lorenzo."A little coffee can't hurt anybody," she said. "You can't really change Mother Nature; you...
Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it. A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California
SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
Next system could deliver thunderstorms, heavy downpours and 60 mph gusts
SAN FRANCISCO -- As the Bay Area tries to recover from the latest round of heavy rain, the threat of thunderstorms moves into the region late Monday night into early Tuesday. More precipitation is the last thing the Bay Area needs, but the intense rainfall associated with thunderstorms is exactly what's in the forecast. On top of the rain that fell in the region over the last 24 hours – an inch of rain in San Jose, almost an inch and a half in San Francisco and exactly that amount in Fremont, more than two inches in Dublin and over four...
RV ‘engulfed in flames' near San Jose apartment complex
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An RV was reportedly ‘engulfed in flames’ in San Jose on Saturday, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. Police say crews are currently on the scene of the vehicle fire located on the 1800 block of Alum Rock Avenue. The fire is near an apartment complex, […]
Central California Coast at Risk of Rare Tornadoes Occurring as Severe Atmospheric River Persists in the Same Area
Today's central California Coast faces a rare tornado threat as once again, another severe atmospheric river event takes place there. From Santa Cruz and Monterey down to areas in Goleta and Santa Barbara, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, is monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms as well as isolated tornadoes.
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
