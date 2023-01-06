ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, OR

philomathnews.com

Highway 20 crash near Hyak Park kills Albany man

A trailer that detached from a hitch and hit another vehicle led to a crash Wednesday that killed a 69-year-old Albany man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 4 to the incident on Highway 20 near Hyak Park west of Albany. The...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Man walking along Highway 126 struck and killed by car, OSP says

WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 126 after dark Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 126 near Latta Road at about 6:09 p.m. on January 5. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that Brandon Philes, 50, of Springfield, had been walking on the eastbound fog line of the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback. OSP said Philes was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
philomathnews.com

BCSO makes arrest in connection with Dec. 18 fatal crash

A Corvallis man faces charges following a Dec. 18 crash on Highway 20 that killed a woman, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies arrested Patrick Serrano, 24, on charges of second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. The crash occurred on the afternoon of...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Officials searching for missing man in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police respond to gunshot wound call, suspect in custody

EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect is in custody after an alleged shooting sent one man to the hospital. Police said they responded to a call about a gunshot wound on 2900 Allane Avenue near HWY 99 in Eugene, on Saturday, January 7 at 10:40 a.m. Police say the suspect, Dustin...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Arrest made in fatal crash in Benton County

CORVALLIS, Ore. — An arrest has been made after a fatal crash in Benton County. The crash, which killed 47-year-old Andrea Thornberry, happened on December 18, 2022, along Highway 20 in Corvallis. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies arrested 24-year-old Patrick Serrano. He is charged with manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

First Latino sheriff of Marion County dies at 71

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The former Marion County Sheriff, and first-ever Latino elected as Marion County Sheriff, has died at the age of 71, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Raul Flores Ramirez Jr., 71, began his career in 1969 at the Woodburn Police Department, becoming...
MARION COUNTY, OR
wholecommunity.news

The alleys of Jefferson Westside

Alleys are an excellent feature of the JWN, and properly maintained, can provide great cut-through pedestrian access away from traffic, and easy access to backyards for delivery, construction, and storage. from the Jefferson Westside January 2023 eNews. As one of Eugene’s oldest neighborhoods, large parts of Jefferson Westside are laid...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Former ODOT employees sentenced to prison for 16-year crime spree

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees were sentenced to up to 12 years in prison Friday after reselling stolen equipment worth millions of dollars. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, the former employees and one of their spouses used their positions...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kezi.com

Flashbangs used during early-morning search warrant, EPD says

EUGENE, Ore. -- An investigation is ongoing after Eugene Police Department and SWAT searched a home early Wednesday morning. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team searched a home on Autumn Avenue at about 6 a.m. on January 4. Police said the circumstances of the situation were deemed dangerous enough to warrant the deployment of the SWAT team. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, child neglect, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm, according to police.
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Man accused of attacking woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed

SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
SALEM, OR
KTVZ

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
OREGON STATE

