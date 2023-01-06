ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Andy Cohen Says ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Copied His ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Set

Andy Cohen is calling out The Late Late Show with James Corden for ripping off his Watch What Happens Live set. The Bravo star went on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast where he said his late-night show set a new standard. “I’m not a comedian [and] I think [WWHL is] a different type of talk show. I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late-night talk show is,” Cohen said on the iHeartMedia podcast that dropped on December 27. Cohen...
Vibe

Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, And More To Guest Host ‘The Daily Show’

E! News reports that Comedy Central has tapped star power to keep The Daily Show’s lights on after Trevor Noah’s departure. The outlet states that comedy A-listers Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Chelsea Handler, and Sarah Silverman will take up guest hosting duties.  Beginning Tuesday (Jan. 17), Jones will kick off the series of all-star hosts as she takes over for one week. Sykes will follow suit in the following week of Jan. 23. Hughley will take over during the week of Jan. 30. Handler will be in the host seat beginning Feb. 6 and ending on Feb. 13 with Silverman rounding...
extratv

Why Chelsea Handler Is Hopeful About Love After Jo Koy Split (Exclusive)

Chelsea Handler is sounding off on everything in her new Netflix stand-up special "Revolution.”. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Handler about the special and her quest for love. Her comedy special was directed by her now ex-boyfriend and comedian Jo Koy. Though they split in summer, she isn’t...
People

Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident

"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point," the host of Jay Leno’s Garage wrote Sunday about his recent garage gasoline fire. "Anything you do, there's a risk factor." Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than...
Parade

Kelly Ripa Calls Out Ryan Seacrest For Making 'Not True' Claim About Andy Cohen

Kelly Ripa is setting the record straight about the alleged tension between Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen. After Cohen, 54, notably dissed Seacrest live on air during last year's New Year's Eve broadcast, the American Idol host, 48, joked about potential remaining tension between the two, claiming that Cohen snubbed him during the recent NYE celebration over the weekend.
The Independent

‘That’s not true:’ Ryan Seacrest left surprised by Andy Cohen revelation after claiming host ignored him

Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve claim about Andy Cohen has been called out by Kelly Ripa.On Saturday (31 January), Seacrest and Cohen both hosted ABC and CNN’s respective coverage of the evening approximately 10 feet away from each other in New York’s Times Square.However, according to Seacrest, Cohen, who was presenting alongside Anderson Cooper, ignored him when he tried to say hello.Speaking on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday (3 January), Seacrest said: “My big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy, and so when I was not working, I was trying to get their attention....
NEW YORK STATE
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Allison Williams On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Actress Allison Williams sat down on the couch over at Late Night With Seth Meyers the other night. The 33-year-old talked about using three different versions of the M3GAN doll for the film M3GAN and the terrifying run that Amie Donald did while playing the doll. I heard this movie is all sorts of good and if you like thrillers, you have to go see it! Allison plays “Gemma” in this horror film.
E! News

E! News

