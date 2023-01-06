Read full article on original website
Andy Cohen Says ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Copied His ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Set
Andy Cohen is calling out The Late Late Show with James Corden for ripping off his Watch What Happens Live set. The Bravo star went on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast where he said his late-night show set a new standard. “I’m not a comedian [and] I think [WWHL is] a different type of talk show. I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late-night talk show is,” Cohen said on the iHeartMedia podcast that dropped on December 27. Cohen...
How Chelsea Handler Plans to Land Love and a New Talk Show Gig in 2023 (Exclusive)
Chelsea Handler isn't giving up on love or late night. The comedian chatted with ET's Deidre Behar this week about the release of her new Netflix comedy special, Revolution, and what's next for her in the new year. "I've done stand-up for so long, but the way this special looks...
Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, And More To Guest Host ‘The Daily Show’
E! News reports that Comedy Central has tapped star power to keep The Daily Show’s lights on after Trevor Noah’s departure. The outlet states that comedy A-listers Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Chelsea Handler, and Sarah Silverman will take up guest hosting duties. Beginning Tuesday (Jan. 17), Jones will kick off the series of all-star hosts as she takes over for one week. Sykes will follow suit in the following week of Jan. 23. Hughley will take over during the week of Jan. 30. Handler will be in the host seat beginning Feb. 6 and ending on Feb. 13 with Silverman rounding...
Why Chelsea Handler Is Hopeful About Love After Jo Koy Split (Exclusive)
Chelsea Handler is sounding off on everything in her new Netflix stand-up special "Revolution.”. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Handler about the special and her quest for love. Her comedy special was directed by her now ex-boyfriend and comedian Jo Koy. Though they split in summer, she isn’t...
Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident
"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point," the host of Jay Leno’s Garage wrote Sunday about his recent garage gasoline fire. "Anything you do, there's a risk factor." Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than...
Amy Robach's 20/20 Co-Anchor David Muir And Others At ABC Allegedly Have Strong Feelings About GMA3 Brouhaha With T.J. Holmes
20/20 co-anchor David Muir is apparently among many ABC employees who have opinions about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair.
Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes won't be back on 'GMA3' this year
TJ Holmes and Amy RobackPhoto byProbe Media for Daily Mail. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have not been on GMA3: What You Need to Know since Friday, December 2, 2022. For die-hard fans, the bad news is that they won’t be back on the air until at least next year, according to TMZ.
Kelly Ripa Calls Out Ryan Seacrest For Making 'Not True' Claim About Andy Cohen
Kelly Ripa is setting the record straight about the alleged tension between Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen. After Cohen, 54, notably dissed Seacrest live on air during last year's New Year's Eve broadcast, the American Idol host, 48, joked about potential remaining tension between the two, claiming that Cohen snubbed him during the recent NYE celebration over the weekend.
Former Talk Show Host Wendy Williams Appears in Good Spirits Promoting Merchandise Online
In the clip, she promotes merchandise associated with her catchphrases and former talk show and brings a holiday greeting, assuring her followers that she is “just happy to be here.”. “Happy holidays! Tis the season for the winter. Listen, don’t forget to check out your favorite Wendy Experience merchandise....
Sherri Shepherd Cries Tears of Joy After Janet Jackson Surprises Her Live On-Air
Sherri Shepherd got her Christmas gift early on Friday's episode of her talk show. The 30 Rock and The View alum was brought to tears after her best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, revealed Janet Jackson as Shepherd's big holiday surprise. "What do you give the woman who has...
Raven-Symoné Calls ‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg ‘Kind of a Psychic’
Raven-Symoné and Whoopi Goldberg were friends before 'The View,' and they remain friends after the former left the program. Learn more about their friendship.
‘That’s not true:’ Ryan Seacrest left surprised by Andy Cohen revelation after claiming host ignored him
Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve claim about Andy Cohen has been called out by Kelly Ripa.On Saturday (31 January), Seacrest and Cohen both hosted ABC and CNN’s respective coverage of the evening approximately 10 feet away from each other in New York’s Times Square.However, according to Seacrest, Cohen, who was presenting alongside Anderson Cooper, ignored him when he tried to say hello.Speaking on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday (3 January), Seacrest said: “My big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy, and so when I was not working, I was trying to get their attention....
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Katie Couric and other celebrities pay tribute to the late Barbara Walters
Celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Katie Couric and many others paid tribute to Barbara Walters following her death at the age of 93.
Kathleen Turner Doesn't Regret It, But Probably Wouldn't Tackle Trans Friends Role Today
Watch: Friends Co-Creator Apologizes For Show's Lack of Diversity. No one told her life was going to be this way. Kathleen Turner may boast several iconic roles throughout her career in TV and film, but one of her most recognizable characters as Chandler's transgender parent in Friends might not be perceived the same as they were two decades ago.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sutton Stracke Breaks Silence on Lisa Rinna's Exit
Watch: Sutton Stracke REACTS to Lisa Rinna Leaving RHOBH. Sutton Stracke is weighing in on Lisa Rinna's shocking TV exit. After the actress announced Jan. 5 that she's not returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its upcoming 13th season, Sutton had nothing but kind words about her departure.
Bravo Stars Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Break Up
There's two new single stars in the Bravo-verse. The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby announced that she and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson have split after two and a half months of...
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
Comedy Central announces dates for 'The Daily Show' guest hosts
Following Trevor Noah's exit in December after a seven-year run on The Daily Show, Comedy Central has announced the dates for the series of guest hosts who will be taking his spot behind the anchor desk. Things kick off the week of January 17 at 11 p.m. with SNL vet...
The View Reunites Star Jones, Meredith Vieira and More Co-Hosts to Honor Barbara Walters
Watch: How The View Paid Tribute to Late Barbara Walters. The View is reflecting on the life of an undeniable legend. After Barbara Walters passed away at the age of 93 on Dec. 30, co-hosts from over the years appeared on the Jan. 3 episode to pay tribute to the daytime talk show's creator.
In Case You Missed It: Allison Williams On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’
Actress Allison Williams sat down on the couch over at Late Night With Seth Meyers the other night. The 33-year-old talked about using three different versions of the M3GAN doll for the film M3GAN and the terrifying run that Amie Donald did while playing the doll. I heard this movie is all sorts of good and if you like thrillers, you have to go see it! Allison plays “Gemma” in this horror film.
