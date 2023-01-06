Read full article on original website
What’s This Sculpture In The Empire Mall In Sioux Falls?
My wife and I were in the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls recently and saw this interesting sculpture. Our curiosity was piqued so we walked over to have a closer look. The sculpture features 250 cell phones. A sign said these phones represent the number of drivers who were killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in 2021.
Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Boki European Street Food
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there is definitely one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Burger Battle Review: Minervas ‘Local Steak House Burger’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
Check Out This Stunning Drone Footage Of Snowy Sioux Falls
It's no secret the Sioux Empire saw record amounts of snow last week to ring in the New Year. Some might actually nickname the city "Snow Falls." Bad joke but you get the point!. Seeing snow pile up in our streets and driveways is not the most pleasant thing to...
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
Sioux Falls Placing Residents on Pothole Patrol
How about the size of some of these potholes or should I say moon craters on Sioux Falls city streets right now?. Frightening is the only way to properly describe them. They are big, they are nasty, and they are just about everywhere on most of the well-traveled Sioux Falls city streets at the moment.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
What Is the MLK Day of Service ‘Pad Party’ All About?
Yes, there really is a party and its goal is to relieve "period poverty" for low-income and homeless women. To that end, for 13 years a small group of women have made this their mission and have been remarkably successful due to tremendous community support. This year in addition to requests for women's personal hygiene and incontinence products, cash donations are being highlighted.
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
Florida Man’s ‘Bucket List’ Trip Derailed by Sioux Falls Blizzard
'Bucket Lists' come in all shapes and sizes for so many different people but the concept is the same - do those things you've always wanted to do before you kick the bucket. A lot of the lists out there involve traveling to places you've only dreamed of, but for one South Florida man that dream became a bit of a nightmare.
How Long Do You Have to Shovel after a Major Snowfall in Sioux Falls?
No one is going to argue the fact that Mother Nature dumped on the Sioux Empire big time during our recent snow-maggeddon winter weather event. According to the NWS, officially Sioux Falls received around 14.5 inches of snow. The Dell Rapids area got in excess of 26.5 inches, and in my driveway, in western Sioux Falls, I measured 22 inches thanks to all the drifting.
How One of Elvis Presley’s Favorite Guitars Found a Home in South Dakota
The National Music Museum in Vermillion, South Dakota has been home to one of Elvis Presley's favorite guitars since 2013. But how it got there - and why it gets to stay there - is an interesting story. The King of Rock n' Roll had several guitars and a home...
Experience Back-to-Back Metallica Shows in Los Angeles, California this August with B1027 Sioux Falls
As Metallica prepare for their first studio album in nearly seven years, the band is also getting ready to take the world by storm. In support of their new album, 72 Seasons, Metallica is embarking on the massive, worldwide, two-year M72 tour, and when we say massive, we mean MASSIVE.
Need a Laugh? 8th Annual Sno Jam Comedy Fest Coming to Sioux Falls
Let me guess, you could probably use a really good laugh after our recent run-in with snowmageddon. Well, if it's laughter you crave, it's laughter you're gonna get later this month when the "8th annual Sno Jam Comedy Fest" makes its return to Sioux Falls. This 2023 comedy festival is...
Help This Sioux Falls Pet Store Find An Adorable Puppy
Sometimes people do the craziest stuff and it's truly unbelievable. But who in their right mind has the "brilliant" idea to steal a puppy from a local pet store? Apparently, someone did in the middle of the night. Mini-Critters Pet Store in Sioux Falls is asking for the public's help...
Sioux Falls Police Warn Residents of Police Impersonator
We can never thank the men and women in blue enough for their service, especially on January 9th, National Law Enforcement Day. The Sioux Falls Police Department does whatever it takes to keep its residents safe. This includes alerting the public about new scams in the area. The newest scam...
USF Men’s Basketball Sweeps Weekend Road Series
BISMARCK – The University of Sioux Falls men's basketball goes 2-0 on the weekend with a 90-84 victory over the University of Mary tonight. The Cougars advance to 12-4 on the year and 7-3 in the NSIC with tonight's win. Sioux Falls sits atop the NSIC South Division and fourth overall.
