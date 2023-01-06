ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s This Sculpture In The Empire Mall In Sioux Falls?

My wife and I were in the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls recently and saw this interesting sculpture. Our curiosity was piqued so we walked over to have a closer look. The sculpture features 250 cell phones. A sign said these phones represent the number of drivers who were killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in 2021.
Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Boki European Street Food

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there is definitely one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts

On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
Sioux Falls Placing Residents on Pothole Patrol

How about the size of some of these potholes or should I say moon craters on Sioux Falls city streets right now?. Frightening is the only way to properly describe them. They are big, they are nasty, and they are just about everywhere on most of the well-traveled Sioux Falls city streets at the moment.
What Is the MLK Day of Service ‘Pad Party’ All About?

Yes, there really is a party and its goal is to relieve "period poverty" for low-income and homeless women. To that end, for 13 years a small group of women have made this their mission and have been remarkably successful due to tremendous community support. This year in addition to requests for women's personal hygiene and incontinence products, cash donations are being highlighted.
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?

What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
How Long Do You Have to Shovel after a Major Snowfall in Sioux Falls?

No one is going to argue the fact that Mother Nature dumped on the Sioux Empire big time during our recent snow-maggeddon winter weather event. According to the NWS, officially Sioux Falls received around 14.5 inches of snow. The Dell Rapids area got in excess of 26.5 inches, and in my driveway, in western Sioux Falls, I measured 22 inches thanks to all the drifting.
Help This Sioux Falls Pet Store Find An Adorable Puppy

Sometimes people do the craziest stuff and it's truly unbelievable. But who in their right mind has the "brilliant" idea to steal a puppy from a local pet store? Apparently, someone did in the middle of the night. Mini-Critters Pet Store in Sioux Falls is asking for the public's help...
Sioux Falls Police Warn Residents of Police Impersonator

We can never thank the men and women in blue enough for their service, especially on January 9th, National Law Enforcement Day. The Sioux Falls Police Department does whatever it takes to keep its residents safe. This includes alerting the public about new scams in the area. The newest scam...
USF Men’s Basketball Sweeps Weekend Road Series

BISMARCK – The University of Sioux Falls men's basketball goes 2-0 on the weekend with a 90-84 victory over the University of Mary tonight. The Cougars advance to 12-4 on the year and 7-3 in the NSIC with tonight's win. Sioux Falls sits atop the NSIC South Division and fourth overall.
