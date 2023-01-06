Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic offering bivalent Covid booster for children 6 months and older
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is now offering appointments for children ages six months and older to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccination at several locations. These locations include Arcadia, Holmen, Prairie du Chien, Sparta, Tomah and the Pediatrics departments in La Crosse and Onalaska. Bivalent...
WEAU-TV 13
WISSOTA HIGH SHORES SUPPER CLUB
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Wissota High Shores Supper Club for the Sunshine Award. On Veterans Day they offered a free meal to veterans, allowing the veterans to choose anything on the menu for dinner. Their generosity will not be forgotten. Dan Layhew.
WEAU-TV 13
BETTY HABLE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Betty Hable for the Sunshine Award. Betty has given us 30+ years of volunteering her time and her work at the Bloomer Civic Center. Betty has been on the Bloomer Senior Board as a board member and the board treasurer, building supervisor, and janitor.
WEAU-TV 13
NEILLSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Neillsville Police Department for the Sunshine Award. Two officers stopped to have a snowball fight and show the kids of Neillsville the fun and good side of police officers. Stacey Fausett.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
WEAU-TV 13
108th Annual Eau What a Night is slated for January 25th at the Pablo Center
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The 108th Annual Eau What a Night hosted by the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce is set to take place on Wednesday, January 25th at the Pablo Center. The event is from 4:30 pm until 10 pm with a cocktail hour, entertainment, awards, and an after-party.
Wisconsin DNR invites the public to participate in the 36th anniversary of Bald Eagle Watching Days
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites the public to participate in the 36th anniversary of Bald Eagle Watching Days happening Jan. 14-15 to celebrate the species and its remarkable comeback in Wisconsin. All Bald Eagle Watching Days events are free and open to the public.
Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?
Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
WEAU-TV 13
MATT & REINA THORNSEN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Matt and Reina Thornsen for the Sunshine Award. Matt and Reina and their children are always around to help us out or the kids are coming to visit for hugs and bringing goodies. This last snowstorm, Matt brought over some hot coffee. We had no electricity for a while. They are the best neighbors we have ever had.
spectrumnews1.com
Couples attend wedding expo at Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Newly engaged Ellen Abolt got some ideas at the Wonderful World of Wedding Expo on Sunday for her big day. “Grabbing business cards and starting to put together kind of that ghost budget of can I afford of what I actually want,” said Abolt.
WEAU-TV 13
New A&W restaurant opens in Altoona
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - People were camping outside to wait for the grand opening of a new restaurant in Altoona Tuesday morning. The fast-food chain A&W opened its doors off River Prairie Drive next to Woodman’s. The restaurant says it’s “All American Food” and is known for its root beer floats. The Altoona location offers both indoor seating and a drive-thru.
WEAU-TV 13
CVASing Community Choral Concert
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - CVASing, or Chippewa Valley Area Singers Involved in Neighborhood Giving, is holding a rally day, Sunday, January 15 as the start of rehearsals for its March 5 Community Choral Concert. Doors open at 6 p.m. January 15, with the rehearsal at 7 p.m. at Trinity...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillman used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
In 2019 Wisconsin Was 5th For DUI’s, But in 2023, OH MY!!!
Back in 2019, Wisconsin ranked 5th in the country for DUI arrests...wow! Here we are at the start of 2023, and their NEW ranking will blow your mind. NBC15. This is something that really made me scratch my head. Let's start a few years back, in 2019. This study looked at the worst driving behaviors in the nation. They covered all the bases and compiled info from all of the state's transportation departments, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and National Safety Council.
WEAU-TV 13
DR. SHAWN KROMREY
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Dr. Shawn Kromrey the Sunshine Award. Each day I go in for an adjustment. I can be in the worst pain or maybe I’m just having a bad day. Dr. Kromrey will get you with a customer-friendly joke to lift your spirits.
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers appoints James Bond to serve as DVA Secretary
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced his appointment of James Bond to serve as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. Bond previously served as the deputy secretary of DVA, and his appointment fills the vacancy created by former Secretary Mary Kolar’s retirement. “James has...
nbc15.com
Ukrainian woman uses skills learned in Wisconsin to help war-torn town heal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Searching for the bodies of her family members after Russian attacks on her home, a Ukrainian woman met an American journalist. Though it may have seemed like the two didn’t have a lot in common, a small south central Wisconsin town brought them together. Now,...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin mother creates memorial quilts in remembrance of her daughter
APPLETON, Wis. — Addiction is a disease that does not discriminate. That’s something Bev Kelley-Miller found out first hand in 2015 when her daughter Megan Miller died from an overdose. “My daughter was the nicest person you would ever want to meet. She would help you cook, give...
WEAU-TV 13
Registration open for Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Registration is open for the Royal Credit Union Foundation Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic 2023. According to a media release from RCU, the event is scheduled to be held in-person on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park. The event is set to include a 10K and 2 mile run/walk, ½ and ¼ mile youth races, family games, and food trucks.
Comments / 3