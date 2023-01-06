Depending on where you work, your co-workers (or at least certain ones) either make going to the office a walk in the park or a stroll through the gates of hell. It's gotten so bad that a recent Zippia survey found that more than half (57%) of workers in America have considered quitting their job because of a bad or difficult co-worker, and more than a quarter (29%) have followed through and resigned.

