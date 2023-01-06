Read full article on original website
Activists demand firing of Binghamton cop
Following a controversial Binghamton Police Department arrest that occurred on New Year's Day, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST) is holding a news conference today at Binghamton City Hall.
Fuddy Duddy’s in Owego Awarded $1.8M to Create Expanded Operation
A Tioga County business is moving forward with plans to create what's described as "an immersive confectionary" experience. Fuddy Duddy's Confectionary in Owego has been preparing plans for a big expansion project. The store at 27 Lake Street opened in 2019. Owners Stephen and Kimberly Cruty last year acquired four...
wskg.org
Broome County Legislature waives residency requirement for undersheriff
In its last session of 2022, the Broome County Legislature voted to remove a policy requiring the undersheriff to reside within the county. Broome County’s new sheriff, Fred Akshar, took office on Jan. 1, bringing with him Sammy Davis as his undersheriff. But that required some approval by the county Legislature.
How To Help Bring Ames Department Stores Back to Binghamton
It’s official – the much loved and very missed Ames department stores are coming back and now; you have an opportunity to help Binghamton get its own store. On December 12, 2022, we shared with you that we stumbled on a website that vaguely indicated that Ames department stores might be revived although, at that time there was very little to go on and we couldn’t say for certain.
pv-magazine-usa.com
New York approves siting for upstate solar projects with 309 MW output
The New York State Office of Renewable Energy approved the site permitting of three upstate utility-scale solar projects with 309 MW of total power capacity. The projects are developed by EDF Renewables North America and AES Corporation. Three projects are set for construction in Cortland and Jefferson County, N.Y. and...
Several Gunshots Reportedly Fired in Binghamton Neighborhood
Binghamton police are investigating gunfire that was heard in a residential neighborhood on the city's North Side. People on the east end of Doubleday Street reported hearing several shots around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Binghamton police detective Captain Cory Minor said there had been no indication that anyone was injured. Binghamton...
whcuradio.com
Schuyler County killer denied parole
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Parole has been denied again for a convicted murderer in Schuyler County. Right before 2023 began, Joshua Horein was denied parole by the New York State Parole Board. WENY-TV reports it was the sixth time Horein’s parole request was rejected. Horein was sentenced...
Binghamton felon sentenced for stealing $3,000 in tools
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Attempted Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
Trial to begin for man dubbed ‘most notorious slumlord’
The trial will begin tomorrow for the man Mayor Jared Kraham has called Binghamton’s most notorious slumlord.
wxhc.com
Two Tompkins County Sheriff Deputies Recognized
Two Tompkins County Sheriff deputies have earned the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy Award on Friday, January 6th. The two deputies, Sergeant Marc Ninivaggi and Sergeant Kip Rainbow were given the high honor. The FBI LEEDA’s mission is to help advance the science and art of law enforcement leadership and to promote the exchange of information to help improve law enforcement management practices. Those improvements include training, education and networking among police professionals throughout the country.
Free Vaccines for Dogs and Cats at Broome County Humane Society
AWWW! Look at the cute puppy. If you haven't heard the exciting news (at least for the Taylor family), Traci has been a proud pet owner since November. They have a Goldendoodle puppy named Harper and they absolutely love the newest addition to their crew. Harper is probably too young...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Homeless Man Arrested, Charged with Public Lewdness
The Johnson City Police Department says a homeless man was arrested after he was observed performing an act of lewdness in public. Matthew Baxter was arrested after he was observed performing the lewd act in the family restroom of a store in Johnson City for 50 minutes before police were notified, according to the department.
Johnson City man charged with Arson
Police determined that 64-year-old Thomas Taber, a resident of the home, intentionally set the fire and then left.
Shots fired on Doubleday Street
There was a heavy police presence on Doubleday Street in Binghamton after witnesses say shots were fired.
Binghamton Residents Remember Aliza Spencer on Her Birthday
Students, teachers and others in Binghamton wore purple to honor the memory of Aliza Spencer on what would have been her 13th birthday. Aliza died last spring after she was shot in the chest while walking with her father and brother near their home on the city's East Side. No arrests have been made in connection with the April 21 shooting.
1037qcountry.com
Dryden mourns loss of ‘insightful’ town official
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Dryden are grieving the loss of a former Town Board member. Jim Skaley recently passed away at age 79. Officials say he was an “insightful and thoughtful” advocate for Dryden. His Town Board seat will be fulfilled by Christina Dravis through...
25 New Year’s Resolutions for Binghamton, New York
Binghamton, New York is a great place to live, but it certainly isn't perfect. So here's 25 New Year's Resolutions for Binghamton in 2023. I've been in Binghamton for about six months now, and for the most part it's been fantastic. But, there are definitely a few things I'd like to see change in the area.
Woman forced to watch as man holds gun to his head
Bradford County, Pa. — After sweet-talking a woman to come over to his home, a man allegedly got angry, placed a gun under his chin, and told her she would have to watch. Charles William Fletcher accused the woman of liking his brother before grabbing the firearm and threatening her with it, police said. The 53-year-old Bradford County man initially placed the gun under the chin of the woman, according to the report. ...
BC Sheriff: Man held woman against her will with gun
The incident was said to have involved a man holding a female against her will, armed with a revolver.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny
A Binghamton man faces up to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted grand larceny. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Joseph J. Stoeckel was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree. Stoeckel admitted...
