ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

How To Help Bring Ames Department Stores Back to Binghamton

It’s official – the much loved and very missed Ames department stores are coming back and now; you have an opportunity to help Binghamton get its own store. On December 12, 2022, we shared with you that we stumbled on a website that vaguely indicated that Ames department stores might be revived although, at that time there was very little to go on and we couldn’t say for certain.
BINGHAMTON, NY
pv-magazine-usa.com

New York approves siting for upstate solar projects with 309 MW output

The New York State Office of Renewable Energy approved the site permitting of three upstate utility-scale solar projects with 309 MW of total power capacity. The projects are developed by EDF Renewables North America and AES Corporation. Three projects are set for construction in Cortland and Jefferson County, N.Y. and...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Schuyler County killer denied parole

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Parole has been denied again for a convicted murderer in Schuyler County. Right before 2023 began, Joshua Horein was denied parole by the New York State Parole Board. WENY-TV reports it was the sixth time Horein’s parole request was rejected. Horein was sentenced...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Two Tompkins County Sheriff Deputies Recognized

Two Tompkins County Sheriff deputies have earned the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy Award on Friday, January 6th. The two deputies, Sergeant Marc Ninivaggi and Sergeant Kip Rainbow were given the high honor. The FBI LEEDA’s mission is to help advance the science and art of law enforcement leadership and to promote the exchange of information to help improve law enforcement management practices. Those improvements include training, education and networking among police professionals throughout the country.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Homeless Man Arrested, Charged with Public Lewdness

The Johnson City Police Department says a homeless man was arrested after he was observed performing an act of lewdness in public. Matthew Baxter was arrested after he was observed performing the lewd act in the family restroom of a store in Johnson City for 50 minutes before police were notified, according to the department.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Residents Remember Aliza Spencer on Her Birthday

Students, teachers and others in Binghamton wore purple to honor the memory of Aliza Spencer on what would have been her 13th birthday. Aliza died last spring after she was shot in the chest while walking with her father and brother near their home on the city's East Side. No arrests have been made in connection with the April 21 shooting.
BINGHAMTON, NY
1037qcountry.com

Dryden mourns loss of ‘insightful’ town official

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Dryden are grieving the loss of a former Town Board member. Jim Skaley recently passed away at age 79. Officials say he was an “insightful and thoughtful” advocate for Dryden. His Town Board seat will be fulfilled by Christina Dravis through...
DRYDEN, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

25 New Year’s Resolutions for Binghamton, New York

Binghamton, New York is a great place to live, but it certainly isn't perfect. So here's 25 New Year's Resolutions for Binghamton in 2023. I've been in Binghamton for about six months now, and for the most part it's been fantastic. But, there are definitely a few things I'd like to see change in the area.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman forced to watch as man holds gun to his head

Bradford County, Pa. — After sweet-talking a woman to come over to his home, a man allegedly got angry, placed a gun under his chin, and told her she would have to watch. Charles William Fletcher accused the woman of liking his brother before grabbing the firearm and threatening her with it, police said. The 53-year-old Bradford County man initially placed the gun under the chin of the woman, according to the report. ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny

A Binghamton man faces up to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted grand larceny. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Joseph J. Stoeckel was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree. Stoeckel admitted...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy