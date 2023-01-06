Tis the season for SWLA residents to gorge themselves on King Cakes. But where are the best King Cakes in Lake Charles?. I was an Assistant Store Manager at Walmart in Sulphur for over eight years before getting back into radio. I was primarily over the fresh departments (bakery, produce, frozen, meat, deli, and dairy) unless it was my turn to transition over night for six months. I've made my fair share of King Cakes back in the day to try and help the bakery associates keep up with the crazy demand, especially on the weekends.

