Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Restaurant Building In Old Burger King On Prien Lake In Lake Charles, Louisiana
It's always exciting when you see a new restaurant building or renovating a location here in SWLA. Ever since Burger King pulled out of their location on Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles, I've always wondered about the possibilities of what could be put there. It's a great location in the middle of other fast-food restaurants with tons of traffic every day.
KPLC TV
Owners of Capital One tower reach settlement with insurance company
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The owners of the Capital One tower have reached a settlement with their insurance company, KPLC has learned. The building received major damage during Hurricane Laura. After the tower sat for two years, some restoration work was done late last year. The dispute over insurance...
The Best King Cakes In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Tis the season for SWLA residents to gorge themselves on King Cakes. But where are the best King Cakes in Lake Charles?. I was an Assistant Store Manager at Walmart in Sulphur for over eight years before getting back into radio. I was primarily over the fresh departments (bakery, produce, frozen, meat, deli, and dairy) unless it was my turn to transition over night for six months. I've made my fair share of King Cakes back in the day to try and help the bakery associates keep up with the crazy demand, especially on the weekends.
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Car drives into pond in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle,...
Lake Charles American Press
Woman arrested on drug charges after driving through construction zone
A Lake Charles woman was arrested on drug charges early Tuesday in Jeff Davis Parish after the vehicle she was a passenger in drove through a closed construction zone near U.S. 165 in Iowa. Debbie Lynn Rome, 63, was arrested on charges of resisting an officer by refusal to identify...
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
Lake Charles American Press
1/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Castille Anthony Hebert, 43, 7117 Starboard Drive, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery, serious bodily injury.; direct contempt of court. Matthew Shane Knight, 47, Bastrop — theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000. Catrice Renee Thomas, 40,...
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
magic1029fm.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 2, 2023 – January 8, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 2, 2023 – January 8, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 2, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 2, 2023 – January 8, 2023.
theadvocate.com
Two dead, three critical in early morning crash in Vermilion Parish
Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 167 at Lawrence Road. Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. According to troopers, 36-year-old Jasper Morrison Foster of Maurice and 22-year-old Matthew Wayne Landry of Lafayette were killed. The...
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 3 – January 6
Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office, the following people failed to appear in court and...
Gueydan man dead after being struck while riding bicycle
A Gueydan man was killed when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Vermilion Parish.
calcasieu.info
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three Lake Charles residents have been arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, including marijuana, crystal meth, and cocaine, valued at approximately $20,000.
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with theft and property damage after he reportedly confessed to stealing eight catalytic converters from automobiles at a business in Sulphur.
Lake Charles American Press
Conviction stands for man who shot at officers outside a Sulphur hotel
The conviction of a Lake Charles man who shot at police officers during a standoff at a Sulphur hotel will stand. El Jerico Jermiah Bartie was originally convicted in 2018 for shooting at eight officers during a July 2014 standoff at the Super 8 Motel in Sulphur. At the time of the standoff, Bartie was being sought for drive-by shootings on Cline Street.
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur man accused of stealing eight catalytic converters from local business
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit detectives has charged a Sulphur man in the theft of eight catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at a business on. Coach Williams Drive. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said detectives obtained video surveillance from the business and were able to identify...
KPLC TV
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A woman apparently known by numerous aliases has been arrested after being accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale whose list of patients even included minors, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies began to investigate reports of someone...
KPLC TV
Two accused of attempted murder in DeRidder shooting
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two individuals have been arrested after being accused of attempted murder following a shooting near Park Ave., according to the DeRidder Police Department. The department says officers and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding shots being fired near Park Ave. and Mays St....
Family of cold case homicide victim pleads with killer
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of the victim of a cold case homicide is pleading with his killer to turn themselves in. Friday (1/6) marks one year and seven months since he was murdered, and no arrests have been made. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Harold Carmouche, 37, was gunned down while traveling […]
Comments / 1