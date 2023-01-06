Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Lake Mendocino Rising: Winter Storms Ease Drought Concerns But Renew Fears of Flood
On a soggy weekend, all eyes are on Lake Mendocino, the rapidly filling reservoir behind Coyote Dam north of Ukiah. The surging east fork of the Russian River is fast filling up the lake, promising to end three years of drought conditions with current levels on Saturday reaching close to 100 percent of the target water supply level for the coming year, according to local and state water officials.
kymkemp.com
Wild Waves Continue to Batter the North Coast (Video)
Wild weather is once again battering the coastal areas from Mendocino County north at least to the Oregon border. During the last week, Shelter Cove Fire Department reported “dangerous surf conditions” along their coastline. They posted on their Instagram account, “Waves have already damaged 4 homes and can easily wash people and pets off the rocks. The BLM day use areas and beaches have [been] temporarily closed by SCFD until the dangerous conditions subside.”
Flying Magazine
GA Airport Turned Into Emergency Base In Storm-Ravaged California
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is using Ocean Ridge Airport as an emergency staging area amid widespread power outages in California. [Courtesy: Mike Nelson]. One of the arguments used to protect airports from closure and redevelopment is that they are public resources, especially in times of emergency. That’s exactly what is happening at Ocean Ridge Airport (E55) on the coast of California.
mendofever.com
Elk Grove Man in Mendocino County Assisting with Storm Cleanup Dies After Work Truck Overturns
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo worked for a Pacific Gas and Electric contractor clearing debris and vegetation. He was in Mendocino County this last Saturday, January 7, 2023, heading to the coast to do his part in cleaning up the mess left by the recent winter storms. Tragically, he...
mendofever.com
Highway 175 Closes as the Waters of the Russian River Rise
As of 5:00 p.m. today, Caltrans has confirmed that State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Hopland and Lake County, has closed due to flooding. The earliest estimate for reopening is Monday, January 9 around 11:00 a.m. In the last few hours, multiple major thoroughfares in Mendocino County have been...
mendofever.com
Road Closures Remain as Flooding and Storm Damage Wallop Mendocino County
Recent storms continue to complicate life in Mendocino County this Monday morning. Flooding and storm damage has prompted closures of local thoroughfares and warnings from one local fire agency to “stay off of the roads today.”. Here are the major closures residents should be aware of them before hitting...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Coast Woman Dies After Tree Falls on Home
Details are limited at this point, but scanner traffic indicates tragedy struck early this morning when a woman was killed after a tree crashed down on a Mendocino Coast home. Around 1:21 a.m. emergency medical personnel and firefighters were dispatched to the 27000 block of Highway 1 between Fort Bragg and Westport after a “tree crashed into a house” and struck a woman within causing traumatic injuries.
ksro.com
Willits Woman Now the Oldest Person in the U.S.
A woman from Mendocino County is now the oldest person in the U.S. Edie Ceccarelli, who lives in Willits, is 114-years-old. The nation’s previous oldest resident, who lived in Iowa, died Tuesday at 115-years-old. Ceccarelli was born in Willits on February 5th, 1908. She’s also now the verified fourth-oldest person on earth.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Missing Man Found Deceased at the Base of a Remote Northern Mendocino County Cliff
Yesterday afternoon, January 7, 2023, a man was reported missing in the remote northwest corner of Mendocino County. Tragically today, a searcher located him deceased at the base of a cliff in that area. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us his agency was informed on Saturday...
mendofever.com
The Mendocino Voice
Winter weather info for Mendocino County and beyond: flooding, power outages, road closures, and essential resources
MENDOCINO Co., 1/7/23 — For more than six years here The Mendocino Voice, we’ve provided breaking news on wildfires, power shutoffs, floods, road closures, and other emergency situations. Beyond updates on current conditions, we’ve published information on preparedness and prevention, compiled resources for people who endure both the immediate hazards of natural disasters, and the ensuing economic crisis and mental duress that can come with these emergencies.
mendofever.com
Somehow a Hatchback Found Itself Atop a Lake County Roundabout
The risks of the road are ever-present for North Coast residents. But, sometimes the results of a traffic accident are not scary or tragic, but just plain wacky. Today, just before 1:00 p.m., a Nissan Sentra hatchback approached the roundabout in the Lake County town of Nice where State Route 20 intersects with the Nice-Lucerne Cutoff.
mendofever.com
Kerplunk! Truck Takes a Swim Near Blue Lakes
Around 4:20 this afternoon a Toyota truck dared to go where no other has gone before: for a swim in the flood waters of Blue Lakes. Initial reports described a truck with water up to the doors near the intersection of State Route 20 and Scotts Valley Road. The vehicle’s occupants were reportedly on the roof necessitating a water rescue. When rescue personnel arrived, they found all occupants were uninjured and once again on dry land.
mendofever.com
Residential Structure Fire Quickly Extinguished in Fort Bragg
A Fort Bragg home caught fire this evening in the area of Georges Lane and Oklahoma Lane. Local firefighters successfully got ahold of the flames within half an hour of the incident being reported. Scanner traffic indicates one person will require Red Cross support for the night. The Incident Commander...
mendofever.com
Rising Waters Close Highway 175 in Hopland
Scanner traffic indicates the Hopland Fire Chief has found that State Route 175 is officially flooded and closure is imminent. SR-175 runs between Mendocino and Lake County and it was one of the primary west-to-east arteries for commuters. The typical floodplain is located to the west of the Russian River...
Lake County News
Winter storm drops heavy rain on Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — As forecasters had warned, a powerful winter storm brought heavy rain to Lake County and much of California on Wednesday, prompting a statewide emergency and local measures to address flooding and other impacts of the storm. For Lake County, the National Weather Service has issued...
Russian River forecast to flood at least twice amid California storms
California's Russian River is expected to spill over its banks at least twice amid a series of potent winter storms.
mendofever.com
Hammered by Winter Storms, the County of Mendocino Proclaims Local Emergency
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. On January 6, 2023, the Chief Executive Officer/Director of Emergency Services Darcie Antle has proclaimed a local emergency due to severe winter storms. The Office of Emergency Services (OES) has activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) which is...
Lake County News
Forecast says Pacific cyclone could hit with even more rain
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The updated forecast for the incoming Pacific cyclone and atmospheric river warns that Lake County could see close to a dozen inches of rain over the weekend and into the new week. The National Weather Service's Eureka Office is predicting up to 12 inches of...
Lake County News
Helping Paws: ‘Malachi,’ ‘Tyson’ and this week’s dogs
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has many new dogs this week, from big fuzzy ones to little ones. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Alaskan malamute, Belgian Malinois, Chihuahua, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull, Schipperke, shepherd and terrier.
