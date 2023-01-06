Read full article on original website
foodsafetynews.com
Heartland study finds spices second only to paint for the lead poisoning of children
Over the past weekend, a heartland newspaper shared with its readers the stunning conclusion of its local health department. What was disclosed was that contaminated spices were determined to be the second largest cause of lead poisoning in children in 2021 in Nebraska’s most populous county. The Douglas County...
KETV.com
'No known safe level': Report reveals high radon levels across most of Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A new report from Nebraska DHHS shows a majority of Nebraskans are living in counties with unhealthy levels of radon, the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., in their homes and businesses. The colorless and odorless gas is blamed for about 21,000 lung cancer...
This Nebraska County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
foodservicedirector.com
Universal free meals bill introduced in Nebraska
All students in Nebraska would be guaranteed free meals at school under a new bill introduced by State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and lunch at school to all students daily, regardless of their family income. Funding for the meals would come from the state’s general fund.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
State lawmakers to unveil report highlighting problems with Nebraska’s housing market
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Anyone who’s been in the market for a new home recently knows how difficult it can be to find somewhere that’s safe and affordable. Those are just some of the reasons state senators are discussing the new Nebraska Strategic Housing Framework Report on Tuesday.
nebraskaexaminer.com
D.C.-based physicians group calls on Pillen to phase out ‘factory farms,’ help farmers grow climate-friendly crops
LINCOLN — A Washington, D.C.-based physicians group that advocates for a plant-based diet is targeting new Gov. Jim Pillen, a hog producer, with a trio of billboards. The billboards, erected by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, criticize Pillen for the “Suffocating Stench” generated by “factory farms,” odors that prompted a lawsuit against Pillen’s pork production firm in 2000.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s rural fire departments say despite spike in calls, they’re ready for 2023
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Many fires sparked across Nebraska last year, including wildfires just outside Lincoln. Several rural fire departments said they’ve worked hard to handle the high number of calls, and a couple reported a record number of responses in 2022. That includes the York Fire Department.
Neb. state parks featured again in second season of RV reality show
LINCOLN, Neb.-They had to come back. Join hosts Kevin and Patrice McCabe as they return to Nebraska’s state parks for an episode of RV There Yet?, a Discovery Channel reality show now in its second season. This time, the couple headed to northeast Nebraska, making stops at Niobrara State...
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services investing $26 million for child care programs
LINCOLN, Neb. — Related coverage above: New incentives looking to help Nebraska child care providers. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services plans to invest $26 million into child care programs. They want to increase access to good, quality care through a grant program funded by the Coronavirus...
gamblingnews.com
Nebraska Seeks to Tax Skill Games
Nebraska has seen the number of skill game machines skyrocket in recent years. While similar to slots, skill games are actually a competitor to traditional casino games and are quickly growing in popularity among the locals. Skill Games – a Popular Form of Entertainment in Nebraska. Slots are now...
klkntv.com
Nebraska storms are reminder to make sure you have insurance coverage you need
SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s been more than six months since large hail brought widespread damage to Seward, but some homeowners are still waiting on repairs. That’s why it’s important to have clear communication with your insurance agent about your exact needs. Mandy Cutshall and her...
kios.org
Bill Would Cap Insulin Cost In NE
A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would take a page from some other states and the federal government to cap the monthly cost of insulin in the state. The bill introduced Friday by state Sen. Tom Briese, of Albion, would cap insulin costs of those privately insured in Nebraska to $100 per month. Similar caps ranging from $100 a month to as low as $25 a month have been passed in a number of other states, including Connecticut, Colorado and Illinois. This month, Medicare recipients will see their insulin costs capped at $35 per month as part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last year.
1011now.com
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln and Grand Island.
albionnewsonline.com
2022 was driest of past 8 years
Little wonder why Boone County and most of Central Nebraska waivered between severe and extreme drought through most of 2022. It was exremely dry across the area. In fact, many people can’t remember a drier year, and drought is reflected in Albion’s precipitation total. Albion received only 16.75...
Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case
LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain […] The post Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
insideradio.com
50-Year Nebraska Broadcasting Exec Dick Chapin Has Died.
Dick Chapin, who spent more than 30 years managing Lincoln, NE-based Stuart Broadcasting, and was the first person ever to be elected as Chairman of both the Radio Advertising Bureau and the National Association of Broadcasters, passed away at 99 in Lincoln on Jan. 5. During his more-than-50 years of...
Snow expected for portions of Panhandle
A chance for light snow on Wednesday for portions of western and southwest Nebraska, including parts of the Sandhills. Snowfall amounts are expected to remain light with generally less than one inch accumulation. There may be a few pockets of one to two inches possible across far western and southwest Nebraska.
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
kcur.org
After wildfire, a hand-planted Nebraska forest confronts its history
By the time Tedd Teahon climbed the Scott Lookout Tower at the Nebraska National Forest, around 2:18 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, the Bovee Fire had already climbed from the understory to the crown, from the cedar to the pine, and was now barreling north toward the highway. The state...
