ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
foodservicedirector.com

Universal free meals bill introduced in Nebraska

All students in Nebraska would be guaranteed free meals at school under a new bill introduced by State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and lunch at school to all students daily, regardless of their family income. Funding for the meals would come from the state’s general fund.
NEBRASKA STATE
nebraskaexaminer.com

D.C.-based physicians group calls on Pillen to phase out ‘factory farms,’ help farmers grow climate-friendly crops

LINCOLN — A Washington, D.C.-based physicians group that advocates for a plant-based diet is targeting new Gov. Jim Pillen, a hog producer, with a trio of billboards. The billboards, erected by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, criticize Pillen for the “Suffocating Stench” generated by “factory farms,” odors that prompted a lawsuit against Pillen’s pork production firm in 2000.
NEBRASKA STATE
gamblingnews.com

Nebraska Seeks to Tax Skill Games

Nebraska has seen the number of skill game machines skyrocket in recent years. While similar to slots, skill games are actually a competitor to traditional casino games and are quickly growing in popularity among the locals. Skill Games – a Popular Form of Entertainment in Nebraska. Slots are now...
NEBRASKA STATE
kios.org

Bill Would Cap Insulin Cost In NE

A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would take a page from some other states and the federal government to cap the monthly cost of insulin in the state. The bill introduced Friday by state Sen. Tom Briese, of Albion, would cap insulin costs of those privately insured in Nebraska to $100 per month. Similar caps ranging from $100 a month to as low as $25 a month have been passed in a number of other states, including Connecticut, Colorado and Illinois. This month, Medicare recipients will see their insulin costs capped at $35 per month as part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last year.
NEBRASKA STATE
albionnewsonline.com

2022 was driest of past 8 years

Little wonder why Boone County and most of Central Nebraska waivered between severe and extreme drought through most of 2022. It was exremely dry across the area. In fact, many people can’t remember a drier year, and drought is reflected in Albion’s precipitation total. Albion received only 16.75...
BOONE COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case

LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain […] The post Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
insideradio.com

50-Year Nebraska Broadcasting Exec Dick Chapin Has Died.

Dick Chapin, who spent more than 30 years managing Lincoln, NE-based Stuart Broadcasting, and was the first person ever to be elected as Chairman of both the Radio Advertising Bureau and the National Association of Broadcasters, passed away at 99 in Lincoln on Jan. 5. During his more-than-50 years of...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Snow expected for portions of Panhandle

A chance for light snow on Wednesday for portions of western and southwest Nebraska, including parts of the Sandhills. Snowfall amounts are expected to remain light with generally less than one inch accumulation. There may be a few pockets of one to two inches possible across far western and southwest Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy