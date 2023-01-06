Read full article on original website
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
Many Willing to Shell Out Big Bucks at N. Carolina RV Show
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of RV’s flooded the Greensboro Coliseum for the state’s largest RV show, according to a report by WFMY, the CBS affiliate in Greensboro, N.C. The annual event is hosted by the North Carolina RV Dealers Association. Local dealers showed up to show off...
'Why do I see a camera in a medical exam room': Viewer snaps a picture at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There are plenty of places you expect to be on camera, the bank, a drive-thru, in a store. Yet, you probably don't expect to be on camera in the exam room of a doctor's office. Just recently, a WFMY News 2 viewer snapped a picture from...
Amiy Denise Mella has been located, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: Deputies have located the teen who went missing. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office were looking for Amiy Denise Mella. Deputies described her as a 14-year-old, white female, who is 5' and 105 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. Mella was last seen around 1:30...
Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case. Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his...
High crash numbers along NC 109 encourages officials to make improvements
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on Highway 109 took the lives of three people Friday, but it's not the first time. That weighs the community service people down and the public safety people it weighs them down a lot and they think about it every time they go on another call," said Fair Grove Fire Department's, Andy Lyndon.
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
WXII 12
Salem Parkway crash in Kernersville cause extensive delays Tuesday morning
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Previous coverage: A crash has impacted several lanes on Salem Parkway in Forsyth County for the Tuesday morning drive. It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the eastbound direction (also known as Highway 421 South) near South Bunker Hill Road. One of...
GCS mom buys space heaters for Madison Elementary School after noticing heating problems
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford county mom says she's worried about her son and other classmates. She said his school didn't have heat or running water. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey shared what she found when she walked into a classroom at Madison Elementary. When Selena Reveron stepped...
A railroad company makes road repairs after News 2 viewer complains
GREENSBORO, N.C. — How many times have you been driving down a street and noticed a pothole or dip in the road? Then, the next week you go back down the same street, and the problems are still there. That’s when you decide to call the city or the...
School delays due to potential black ice and hazardous road conditions
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surry County and Mount Airy City Schools are operating on a two-hour delay due to potential black ice on the road. School districts are announcing a change of plans for Monday due to possible black ice and potential freezing fog in the morning that could create hazardous road conditions.
'My world will not ever be the same' | Davidson County man loses family in Highway 109 crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man lost his wife and two boys in a head-on crash Friday night on highway NC-109 in Davidson County. Dennis Palmer released a statement Tuesday after the death of his wife, Brittany, and two sons, Ayden and Lincoln. "Brittany and the boys were my...
What is phone 'pinging' and why didn't it help find Nicholas Snead?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police still want to know how a 20-year-old High Point man ended up at the bottom of a creek just off Wendover Avenue. Investigators found Nicholas Snead inside his car in Buffalo Creek last Friday. He had been missing since before Christmas. We asked Greensboro...
Unclaimed cash checks are going out! How to search your name & get your money for free
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I got a message over the weekend from a WFMY News 2 co-worker: My NCcash.com check came!!!!. Four exclamation points, that's serious! So, who cashed in and was excited about it? Our own Eric Chilton. Yes, he got a check for unclaimed cash. 2 Wants To...
Suspect in custody for the murder of Natasha Walker
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have identified and charged Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, with the murder of Natasha Yvette Walker, 32. Sigler was charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, according to police. The police originally...
Fire crews respond to 5-alarm blaze at an old school administration building in North Carolina
EAST SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive fire that broke out Saturday night at an old education building is under investigation, according to fire officials in the area. The Churchland Fire Department was among the area stations that responded to the five-alarm blaze after sunset at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on […]
'I'm a broken man today' | Davidson County man loses family in Highway 109 crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man lost his family in a head-on crash Friday night on highway NC-109 in Davidson County. Dennis Palmer released a statement Tuesday after the death of his other half, Brittany, and two sons, Ayden and Lincoln. "Brittany and the boys were my entire world....
North Carolina Man 'Dropped To The Floor' After Massive Lottery Win
He couldn't believe his luck when his wife told him he won.
Winston-Salem police respond to car crash involving pedestrian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a car crash involving a pedestrian at 8:14 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the 1700 block of S. Stratford Road. Police report the victim, Daniel Simmons, 30, attempted to cross S. Stratford Road before being struck by an oncoming car. Simmons...
PTI offers TSA PreCheck event to help with the recent demand
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Piedmont Triad International Airport is offering TSA PreCheck enrollment sessions from January 9th through the 13th. The group, Idemia, is the one to put on the enrollment sessions. Senior Federal Marketing Director of Idemia, Jessie Hillenbrand, said this will help with the recent demand for TSA PreCheck in the Triad.
Fire crews called to North Carolina nursing home after resident smokes cigarette while on medical oxygen
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Fire Department responded to a fire call at a nursing home Saturday morning. Firefighters came to a nursing care facility on the 1900 block of Hilton Road in Burlington after getting a report of a possible building fire. Fire crews responded to the scene in three minutes and found […]
