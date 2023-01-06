ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Biden in Texas for his first visit to border as president

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in Texas on Sunday for his first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office, stopping in El Paso after two years of hounding by Republicans who have hammered him as soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals.
Cynthia Tucker: Gingrich's legacy has become GOP's crisis

It’s tempting to blame Donald J. Trump for the dumpster fire that the U.S. House of Representatives has become, but that’s unfair. The House Republican caucus was a smoldering tinderbox of white grievance, racism, conspiracy-mongering and “Christian” nationalism long before Trump was elected president. He merely added rocket fuel to the embers. Many historians and political observers have noted that the GOP began its descent into the fevered swamplands of white grievance in the 1960s, after President Lyndon B. Johnson signed historic civil rights legislation...
