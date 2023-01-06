Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Raindrops and snowflakes, plus Mega Billions is back!
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to preview a mix of rain and snow for Tuesday and Seth Wells is back to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 10, 2023. Average...
WILX-TV
Light, mixed showers and the Ozone is healing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk as light rain and snow move in on Tuesday. Plus we take a look at the trending headlines and what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5. ALMANAC INFORMATION for...
WILX-TV
Michigan sees 911 outages
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple municipalities across Michigan are seeing 911 outages Tuesday. The Grand Rapids Police Department said the 911 outage is statewide. Officials are working to resolve the issue. Calhoun, Hillsdale and Eaton counties have both reported problems with their 911 services, but Hillsdale and Eaton counties reported...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
WILX-TV
Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ten Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Michigan will close after the company said it may need to file for bankruptcy. According to the Associated Press, the Union, New Jersey-based home goods retailer said that it’s looking at several options, including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. But it acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
WILX-TV
No inspections at Knob Hill Apartments in past 5 years
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Weeks after a fire started on the first floor of one of the buildings at Knob Hill Apartments, just days before Christmas, people who lived there are remembering the tragedy after learning their home had not been inspected since 2017. Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh said...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan handywomen start home-improvement businesses
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 89% of construction workers are male, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s why Elyse Kopietz-Cooney started Bumble Home Improvements. “I know from my own experience as a homeowner it can feel like you’re entering a boys club, and that things are being...
Your guide to Zehnder’s Snowfest 2023
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Zehnder’s Snowfest will return to Michigan’s Little Bavaria this month. The 2023 snow and ice festival is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 29. Snowfest, billed as one of North America’s top snow and ice sculpting events, has taken place...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
WILX-TV
MI Prepares has an online tool to create a family communication plan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can create a family communication plan with an online form from . Ready is a National public service campaign designed to educate and empower the American people to prepare for, respond to, and mitigate emergencies, including natural and man-made disasters according to their website. Launched...
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
WILX-TV
Detectives continue to search for missing 69-year-old Wyoming man
WYOMING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have been searching for a 69-year-old Wyoming man who has been missing since Nov. 21. Raymond Paul Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at his home in Wyoming, said city officials. Tarasiewicz is described as a white male, around 6-foot-2 inches tall and...
WILX-TV
LIVE Q&A with Studio 10!
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you heard? The lights are back on in Studio 10! New faces, new time, same great stories from right here in mid-Michigan. As we prepare for the relaunch of Studio 10, we want to connect with you, the viewer. Join us for a Q&A session on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. with hosts Nicole Buchmann and Rachelle Legrand along with Studio 10 reporter Claudia Sella.
WILX-TV
Merritt-Haslett intersection construction to begin on Jan. 16
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Road and lane closures are coming to the Merritt-Haslett intersection to accommodate a sewer project on Merritt Road. Starting on Monday, Jan. 16, Merritt Road between Haslett Road, and East Lansing Drive will be closed to through traffic, and Haslett Road, between Park Lake Road and Deerpath Lane, will be reduced to one lane.
WILX-TV
City of Mason in process of sanitary sewer cleaning until May
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Mason is in the process of sanitary sewer cleaning on the west side of town from now until the end of May as weather permits, said City officials. Sanitary sewer cleaning is routine maintenance of their system which will remove debris and blockage...
WILX-TV
Whitmer makes appointments to the Michigan bench
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Steven Bieda to the 37th District Court and Ariana Heath to the Genesee County Probate Court. On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer said she was excited to appoint Bieda and Heath to their court positions. “I am excited to appoint Mr. Bieda to the...
WILX-TV
East Lansing City Council approves sanctuary city designation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City Council of East Lansing voted Tuesday night in favor of becoming a sanctuary city. The vote was three to one. East Lansing is the first official sanctuary city in Michigan. The sanctuary city designation means the East Lansing Police Department would not help...
