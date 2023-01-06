Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL
Bills-Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship Game in play; Bengals avoid coin toss with win over Ravens
Any potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs would be played at a neutral site following the Bills' 35-23 win over the Patriots on Sunday. The Bengals' 27-16 win over the Ravens on Sunday also negated a scenario in which a coin toss would...
Bill Belichick fires back at Jake Bailey’s agent following suspension
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots surprised a lot of people Friday evening when they moved Jake Bailey and Jack Jones from injured reserve to the suspended list, including the punter. Bailey’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, said in a statement on Saturday that he was “surprised” to learn about the...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Jalen Ramsey Hit With Absurd Penalty in Final Seconds of Seahawks-Rams
Jalen Ramsey got flagged for a ridiculous penalty after Geno Smith ran into him.
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay to make quick decision, will likely resign
Sean McVay just closed up shop on his sixth season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach. For the most part, it’s been a successful tenure for the head coach in Southern California. Most of the Rams’ struggles this season have had to do with injury. That includes...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s
Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
Bills’ John Brown goes viral for awesome gesture after TD catch
Buffalo Bills receiver John Brown had a very cool gesture during the team’s first game since safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse. Brown had an excellent diving catch for a touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday’s contest against the New England Patriots. He got behind the New England secondary and came down with the rocket throw... The post Bills’ John Brown goes viral for awesome gesture after TD catch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum labels national title blowout 'an outlier,' downplays concerns for expanded Playoff
Paul Finebaum was just like most college football fans outside of Georgia as the College Football Playoff reached its conclusion Monday night. With a 65-7 drubbing of TCU, the Bulldogs rolled to back-to-back national titles. While that was a show of dominance to cement Kirby Smart’s program as the budding dynasty in college football, the game itself left a lot to be desired.
Yardbarker
Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton seemingly crossed off of one team’s HC list
Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given...
Legendary NFL Quarterback Violated League's Policy
Legendary NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar was removed from the Cleveland Browns radio broadcast on Sunday morning. Kosar announced the heartbreaking news on Sunday morning, much to the shock of Browns fans. "Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or...
atozsports.com
Coaching carousel hits Bills with a surprise
In just his first year as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey is drawing attention for a head coach opening. While many expected defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to get looks first thanks to his impressive work on defense, it’s Dorsey the first name the Bills get asked about. A surprise without a doubt.
NFL Analysis Network
Dolphins Receive Discouraging Injury Updates On Key Offensive Players
The Miami Dolphins backed into the postseason with their performance down the stretch this season. They defeated the New York Jets 9-6 in Week 18 to clinch the final Wild Card spot over the Pittsburgh Steelers, who defeated the Cleveland Browns. Both teams were alive courtesy of the Buffalo Bills defeating the New England Patriots.
Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Is Reportedly Getting Fired
A prominent NFL assistant coach is reportedly set to coach his final game of the season on Sunday. According to a report, there is a widespread belief among the league that Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods will be fired following his team's final game on Sunday. "Source: There is a...
Look: NFL World Wants Kicker To Be Cut At Halftime
It should be 17-0. Washington kicker Joey Slye shanked a short field goal and then missed an extra point. NFL fans are calling for him to be released at halftime of the game on Sunday. "Is Joey Slye deliberately trying to get cut??" one fan tweeted. "ok, cut slye. i'm...
Yardbarker
49ers Notebook: J.J. Watt thanks 49ers fans after farewell ovation; No-life Nick Bosa; Brock Purdy - Rookie of the Year? 49ers fan falls from stands onto the field
Sunday was a happy day in Levi's Stadium, as fans got to enjoy a 38-13 49ers win over the Arizona Cardinals to close the regular season. Fans even let their joy carry over to one of the opposing players, who got a send off he'll never forget. We talk about...
Look: NFL World Furious With CBS Broadcast Sunday
The Cleveland Browns faced the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. CBS had the call of the game, with Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta on the call of the contest. However, many Browns fans were not happy with the contest's broadcast. "I might...
