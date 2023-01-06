ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

Comments / 3

Related
KTSA

San Antonio Police: Fatal shooting was act of self-defense

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in San Antonio are investigating the shooting death of a man suspected of trying to break into an apartment near downtown Tuesday morning. Investigators say the man living in the apartment pulled a gun and shot the intruder after he kicked open the bolted front door.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Northeast Side gun shop targeted by would-be burglar

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and some strong metal locks appear to have stopped a burglary suspect from getting into a Northeast Side gun shop. Edward DeWees, the owner of Ranger Firearms, told KSAT 12 News that he got a call from police around 5 a.m. Tuesday, telling him that someone had attempted to break into his business.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Kerrville convenience store robbed by former employee

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who is charged with robbing a convenience store in Kerrville Monday morning was easy to track down. Turns out the suspected crook is a former employee. Police say the 29 year old man entered the store on Memorial Boulevard Monday morning, wearing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Firefighters investigate cause of fire at home in China Grove

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a home in China Grove on Tuesday morning. Bexar County firefighters received a report of the fire at 7:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Gopher Hill, near U.S. Highway 87 East. A Bexar County spokesperson said...
CHINA GROVE, TX
KTSA

Man in critical condition following shooting on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for the shooter who sent a man to the hospital after opening fire on the northeast side Sunday afternoon. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting happened just before 5:30 P.M. in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane. Police arrived to find the victim, man in his 20’s or 30’s, with a gunshot wound to the torso.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy