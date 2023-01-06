Read full article on original website
KTSA
New Braunfels PD arrests two San Antonio teens after police chase
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teenagers from San Antonio are now in custody after police say they led a high-speed chase with officers from New Braunfels. Investigators say police were called around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday about multiple cars being broken into in a shopping center parking lot.
KTSA
San Antonio police release name of suspect shot by two officers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing the name of the suspect who was shot by two officers last week. The shooting happened at a motel on the west side after calls came in about a man threatening people with a gun. Officers arrived...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting woman through bedroom window during ongoing feud, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say shot at his neighbor’s bedroom window on two occasions, with the latest incident resulting in an injury. Robert Lee Cadena, 45, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Police name suspect, officers who shot him during disturbance at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department officials provided new information about an incident at a West Side Motel last week where two officers shot and wounded a man. Jose Iruegas, 44, was shot by police after he allegedly threatened people with a gun and then pointed that gun at two officers.
KSAT 12
Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after crash into Northeast Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 30s was detained on suspicion of DWI following a crash into a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 14000 block of Greenjay Drive, not far from Higgins Road and Uhr Lane.
KTSA
San Antonio Police: Fatal shooting was act of self-defense
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in San Antonio are investigating the shooting death of a man suspected of trying to break into an apartment near downtown Tuesday morning. Investigators say the man living in the apartment pulled a gun and shot the intruder after he kicked open the bolted front door.
Family of five missing in Bexar County, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — A search is underway for a San Antonio-area woman and her four grandchildren who were last seen Sunday afternoon near Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Melissa Osorio, 58, and the four children ranging in age from 6 to 8 years old were...
KSAT 12
Northeast Side gun shop targeted by would-be burglar
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and some strong metal locks appear to have stopped a burglary suspect from getting into a Northeast Side gun shop. Edward DeWees, the owner of Ranger Firearms, told KSAT 12 News that he got a call from police around 5 a.m. Tuesday, telling him that someone had attempted to break into his business.
KSAT 12
Resident shoots, kills suspected burglar who kicked down door of North Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man shot and killed a suspected burglar who kicked down the door to his apartment north of downtown on Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened at about 7 a.m. in the 500 block of W. Euclid Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue.
KTSA
Woman in custody for Suspicion of DWI after crashing into Northeast San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is in custody after crashing her car into a home on San Antonio’s Northeast side. It happened at around 1 A.M. Tuesday. The driver was on Uhr Lane when she crashed into the back of a home that faces the 14000 block of Greenjay Drive.
news4sanantonio.com
TIMELINE: Four years since 2019 Anaqua Springs shooting deaths, case still unsolved
Tuesday, Jan. 10 marks four years since Nichol Olsen and her two daughters were found dead in the upscale Anaqua Springs home of Nichol's boyfriend, Charles Wheeler in an upscale Bexar County neighborhood. Olsen and her daughters, 16-year-old Alexa Denice Montez and 10-year-old London Sophia Bribiescas, were found dead on...
KSAT 12
Woman charged with DWI after she crashes car into home on NE Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Melissa Cruz said she is thankful she and her family are alive and well after a car barreled into her home on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning. Police said a woman drove a car through a wooden fence and crashed into Cruz’s home...
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
KSAT 12
3 siblings out running errand killed in rollover crash on city’s Northeast Side, relatives say
SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s Northeast Side has killed three members of a family, all siblings, according to relatives. The crash happened after 10 p.m. Sunday on Thousand Oaks, just east of Perrin Beitel Road. San Antonio police say all three of the people who...
KTSA
Kerrville convenience store robbed by former employee
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who is charged with robbing a convenience store in Kerrville Monday morning was easy to track down. Turns out the suspected crook is a former employee. Police say the 29 year old man entered the store on Memorial Boulevard Monday morning, wearing...
KSAT 12
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at home in China Grove
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a home in China Grove on Tuesday morning. Bexar County firefighters received a report of the fire at 7:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Gopher Hill, near U.S. Highway 87 East. A Bexar County spokesperson said...
GoFundMe page created for 3 siblings killed in crash in San Antonio
The ages of the siblings were 22, 17, and 10.
KTSA
Man in critical condition following shooting on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for the shooter who sent a man to the hospital after opening fire on the northeast side Sunday afternoon. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting happened just before 5:30 P.M. in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane. Police arrived to find the victim, man in his 20’s or 30’s, with a gunshot wound to the torso.
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital after shooting on far Northeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to an area hospital after he was shot on the city’s far Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane, near Thousand Oaks Drive. It’s unclear what led...
KSAT 12
Deputies searching for suspect who shot, killed two people in West Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were fatally shot in West Bexar County overnight and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down the suspect responsible. The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of Calle Fincias. Details on the incident are limited,...
