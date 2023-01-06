Read full article on original website
Suede, Leather, And Canvas Build Out This “Triple White” Nike Air Max 90
Nike is constantly iterating on the iconic “Triple White” colorway. And more often than not, this takes the form of new materials, as evidenced not just by newer appearances of the Air Force 1 but also this recently-unveiled Air Max 90. Part-resembling its Bruce Kilgore-designed counterpart — official...
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Does Its Best Impression Of The “Space Jam” 11s
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is constantly referencing signatures beyond MJ’s first. Alongside homages to iconic AJ1s, the silhouette is frequently paying its respects to several fan favorite models — the Air Jordan 11, of course, included. With its next offering, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is taking...
“Pure Platinum” And Red Accents Coat The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
Toward the tail end of its first year in rotation, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus fell into a consistent rhythm of indulging in more propositions than its predecessor. And while the last few months of 2022 saw the silhouette fall back into obscurity with an extremely reserved number of offerings, the retooled Air Max Plus is returning in 2023 with overwhelming authority.
“Coconut Milk” Sets The Stage For This Spring-Ready Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow didn’t play a prominent role in the original design’s 40th anniversary, but the women’s-exclusive edition will continue to expand the sneaker’s legacy throughout 2023. Before the first month of the new year is over, the silhouette emerged in a “Coconut...
Split Branding And Two-Toned Soles Appear On This Upcoming Nike Dunk High
Early last week, it was revealed that the Dunk Low would be receiving yet another “Split” colorway. Only this one was a bit different from the rest, splicing not the shoe itself but its outsole and various branding. And if you, upon seeing said pair, thought “What would this look like on a Dunk High?,” then you’re very much in luck.
Light Blue Shades In This Upcoming Air Jordan 1 KO
Clad-canvas tooling continues to provide a seldom reconfigured wash across Jordan’s first signature silhouette. And while the Air Jordan 1 KO’s disparate construction has been in rotation since the original silhouette’s birth year in 1986, the model’s recent revitalization is taking a step back from serving as an extension for the “Be True To Your School” pack and instead harkens a non-connective “Tiffany Diamonds” hue.
Air Jordan 5 Low “Indigo Haze” Releasing Summer 2023
From CLOT to PSG to a trio of DJ Khaled-inspired propositions, the Air Jordan 5 has continued to ride the coattails of its 30th anniversary with an even mix of collaborative efforts and brand-new inline compositions. Airing on the side of the latter, Jordan Brand’s women’s-exclusive silhouettes are being expanded by curing its low-top construction in a pristine “Indigo Haze”.
The Nike Air Trainer 1 Retro Appears In An Uncomplicated “White/Black” Package
Simpler is often better when it comes to the 1980s retro footwear, often because the design itself is the centerpiece. None gets more bare-boned than a white and black pairing, a look that’s become exceedingly popular (and exhausting) on the Panda Dunks. The Nike Air Trainer 1, a silhouette that experienced some attention in 2022, is another example of how an uncomplicated approach can achieve great results. As we saw in the Air Trainer 1 by Travis Scott, or the Air Trainer 1 SP with added buckles and pull-tabs, there is such thing as “too much”.
A Greyscale Nike Air Max Plus Joins The Fold
The Nike Air Max Plus serves as one of a handful of silhouettes for The Swoosh where its popularity overseas stretches farther than it does in the States. And while an overwhelming amount of saturation served as the silhouette’s main embellishment, a tonal switch has been employed across the retooled retro cushioning solution.
The Next Pouch-Donning New Balance 2002R Features A White, Red, And Navy Color Scheme
Once a failed idea, the New Balance 2002R has become one of the brand’s most popular products amongst sneaker collectors. Recently, the performance-runner-turned-lifestyle-staple emerged in a patriotic mix of white, red, and navy colors. Accompanied by a detachable pouch on the tongue, the unreleased pair features a red and...
The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” 2023 Features Heart-Shaped Cherries
The annual Valentine’s Day Air Force 1s release is just around the corner as we present a look at yet another release for the February 2023 holiday. Featuring a sail, pink, and red colorway, this Air Force 1 features heart detailing on the pink lace dubrae as well the heel, pressed into the leather. A small heart dots the letter I on the midsole.
Nike’s Retro-Themed “Split” Concept Reaches The Air Force 1
Splitting its silhouette down the middle, Nike’s retro-inspired “Split” concept is set to touch down on the Air Force 1 Low after denoting a slew of constructions across Jordan Brand’s offerings. Proffering split-blocked treads, midfoot Swooshes, tongue tabs and insole branding, a tonal greyscale effort envelops...
Official Images Of The Nike Air More Uptempo Slide
Following the raucous reception of the Nike Calm Slide and its eery similarity to the adidas Yeezy Slide, the brand is continuing to harken the aesthetics of its iconic silhouettes to serve as the main inspiration behind its latest slate of slip-on propositions. Known to infuse their slides with the brand’s heralded Air Max cushioning systems, the Nike Air More Uptempo now takes on its own slip-on interpretation.
The Nike Zoom G.T. Cut 2 Gets Pretty In Pink
The Nike Zoom G.T. Cut 2 may not have the same cachet as some of the brand’s basketball silhouettes from earlier decades, but it’s built on design principles that’ve helped the Oregon-based company dominate the hardwood. Recently, the silhouette emerged in a spring-friendly white, pink, and grey...
HOKA Introduces The Project Clifton, A Futuristic Twist On One Of Their Classics
HOKA has flown under the radars of most sneakerheads, despite teaming up with notable labels and boutiques the likes of Engineered Garments, Opening Ceremony, and Bodega. The Project Clifton, however, seems to be exactly what they needed, as many more are coming to learn of the French footwear brand following the silhouette’s introduction back in December.
Springtime Greens Form On The Air Jordan 1 Low
The Air Jordan 1 Low continues to be the cheapest Air Jordan currently available, mixing heritage and modern style like few sneakers on the market can. Recently, the silhouette emerged in a bevy of green hues, signaling the impending spring season. Uppers are primarily constructed from leather, forgoing the mesh...
“Sport Royal” Overtakes The Nike Air Pegasus 89
With 2023 promising an abundance of Nike Retro footwear from the 80s/90s, it might be convenient to overlook some of the forgotten models. The Air Pegasus ’89 may not have the flair and pedigree like the Air Max 1 or Air Max 90 do, but this running shoe classic has earned its spot as one of Nike Running’s most memorable shoes ever.
Nike Preps More Dunk Low Styles In Spring-Ready Pastels
Pastels have long graced the Nike Dunk Low, but the last few years have seen spring-ready tones indulge in experimental arrangements. Recently, the late Peter Moore’s iconic design emerged in a mix of white, yellow, green, orange, and purple hues. Most overlays around the toe and across the heel opt for a “colorless” makeup that allows for the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight. Underfoot, sole units introduce a tan color into the outfit, rounding out the unreleased Nike Dunk.
Official Images Of The Union LA x Air Jordan 1 KO Low
Union LA‘s collaborative offerings are rarely well-received upon first glance. This was true of their Air Jordan 4 as well as their Air Jordan 2, despite both going on to sell out within mere moments at release. It’s likely history will repeat itself with the boutique’s forthcoming Air Jordan 1 KO Low, which is expected to drop later this month in both a leather and canvas-constructed make.
Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Sport Red” With Big Bubbles Arriving For Air Max Day 2023
Nike is finally doing right by the Air Max 1 in 2023 as it is scheduled to bring back the original large Air Max units this year. An all-black weartest sample of said Air Max 1 “Big Bubble” was leaked in March of 2022, revealing the enlarged Max Air unit at the heel to reflect the original specs of the first visible Air Max sneaker. Not much later, the Air Max 1 ’86 “Sport Red” was revealed on an installment of Nike SNKRS Live, further confirming reports made by Air Max enthusiast @bubblekoppe.
