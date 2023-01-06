Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Omaha Police stop paying dues to Latino Peace Officers Association after FBI searches
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s been a mass exodus from an Omaha nonprofit. It comes after the FBI searched homes and a business last month. The Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association is hemorrhaging dues-paying members. The current president and past president, who are both Omaha Police officers, are under...
WOWT
Omaha Latino Peace Officer Association reorganizes
A program with Omaha Public Schools is giving students opportunity. Omaha Police have arrested a 22-year-old in connection with a rash of alleged sexual assaults. Papillion man sentenced to prison for animal cruelty case. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Papillion man was sentenced to three years in prison and nine...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man sentenced for making fraudulent documents
A Fremont man was sentenced in court for making and transferring fraudulent documents. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 42-year-old Martin Alonzo Castro, of Fremont, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Castro was charged with conspiracy to produce and transfer fraudulent documents. He was sentenced to time served and has been in custody since his arrest on April 14, 2021. Castro will serve a three-year term of supervised release and will be deported by U.S. immigration authorities. There is no parole in the federal system.
kfornow.com
Four People In Jail Related To West Lincoln Burglary
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–Four people are in jail following a belated burglary report at a west Lincoln storage unit. Lincoln Police say officers were called just before 4pm Monday to Sasquatch Self Storage at 201 South Coddington about a burglary, where a 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man reported their storage unit has been entered sometime during the overnight hours. It’s believed that entry was made from a neighboring unit by removing a panel from a shared wall. Several items were stolen for a $1,500 loss.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case
LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain […] The post Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Omaha man to lose house, pickup and $400K as part of federal drug sentence
An Omaha man arrested for placing a fake bomb at the Douglas County Courthouse will forfeit his home, his pickup and $400,000 in drug trafficking proceeds.
WOWT
Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill
A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off. Updated: 16...
iheart.com
Papillion man sentenced to prison after over 600 animals found in his home
(Papillion, NE) -- A Papillion man who was found to have hundreds of animals in his home is sentenced to prison time. The Nebraska Humane Society says in December 2021, their investigators served a court-authorized search warrant at a Papillion home in response to an investigation on 57 year old Edward Luben for Animal Cruelty and Animal Neglect. The Humane Society says during a search of the home, they recovered 652 living and deceased animals including exotic birds, reptiles, and other domestic animals. NHS says many of the animals were severely neglected and being kept in deplorable conditions.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in alleged assault in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- One man was reportedly injured in an assault on Saturday in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to a nearby hospital around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday for a reported felony assault. Officers said a 21-year-old man appeared at the emergency room and had a...
Nebraska lawmaker responds to questions about gun bill
LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s newest lawmakers, State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, admits that he probably puzzled some by introducing a firearms bill in one of his first official legislative actions. Rest assured, said the Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, he hasn’t changed his stance against...
knopnews2.com
In-custody investigation underway after man dies during domestic dispute call in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are investigating after a man died while Omaha Police were responding to a domestic dispute call. Nebraska law requires a grand jury to investigate deaths that occur amid an incident involving police as “in custody” deaths regardless of whether the person had been arrested at the time they died.
News Channel Nebraska
Convenient store reportedly robbed with firearm in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery of a convenient store. OPD said officers were dispatched to Casey's, 3909 N 132nd St., on Sunday around 4:40 a.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said the suspect is a black man who reportedly came into the...
News Channel Nebraska
Talmage man accused of burglary in Otoe
NEBRASKA CITY – A Talmage man is charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine in Otoe. An arrest affidavit says the Nebraska State Patrol investigated suspicious activity near the county road shop in Otoe on Dec. 28 and made contact with Christopher Chilton, 38, outside of his car. An...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man seriously injured by gunfire Tuesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — One man was seriously injured by gunfire in North Omaha early Tuesday morning. Omaha police found the victim around 12:20 a.m. near 43rd and Grant streets. Paramedics rushed the man, identified as 41-year-old Ontonio Payne, to Nebraska Medicine, where police said Payne was expected to survive.
kmaland.com
Report: Nebraska Needs to Rethink Court Fines, Bail System
(KMAland) -- Some Nebraska judges are failing to follow state laws related to cash bail, court fees and court fines, according to a two-year study in Douglas and Lancaster counties. The report by the ACLU of Nebraska found defendants are not always being asked about their ability to pay bail...
Creston Man arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies arrested Matthew Garcia of Creston in the 100 block of W. Coolbaugh Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a revoked license. Authorities transported Garcia to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
klkntv.com
OPD search for suspect in shooting that wounded one
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Omaha police are seeking information on a shooting that happened late Saturday evening. A wounded 21-year old gunshot victim sought care at CHI Mercy Hospital near 11PM. Police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crimestoppers at 402-444-STOP. At...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges from Monday incidents
A Fremont man faces charges from incidents Monday morning. Police officers were dispatched at about 9 a.m. to the 700 block of East 22nd Street where it was reported that a man entered a business and created a disturbance. Prior to the officers arriving, the individual had left the business....
News Channel Nebraska
Two sentenced for gaining access to vacant Beatrice manufacturing plant
BEATRICE - Two persons caught allegedly attempting to take property from a vacant manufacturing plant in Beatrice were sentenced last week. 36-year-old Brandyn Tomes, of Lincoln was sentenced to a three-year-probation term for convictions of 2nd-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance. 39-year-old Julie Rodgers, of Lincoln was...
Comments / 4