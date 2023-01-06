ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

20 questions with Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty

In our latest series of 20 questions, I go 1-on-1 with Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty:. Pittsburgh Penguins because I was from the area and they were having some success when I was getting into hockey. I was always a huge Penguins fan. What was that like getting drafted by them? It was crazy. It was surreal. One of the craziest days of my life. To be able to play there and get my start in the NHL was pretty special.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Petr Čech joins Hawks after practice to block shots

Longtime Czech Republic goalie Petr Čech joined the Blackhawks after practice on Tuesday to block shots in the net. Čech was the goalie for Chelsea in the Premier League for the longest portion of his acclaimed soccer career. He is the only goalkeeper to have won the Premier League Golden Glove, owning a joint record of four gloves.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

DeMar DeRozan gives update on right quad injury

BOSTON — DeMar DeRozan left the Chicago Bulls’ loss to the Boston Celtics Monday night in the third quarter with a right quad strain. The play occurred when DeRozan slipped while trying to attack Al Horford — he initially thought he got tripped — and got whistled for traveling with 8 minutes, 27 seconds left in the period.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Green to undergo surgical procedure on right knee

WASHINGTON --- NBC Sports Chicago analyst Stacey King likes to say light-heartedly that "there are five Javontes" out there whenever Javonte Green makes one of his trademark hustle plays. At this point, the Chicago Bulls will welcome when a singular Green can take the court. The Bulls announced that Green,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls optimistic about DeRozan's status, 2nd half

WASHINGTON --- In NBA injury report parlance, questionable means a 50 percent chance of playing and 50 percent chance of not playing. Which phrase is used depends on whether one takes a glass half-full or glass half-empty perspective. Given that DeMar DeRozan hasn’t missed a game yet this season and...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Poles shares moment he got excited about Justin Fields

Ryan Poles said it point blank. He plans on entering the 2023 season with Justin Fields as the Bears starting quarterback. Of course there’s the caveat that if Poles is “absolutely blown away” by one of the incoming rookies the Bears could draft a QB with the No. 1 overall pick, but he maintained that the Bears like what they saw from Fields and they’re excited to see where he goes next.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Bulls' comeback falls short sans DeRozan

Without DeMar DeRozan from the third quarter on, the Chicago Bulls nearly completed a 16-point road comeback over the NBA-best Boston Celtics Monday night. However, despite drawing within two points in the final minute of regulation thanks to a scoring barrage by Zach LaVine, that bid fell just short in a 107-99 loss that dropped the Bulls to 19-22 on the season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

