Injured Kane not contemplating shutting himself down, as of now
Patrick Kane has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury after he took a hit from San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov late in the third period during a 5-2 loss on New Year's Day. He was seen wincing on the bench, although he played his final shift of the game.
20 questions with Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty
In our latest series of 20 questions, I go 1-on-1 with Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty:. Pittsburgh Penguins because I was from the area and they were having some success when I was getting into hockey. I was always a huge Penguins fan. What was that like getting drafted by them? It was crazy. It was surreal. One of the craziest days of my life. To be able to play there and get my start in the NHL was pretty special.
10 observations: Reichel shines in Hawks' OT win over Flames
The Blackhawks knocked off the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime at the United Center on Sunday. 1. Patrick Kane did not play for the second straight game because of a lower-body injury. The Blackhawks don't play again until Thursday, so they wanted to give him a few extra days of proper rest and treatment before returning.
Hawks to give Reichel extended look after impressive weekend
When Patrick Kane went down with a lower-body injury, it was a no-brainer for the Blackhawks to call up Lukas Reichel to help fill the void. It was a perfect opportunity for him to play a top-line role and be the go-to guy on offense. After a quiet first 12...
Petr Čech joins Hawks after practice to block shots
Longtime Czech Republic goalie Petr Čech joined the Blackhawks after practice on Tuesday to block shots in the net. Čech was the goalie for Chelsea in the Premier League for the longest portion of his acclaimed soccer career. He is the only goalkeeper to have won the Premier League Golden Glove, owning a joint record of four gloves.
DeMar DeRozan gives update on right quad injury
BOSTON — DeMar DeRozan left the Chicago Bulls’ loss to the Boston Celtics Monday night in the third quarter with a right quad strain. The play occurred when DeRozan slipped while trying to attack Al Horford — he initially thought he got tripped — and got whistled for traveling with 8 minutes, 27 seconds left in the period.
Green to undergo surgical procedure on right knee
WASHINGTON --- NBC Sports Chicago analyst Stacey King likes to say light-heartedly that "there are five Javontes" out there whenever Javonte Green makes one of his trademark hustle plays. At this point, the Chicago Bulls will welcome when a singular Green can take the court. The Bulls announced that Green,...
What we learned as Bears' season ends with 29-13 loss to Vikings
CHICAGO – The Bears’ season came to an end Sunday at Soldier Field, not with a bang but with a whimper in a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. With Justin Fields inactive due to a hip strain, the Bears turned to the quarterback duo of Nathan Peterman and Tim Boyle to finish out the first year of the Matt Eberlfus era.
Bulls optimistic about DeRozan's status, 2nd half
WASHINGTON --- In NBA injury report parlance, questionable means a 50 percent chance of playing and 50 percent chance of not playing. Which phrase is used depends on whether one takes a glass half-full or glass half-empty perspective. Given that DeMar DeRozan hasn’t missed a game yet this season and...
LaVine takes over fourth quarter with DeMar DeRozan out
BOSTON — DeMar DeRozan couldn’t assume his “King of the Fourth” role Monday night because he watched the final frame from the Chicago Bulls’ locker room, nursing a right quad strain. DeRozan saw another fourth-quarter takeover, albeit one that ultimately fell short, as Zach LaVine...
Poles shares moment he got excited about Justin Fields
Ryan Poles said it point blank. He plans on entering the 2023 season with Justin Fields as the Bears starting quarterback. Of course there’s the caveat that if Poles is “absolutely blown away” by one of the incoming rookies the Bears could draft a QB with the No. 1 overall pick, but he maintained that the Bears like what they saw from Fields and they’re excited to see where he goes next.
10 observations: Bulls' comeback falls short sans DeRozan
Without DeMar DeRozan from the third quarter on, the Chicago Bulls nearly completed a 16-point road comeback over the NBA-best Boston Celtics Monday night. However, despite drawing within two points in the final minute of regulation thanks to a scoring barrage by Zach LaVine, that bid fell just short in a 107-99 loss that dropped the Bulls to 19-22 on the season.
Bulls midseason superlatives: Best win, top performer, more
The Chicago Bulls reach the midway point of this confounding season following Monday’s game in Boston on pace for either 38 or 40 victories, depending on that outcome. They own the second-easiest remaining schedule by current opponents’ winning percentage, so they could better that projection. Or not. It...
Poles 'not blinking' over Claypool trade despite low production
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In the end, the Chase Claypool trade cost the Bears the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That's a steep price for 14 catches and 140 yards in seven games. But Bears general manager Ryan Poles didn't make the midseason deal with the...
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant out at least two weeks with MCL sprain
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks after an MRI revealed an isolated MCL sprain of his right knee, the team announced Monday. Durant, who suffered a similar injury last season, will be reevaluated in two weeks. He suffered the injury Sunday during the third quarter...
Seahawks’ Myers gets redemption, drills game-winning FG in playoff hunt
The Seattle Seahawks were a 46-yard field goal away from getting closer to the playoffs. Then they heard the infamous doink. Jason Myers’ potential game-winning field goal as time expired in regulation drifted right before hitting the right post and missing. It marked Myers’ third miss of the season,...
Bears players had chance to air grievances before offseason
Monday was locker clean out day at Halas Hall, but it turned out to be a late Festivus celebration too. Bears players and coaches got together for exit meetings as usual, and players got a chance to air their grievances after a disappointing 3-14 season. “There's a lot of things...
