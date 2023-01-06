Read full article on original website
Tottenham has held preliminary talks with Qatar Sports Investment over minority share purchase
A huge, and for some potentially distressing, report has dropped concerning the future ownership of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. According to Ben Jacobs, writing for CBS Sports, earlier in the week Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had what is being called an “exploratory meeting” with Qatar Sports Investments, including QSI and Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, over a possible minority investment in the football club.
Paul Ince Pleased With ‘Comfortable’ FA Cup Win Over Watford
The Royals are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after an excellent 2-0 victory against Watford at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Kelvin Abrefa scored a brilliant goal on the stroke of half-time to give Reading the lead into the break, while Shane Long secured the win in the 93rd minute to keep our name in the hat.
Manchester City Crush Chelsea in the Cup: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City have crushed Chelsea in the FA Cup. A slightly rotated team led to some fresh feet and Julian Alvarez along with Riyad Mahrez really showed up as they won 4-0. A great win in the cup as we move and get going with some reaction:. Pep Guardiola Reaction.
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea FC
It’s on to the FA Cup Fourth Round for Manchester City after 4-0 romp against Chelsea FC. It was a match where City were in complete control throughout. Let’s take a look at the storylines moving up and moving down after an easy Sunday at the Etihad. 3...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Add Fulham’s Palhinha to Transfer Wishlist
From Enzo Fernandez to Sofyan Amrabat to Moisés Caicedo to Declan Rice to Teun Koopmeiners to Manu Koné, Liverpool have been linked with a seemingly endless line of midfielders over the past few months—and that’s even without getting to top summer target Jude Bellingham. For a...
On This Day (9th January 1993): Sunderland share spoils in six goal thriller at Roker!
As fun as our FA Cup run was back in 1992, it also masked ongoing issues at the club. Malcolm Crosby had worked miracles when the side were on cup duty after taking over from Denis Smith just after Christmas 1991, but after a bright honeymoon period, our league form became woeful.
Everton Under-21s slip to defeat despite positive performances
As the first team were exiting the FA Cup, the Everton Under-21s slipped to a disappointing 2-1 home Premier League 2 defeat against their West Ham counterparts on Friday night at Southport. Two sloppy pieces of defensive play firstly by Reece Welch then Eli Campbell almost gifted the visitors the...
Manchester United’s (Almost) Midseason Vibe Check
At the time of this writing on the afternoon of January 7, 2023, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are marching in the right direction. The Reds prepare for their EFL Quarter Final matchup against Charlton on Tuesday, just a day after earning a 3-1 win over spiraling Everton in the FA Cup Third Round. United currently sits in fourth in the Premier League with 17 of 38 matches played, and the team has a tantalizing two legs against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout round playoffs looming next month.
For Sunderland, January promises to be a crucial month, both on and off the pitch
It’s been very quiet on the Wearside front as the first ten days of the January transfer window have come and gone. Two players have already departed Sunderland, with Ellis Simms recalled to Everton and Jay Matete being loaned to Plymouth, having seen his opportunities limited in the Championship this season.
Arsenal 3 - Oxford United 0: bring on Manchester City
Arsenal took care of business in the FA Cup 3rd round, beating Oxford United 3-0 at Kassam Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest performance from the Gunners, especially in the first half, but in the second, Mikel Arteta’s side proved far too much for the home side to handle. Turns out bringing on Granit Xhaka and Alex Zinchenko makes a difference.
Rumour Mongering: Transfer Target Caicedo ‘Wants To Join Liverpool’
The January transfer window chugs along and Liverpool are still without a new midfielder to strengthen in that weak area. Among the bevy of muted names is Brighton and Hove Albion player Moises Caicedo. After his impressive performances, the Ecuadorian is said to be coveted by several big teams including...
Leighton Clarkson Expected To Continue Aberdeen Loan Despite New Additions
While Liverpool’s midfield issues this season have been well documented, the Reds have had several of their Academy midfielder thriving while on loan. One of the promising youngsters, Leighton Clarkson, has made his mark playing first time football with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League, scoring five goals and notching an assist.
Pep Talk: Guardiola Remains Optimistic on Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and more
Pep Guardiola had time for a lo of topics today. From Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and much more. With anther multi match week he spoke on that, how he plays and feels here at City, so, let’s dive in!. Pep on Kalvin Phillips. “He’s always ready. He needed time...
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Chelsea FC
Manchester City face off against Chelsea FC for the second time in just four days. This time the Manc Blues take on their West London rivals in the FA Cup third Round. Pep Guardiola seemingly used the Thursday match to prove a point to City fans. Here’s my guess at what Pep will do this time around. And we start with Stefan Ortega getting a look in goal.
Sunderland are finally establishing a genuine identity, and it bodes well for the future
During the wilderness years that spanned 2018 to 2022, it would be an understatement to say that Sunderland AFC went through something of an identity crisis. Indeed, quite what the club stood for during that period became blurred as the realities of third-tier football began to bite. What kind of players were we targeting? What was the blueprint, and how were we going to change things to ensure that we never ended up in such a desperate situation again?
Andy Carroll to stay with Reading until 2024!
Reading have announced that Andy Carroll has signed a contract extension that will see him stay put until the summer of 2024, with confirmation of this agreement coming this afternoon. The 34-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire this month - but Paul Ince has been keen to tie him...
Sky Blue News: Chelsea Recap, Mahrez Rhythm, Kalvin Ready, and More...
Manchester City have barely turned the page on Chelsea FC and already they are set to face off in the Carabao Cup away to Southampton. Sky Blue News helps put a bow on the victory against the West London Blues before turning our attention to the Saints. Kyle Walker body...
Romano: Tottenham talking with Piero Hincapie over summer transfer
Ecuador may have bounced out of the group stages of this winter’s World Cup early, but Piero Hincapie is one of the players who emerged from the competition with his stock improved. Today, Fabrizio Romano dropped a hint that the Bayer Leverkusen central defender could be a summer transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur.
Newcastle 2-0 Leicester: Player Ratings
Newcastle is headed to their first league cup semifinal in a long time after a fairly comfortable win on the day. Let’s assess how each player performed. Pope: Decent distribution and attentive off his line when infrequently called upon. 7. Trippier: Constantly pushed Leicester’s buttons with purposeful passing. 7...
Liverpool Releases Photos of Returning Star
Liverpool Women are sitting in a perfectly respectable position in the league table given everything the club has been through in the last few seasons, and with the return of Matt Beard and veteran stars like Shanice van de Sanden and now Gemma Bonner, things are looking pretty good for the Reds. Bonner is obviously a legend of the club who captained the side to two titles in 2013 and 2014, and her return has been lauded by the boss.
