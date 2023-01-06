Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson phone the wrong Luke Wilson trying to make a prank-call

Drew and Kate need to check their digits!

This week Kate Hudson appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” to promote “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” as well as chatting with the host about their collective past with the Wilson brothers, Owen and Luke.

Hudson dated Owen one and off from 2006-2009 while Barrymore was attached to Luke 1996-1998.

The pair recalled how they hadn’t heard from either of the brothers prompting Barrymore to say they should give them a ring.

Later in the episode Hudson and Barrymore called who they thought was Luke Wilson, but it turned out to be Lucas Wilson, an actor from Barrymore’s 1999 rom-com “Never Been Kissed.”

“You looking for the actor? That’s not me,” Lucas Wilson said with a chuckle.

“I’m so sorry! We’re crank-calling people,” Barrymore explained.

When Hudson asked if he was single, Wilson inquired, “What am I, on a TV show?”

The uncredited “Never Been Kissed” actor certainly was.

The Drew Barrymore show airs at 9:30am EST on CBS weekdays.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram