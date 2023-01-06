ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

CDTA launches all-electric carsharing program

By Michael Mahar
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y ( NEWS10 ) — The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) has officially launched “ DRIVE ,” an all-electric car-sharing service within the Capital Region. DRIVE carsharing offers a network of zero-emission vehicles 24 hours a day and seven days a week to customers, according to CDTA.

“Mobility is evolving, and customers are focusing more and more on sustainability, affordability, and convenience when making their transportation decisions,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “We have seen demand for alternative options through ridership numbers in DRIVE’s pilot program and the success of our sustainable mobility offerings. Whether it is a weekend trip, a drive to the grocery store, or commuting to work, DRIVE is here to get you where you need to be while reducing your carbon footprint. CDTA will continue to think creatively and imagine innovative transportation solutions for the region as we look towards a more sustainable future.”

Image via CDTA
Image via CDTA

Starting on Friday, people 21 years old and over with a valid driver’s license and clean driving record can make a reservation online or by using the MioCar app on their smartphone. Customers can book a car anytime for $5 per hour, along with a one-time $20 application fee. Insurance, vehicle maintenance and roadside assistance are included in the hourly rate along with 150 miles of driving before customers accrue a $0.35 per additional mile charge. Payments will be with credit, debit, or prepaid card.

Police identify victim in Ulster County homicide

The concept of DRIVE was originally brought up in March of 2022, and after a three-month pilot program in the fall of 2022, CDTA is releasing it with six “phase one locations.” These locations are the following:

Albany Public Library (Delaware Avenue Branch, 331 Delaware Avenue)
• Maria College (parking lot off New Scotland Avenue entrance, Albany)
• St. Vincent de Paul Parish (900 Madison Avenue, Albany)
• Cohoes BRT Station (65 Remsen Street, Cohoes)
• Lark/Washington BRT Station (143 Washington Avenue, near the Albany Public Library
Washington Avenue Branch)
• Albany County Department of Mental Health parking lot (175 Green Street)

