Montana State

NBCMontana

Gianforte announces $18.5M for Libby asbestos site

HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Gianforte announced on Tuesday a proposed settlement that would require W.R. Grace to pay $18.5 million to resolve the Montana’s natural resource damage claims for the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site in Lincoln County. The following was sent out by the Office of Governor Greg...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Proposed education bills get hearing in Helena on Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Education across Montana is taking center stage today at the legislative session in Helena. A committee in the state House of Representatives will hash out details of two house bills on educational funding. One looks at the effects of inflation on kindergarten through 12th grade learning....
HELENA, MT
beckersasc.com

Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages

Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

USDA invests over $1.1 million to strengthen nation's meat supply chain

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development will invest more than $1.1 million across Montana to help farmers, ranchers, processors and rural businesses to strengthen and diversify the nation's meat supply. The following was released by the USDA:. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development in...
MONTANA STATE
county17.com

Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or health care

For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free health care coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting January 10 and will vote on whether to expand health care through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50-64, and their families who need it.
WYOMING STATE
KULR8

Montana DEQ offering residents free radon test kits

HELENA, Mont. - In Montana, 48 percent of the homes tested for radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can lead to a risk of lung cancer, have levels above the action level according to Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) data. Testing is the only way to know...
MONTANA STATE
grocerydive.com

Whole Foods Market announces first Montana location

Whole Foods Market is opening its first Montana location on Feb. 1, according to a Monday announcement from the grocer. The 31,718-square-foot store will be stocked with more than 75 local products from Montana and Wyoming and will lean into the region’s landscape with large windows overlooking a mountain view. The store will also feature a rustic interior and an outdoor patio with heaters and seating.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Arkansas bill seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Republican who represents District 26, on Monday filed a bill that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB42 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business"...
ARKANSAS STATE
96.3 The Blaze

What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Free radon test kits from DEQ out of stock for now

BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s Radon Awareness Month, and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality is offering free radon test kits. After we first told you about the offer, a viewer reached out to us saying they tried to sign up for a free kit, but there were none available.
MONTANA STATE
buttenews.net

MT student borrowers await fate of loan forgiveness program

Big Sky Connection - Gov. Greg Gianforte's proposed budget does not include tax revenue from cannabis sales to go towards Habitat Montana, a decades-old conservation program. Hunting and conservation groups say the program is vital for the state's public lands. Comments from Mike Penfold, retired from U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management;
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Montanans spent $300 million on marijuana in 2022, state officials say

Montanans purchased more than $300 million worth of marijuana in the first year of recreational sales. Lawmakers recently heard that and other updates from state regulators. Montana’s marijuana industry includes 432 dispensaries, employs more than 4,000 people and contributes millions of dollars of tax revenue. “Right now there's $35,460,147...
MONTANA STATE
railfan.com

Montana Rail Link Engineers Ask STB to Protect Benefits

WASHINGTON — Montana Rail Link engineers are asking the U.S. Surface Transportation Board to protect their benefits in the event that the federal regulator does indeed fast-track BNSF Railway’s acquisition of the regional railroad. Last week, MRL engineers and members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen...
MONTANA STATE

