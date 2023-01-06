Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Gianforte announces $18.5M for Libby asbestos site
HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Gianforte announced on Tuesday a proposed settlement that would require W.R. Grace to pay $18.5 million to resolve the Montana’s natural resource damage claims for the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site in Lincoln County. The following was sent out by the Office of Governor Greg...
Thousands of Early Flu Cases and Hospitalizations Reported in Montana
Officials with the Montana Department of Health and Human Services are reporting an alarming rise in flu activity during the first three months of the official flu season. KGVO News spoke with Devon Cozart, Communicable Disease Epidemiologist with DPHHS on Friday for details of the flu outbreak in Montana. What...
NBCMontana
Proposed education bills get hearing in Helena on Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Education across Montana is taking center stage today at the legislative session in Helena. A committee in the state House of Representatives will hash out details of two house bills on educational funding. One looks at the effects of inflation on kindergarten through 12th grade learning....
beckersasc.com
Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages
Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
Western Native Voice announces legislative policy priorities
News Release Western Native Voice The 2023 Montana legislative session began on January 2 with a flurry of activity at the Capitol in Helena. Western Native Voice (WNV), one of Montana’s civic engagement and public policy advocacy groups, is committed to working with legislators on both sides of ...
NBCMontana
USDA invests over $1.1 million to strengthen nation's meat supply chain
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development will invest more than $1.1 million across Montana to help farmers, ranchers, processors and rural businesses to strengthen and diversify the nation's meat supply. The following was released by the USDA:. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development in...
county17.com
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or health care
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free health care coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting January 10 and will vote on whether to expand health care through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50-64, and their families who need it.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
KULR8
Montana DEQ offering residents free radon test kits
HELENA, Mont. - In Montana, 48 percent of the homes tested for radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can lead to a risk of lung cancer, have levels above the action level according to Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) data. Testing is the only way to know...
Montana Speaker of the House Talks Property Tax Relief & More
The Governor is looking to deliver income and property tax relief. So is the GOP controlled Montana State Senate, and so is the GOP controlled State House. The question is, how do their specific proposals differ? How much relief would you receive in the form of rebates or rate cuts?
grocerydive.com
Whole Foods Market announces first Montana location
Whole Foods Market is opening its first Montana location on Feb. 1, according to a Monday announcement from the grocer. The 31,718-square-foot store will be stocked with more than 75 local products from Montana and Wyoming and will lean into the region’s landscape with large windows overlooking a mountain view. The store will also feature a rustic interior and an outdoor patio with heaters and seating.
NBCMontana
Arkansas bill seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Republican who represents District 26, on Monday filed a bill that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB42 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business"...
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
Montana Senate Majority Leader: Time for Judicial Reform
The people of Montana elect a Governor, they elect 150 lawmakers to craft legislation, they testify on bills, sometimes they themselves get to vote on a referendum or initiative. But all that work can be thrown into the trashcan thanks to one judge with a personal, political agenda. So how...
What Exactly Does The First Number Mean On A Montana License Plate?
Living in Montana my whole life, I've gotten pretty good at telling where someone is from in the state by looking at their rig. You can generally tell by the first number on the plate you can tell they live in a certain county. There is a method to this...
NBCMontana
Free radon test kits from DEQ out of stock for now
BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s Radon Awareness Month, and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality is offering free radon test kits. After we first told you about the offer, a viewer reached out to us saying they tried to sign up for a free kit, but there were none available.
buttenews.net
MT student borrowers await fate of loan forgiveness program
Big Sky Connection - Gov. Greg Gianforte's proposed budget does not include tax revenue from cannabis sales to go towards Habitat Montana, a decades-old conservation program. Hunting and conservation groups say the program is vital for the state's public lands. Comments from Mike Penfold, retired from U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management;
mtpr.org
Montanans spent $300 million on marijuana in 2022, state officials say
Montanans purchased more than $300 million worth of marijuana in the first year of recreational sales. Lawmakers recently heard that and other updates from state regulators. Montana’s marijuana industry includes 432 dispensaries, employs more than 4,000 people and contributes millions of dollars of tax revenue. “Right now there's $35,460,147...
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
railfan.com
Montana Rail Link Engineers Ask STB to Protect Benefits
WASHINGTON — Montana Rail Link engineers are asking the U.S. Surface Transportation Board to protect their benefits in the event that the federal regulator does indeed fast-track BNSF Railway’s acquisition of the regional railroad. Last week, MRL engineers and members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen...
Comments / 4