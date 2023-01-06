ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

8-9-5

(eight, nine, five)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

Community Policy