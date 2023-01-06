Read full article on original website
Lubbock Prepare To Be Amazed With Unimaginable Stunts By Famous Drivers
It is time to take it up a notch and get on the edge of your seats. No matter if that is tricks, flips or fire, Lubbock better be ready to be amazed. People who have seen the show are saying, "Show was awesome!! Very well worth it. Some of the best driving I’ve seen in person!! Definitely will be going back and recommending it to everyone!! The staff was awesome too!!"
Lubbock, Don’t Sleep On Businesses Just Because They’re Close to Campus
I'll be the first to admit that I've chosen to forgo a bar, restaurant, or other business because it was close to the Texas Tech Campus. The reason? I made the false and ridiculous assumption it would be packed to the gills. Of course, that is sometimes true, but it can't possibly be true all of the time at every single establishment.
Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock
Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
Lubbock NYE Resolution FAIL: A Car Has Already Hit A House
The first two were shaky, and the third is already a failed resolution. Lubbock only made it 8 days into the new year before a car hit a house. Here's the aftermath, as photographed by KCBD:. Woof. That house will need major repairs and that car is possibly totaled. It's...
It Looks Like Lubbock’s School Of Rock is Rolling To A New Location
No...not the outhouse. The big building behind it. It looks like Lubbock's School Of Rock is headed to a new place to rock out. After years at 7802 Indiana, I noticed a shiny new building with signage already in place on 82nd Street at the corner of Quincy, right next to Thornhill's Pharmacy.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested the First Full Week of the New Year
We have successfully survived the first week of 2023 and I must say it's not that bad, unless you live outside of Lubbock. I am not saying anything we don't already know but goodness those tumbleweeds have been huge! Good thing the city was offering drop off locations for those tumbleweeds last week.
Lubbock Tire Store Offers Kind Gesture To Customer Caught On Security Camera
Security camera footage from Lubbock tire shop, Crest Tires, showed a man looking through a huge pile of tires after hours. Employees believe that he may be looking for a certain size. Instead of being upset that someone was digging around in some of their old tires in the dark, they posted the video along with a very kind gesture, offering the unknown man a free tire.
10 Lubbock Food Blogs You Can Follow on Instagram
One of the many great things about Lubbock is the foodie community. There are so many people that are passionate about food and want to share their finds with their fellow Lubbockites. This means that there is a pretty wide variety of food blogs out there, especially ones that can...
Lubbock’s Mom Lounge & Playspace Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in May, we told you about an awesome mom lounge that's coming to Lubbock. Well it is finally time. The Mom Lounge and Playspace is going to be where moms can go to unwind and also lets their kids play. Moms work hard and they deserve something like this in Lubbock.
Texas Tech University Bans the app TikTok on All School Devices
Back in December Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a state wide ban on the popular app TikTok. Governor Abbott's ban states that all government issued devices that were capable of Internet connection were to delete/deactivate any TikTok account associated with those devices. Texas Governor Greg Abbott's ban on TikTok has...
Lubbock, Leave Your Porch Lights On For Fallen First Responders
On January 11th, 2020, the City of Lubbock mourned for the losses and critical injuries of our local first responders. Now, three years later, those first responders' families and friends are asking the community to be safe when they drive and leave their porch lights on in honor of them and to remind people to be smart when driving.
Some Local Businesses Need To Save Themselves
I have watched several businesses being "saved" with heartfelt pleas on social media recently. We have also done our part to get the word out to some local businesses that were on shaky ground. We read with great empathy about their lack of customers and worries about throwing in the towels. We did what we could to amplify their offerings to help them stay afloat. You know what that is called, right? It's advertising, and it works.
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster
I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack
Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
9 South Plains counties among Texas counties with shortest life expectancy
LUBBOCK, Texas — Nine of 24 counties in the South Plains are among Texas counties with the shortest life expectancy, according to a study by Stacker. The list highlighted 46 Texas counties. Those in the South Plains region were ranked as follows:. #46 – Hale. #41 – Hockley...
Texas politicians, activists to meet in Lubbock over racism, harassment claims at Slaton ISD
Press conference in Lubbock set to feature Judge Morris Overstreet, Representative Ron Reynolds, Dr. Candice Matthews, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Dr. Todd Yeary.
Lubbock Man Runs From Police While his Dog Attacks an Officer
A Lubbock man was arrested over the weekend and attempted to flee from police. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to 66th Street and University Avenue on Saturday, January 7, after reports were received of a man walking with two dogs in the middle of the road. Multiple calls were made after callers stated that they had to make quick maneuvers to avoid running over the man and his dogs.
Fresh on the Market: A Beautiful Cottage Style South Lubbock Home
With so many new homes hitting the market in Lubbock, it can be hard to keep up. If you are looking to live in south Lubbock and love a cottage style home, then this might be for you. Take a look inside at the open floor plan, large master suite,...
Lubbock Keep an Eye Out for This New Girl Scout Cookie
As the holidays are officially over we are kind of in a lull until Valentines day but there is one day that almost everyone looks forward to. The beginning of Girl Scout Cookie sale season, which kicks off Friday, January 13. These are not made from real Girl Scouts, if you ever watched the classic 1991 Addams Family movie then you get it.
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on January 6th & 7th, 2023
The weather is nice, the weekend is here, and it is time to check out what Lubbock has to offer. If you are looking for something to do this weekend, but aren’t sure what, I’ve got you covered. This weekend has a few classic Lubbock events that I think everyone can enjoy.
